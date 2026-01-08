信号部分
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
9
盈利交易:
5 (55.55%)
亏损交易:
4 (44.44%)
最好交易:
2.42 USD
最差交易:
-2.21 USD
毛利:
4.15 USD (25 452 pips)
毛利亏损:
-5.92 USD (58 420 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (4.06 USD)
最大连续盈利:
4.06 USD (4)
夏普比率:
-0.14
交易活动:
9.91%
最大入金加载:
1.47%
最近交易:
6 几小时前
每周交易:
9
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
-0.33
长期交易:
4 (44.44%)
短期交易:
5 (55.56%)
利润因子:
0.70
预期回报:
-0.20 USD
平均利润:
0.83 USD
平均损失:
-1.48 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-5.43 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-5.43 USD (3)
每月增长:
-0.35%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1.77 USD
最大值:
5.43 USD (1.08%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.08% (5.43 USD)
净值:
0.32% (1.60 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
DE40 4
US30 3
BTCUSD 2
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
DE40 3
US30 -5
BTCUSD 0
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
DE40 19K
US30 -54K
BTCUSD 1.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +2.42 USD
最差交易: -2 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +4.06 USD
最大连续亏损: -5.43 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 34
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 64
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 30
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 4
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 12
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.56 × 50
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
7.50 × 22
ICMarketsSC-MT5
8.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live
21.79 × 18118
TickmillUK-Live
22.43 × 239
This signal is built for fast, precise scalping across currency pairs, indices, crypto, and metals, using a High/Low breakout entry model. Trades trigger only when price breaks key intraday high/low levels, aiming to capture short bursts of momentum with disciplined risk control.

Core logic

  • Entry method: High/Low breakout calculations designed to react to real momentum instead of random noise.

  • Market coverage: Designed to operate across FX pairs, indices, crypto, and metals, adapting to different volatility profiles and session behavior.

Risk & execution protection

  • Strict Stop Loss on every trade — no exceptions.

  • Built-in spread filter to avoid trading during widened spreads (news spikes, rollover, low-liquidity moments).

  • Slippage control algorithms to reduce poor fills and skip entries when execution quality is not acceptable.

Advanced exit & SL management (where the edge is)
This signal’s strength is its advanced exit algorithms and smart stop-loss management, designed to protect capital and lock profits in fast-moving scalping conditions:

  • Dynamic SL adjustments as the trade develops (helps defend against sudden reversals).

  • Breakeven logic when conditions are favorable, reducing exposure after initial movement.

  • Adaptive trailing behavior to follow momentum while minimizing premature stop-outs.

  • Condition-based exits (not “one-size-fits-all”) — the system aims to exit efficiently when momentum fades or the market becomes unfavorable.

What to expect

  • Focused on short-duration trades with strict risk controls.

  • Best performance typically occurs during high-liquidity periods with cleaner spreads and execution (varies by instrument: major FX sessions, peak index hours, active crypto periods, and liquid metals sessions).


没有评论
2026.01.12 15:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 13:58
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.12 09:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 08:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 03:17
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 03:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 03:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 07:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 07:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 07:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.08 07:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 07:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
