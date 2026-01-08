SinaisSeções
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
9
Negociações com lucro:
5 (55.55%)
Negociações com perda:
4 (44.44%)
Melhor negociação:
2.42 USD
Pior negociação:
-2.21 USD
Lucro bruto:
4.15 USD (25 452 pips)
Perda bruta:
-5.92 USD (58 420 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
4 (4.06 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
4.06 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.14
Atividade de negociação:
9.91%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.47%
Último negócio:
6 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
9
Tempo médio de espera:
1 hora
Fator de recuperação:
-0.33
Negociações longas:
4 (44.44%)
Negociações curtas:
5 (55.56%)
Fator de lucro:
0.70
Valor esperado:
-0.20 USD
Lucro médio:
0.83 USD
Perda média:
-1.48 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-5.43 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-5.43 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
-0.35%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1.77 USD
Máximo:
5.43 USD (1.08%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
1.08% (5.43 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.32% (1.60 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
DE40 4
US30 3
BTCUSD 2
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
DE40 3
US30 -5
BTCUSD 0
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
DE40 19K
US30 -54K
BTCUSD 1.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +2.42 USD
Pior negociação: -2 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +4.06 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -5.43 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Tickmill-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 34
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 64
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 30
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 4
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 12
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.56 × 50
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
7.50 × 22
ICMarketsSC-MT5
8.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live
21.79 × 18118
TickmillUK-Live
22.43 × 239
This signal is built for fast, precise scalping across currency pairs, indices, crypto, and metals, using a High/Low breakout entry model. Trades trigger only when price breaks key intraday high/low levels, aiming to capture short bursts of momentum with disciplined risk control.

Core logic

  • Entry method: High/Low breakout calculations designed to react to real momentum instead of random noise.

  • Market coverage: Designed to operate across FX pairs, indices, crypto, and metals, adapting to different volatility profiles and session behavior.

Risk & execution protection

  • Strict Stop Loss on every trade — no exceptions.

  • Built-in spread filter to avoid trading during widened spreads (news spikes, rollover, low-liquidity moments).

  • Slippage control algorithms to reduce poor fills and skip entries when execution quality is not acceptable.

Advanced exit & SL management (where the edge is)
This signal’s strength is its advanced exit algorithms and smart stop-loss management, designed to protect capital and lock profits in fast-moving scalping conditions:

  • Dynamic SL adjustments as the trade develops (helps defend against sudden reversals).

  • Breakeven logic when conditions are favorable, reducing exposure after initial movement.

  • Adaptive trailing behavior to follow momentum while minimizing premature stop-outs.

  • Condition-based exits (not “one-size-fits-all”) — the system aims to exit efficiently when momentum fades or the market becomes unfavorable.

What to expect

  • Focused on short-duration trades with strict risk controls.

  • Best performance typically occurs during high-liquidity periods with cleaner spreads and execution (varies by instrument: major FX sessions, peak index hours, active crypto periods, and liquid metals sessions).


2026.01.12 15:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 13:58
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.12 09:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 08:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 03:17
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 03:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 03:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 07:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 07:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 07:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.08 07:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 07:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Precision Scalper
30 USD por mês
-0%
0
0
USD
498
USD
1
100%
9
55%
10%
0.70
-0.20
USD
1%
1:500
Copiar

