Ting Wei Loo

Precision Scalper

Ting Wei Loo
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 -0%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
5 (55.55%)
Loss Trade:
4 (44.44%)
Best Trade:
2.42 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.21 USD
Profitto lordo:
4.15 USD (25 452 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5.92 USD (58 420 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (4.06 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4.06 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.14
Attività di trading:
9.91%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.47%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
-0.33
Long Trade:
4 (44.44%)
Short Trade:
5 (55.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.70
Profitto previsto:
-0.20 USD
Profitto medio:
0.83 USD
Perdita media:
-1.48 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-5.43 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5.43 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-0.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.77 USD
Massimale:
5.43 USD (1.08%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.08% (5.43 USD)
Per equità:
0.32% (1.60 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
DE40 4
US30 3
BTCUSD 2
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
DE40 3
US30 -5
BTCUSD 0
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
DE40 19K
US30 -54K
BTCUSD 1.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +2.42 USD
Worst Trade: -2 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +4.06 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5.43 USD

This signal is built for fast, precise scalping across currency pairs, indices, crypto, and metals, using a High/Low breakout entry model. Trades trigger only when price breaks key intraday high/low levels, aiming to capture short bursts of momentum with disciplined risk control.

Core logic

  • Entry method: High/Low breakout calculations designed to react to real momentum instead of random noise.

  • Market coverage: Designed to operate across FX pairs, indices, crypto, and metals, adapting to different volatility profiles and session behavior.

Risk & execution protection

  • Strict Stop Loss on every trade — no exceptions.

  • Built-in spread filter to avoid trading during widened spreads (news spikes, rollover, low-liquidity moments).

  • Slippage control algorithms to reduce poor fills and skip entries when execution quality is not acceptable.

Advanced exit & SL management (where the edge is)
This signal’s strength is its advanced exit algorithms and smart stop-loss management, designed to protect capital and lock profits in fast-moving scalping conditions:

  • Dynamic SL adjustments as the trade develops (helps defend against sudden reversals).

  • Breakeven logic when conditions are favorable, reducing exposure after initial movement.

  • Adaptive trailing behavior to follow momentum while minimizing premature stop-outs.

  • Condition-based exits (not “one-size-fits-all”) — the system aims to exit efficiently when momentum fades or the market becomes unfavorable.

What to expect

  • Focused on short-duration trades with strict risk controls.

  • Best performance typically occurs during high-liquidity periods with cleaner spreads and execution (varies by instrument: major FX sessions, peak index hours, active crypto periods, and liquid metals sessions).


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.12 15:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 13:58
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.12 09:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 08:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 03:17
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 03:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 03:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 07:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 07:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 07:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.08 07:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 07:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
