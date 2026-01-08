SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Precision Scalper
Ting Wei Loo

Precision Scalper

Ting Wei Loo
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -0%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
5 (55.55%)
Loss Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Best trade:
2.42 USD
Worst trade:
-2.21 USD
Gross Profit:
4.15 USD (25 452 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5.92 USD (58 420 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (4.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.06 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.14
Trading activity:
9.91%
Max deposit load:
1.47%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.33
Long Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
0.70
Expected Payoff:
-0.20 USD
Average Profit:
0.83 USD
Average Loss:
-1.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-5.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.43 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-0.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.77 USD
Maximal:
5.43 USD (1.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.08% (5.43 USD)
By Equity:
0.32% (1.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
DE40 4
US30 3
BTCUSD 2
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
DE40 3
US30 -5
BTCUSD 0
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
DE40 19K
US30 -54K
BTCUSD 1.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.42 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 34
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 64
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 30
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 4
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 12
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.56 × 50
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
7.50 × 22
ICMarketsSC-MT5
8.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live
21.79 × 18118
TickmillUK-Live
22.43 × 239
This signal is built for fast, precise scalping across currency pairs, indices, crypto, and metals, using a High/Low breakout entry model. Trades trigger only when price breaks key intraday high/low levels, aiming to capture short bursts of momentum with disciplined risk control.

Core logic

  • Entry method: High/Low breakout calculations designed to react to real momentum instead of random noise.

  • Market coverage: Designed to operate across FX pairs, indices, crypto, and metals, adapting to different volatility profiles and session behavior.

Risk & execution protection

  • Strict Stop Loss on every trade — no exceptions.

  • Built-in spread filter to avoid trading during widened spreads (news spikes, rollover, low-liquidity moments).

  • Slippage control algorithms to reduce poor fills and skip entries when execution quality is not acceptable.

Advanced exit & SL management (where the edge is)
This signal’s strength is its advanced exit algorithms and smart stop-loss management, designed to protect capital and lock profits in fast-moving scalping conditions:

  • Dynamic SL adjustments as the trade develops (helps defend against sudden reversals).

  • Breakeven logic when conditions are favorable, reducing exposure after initial movement.

  • Adaptive trailing behavior to follow momentum while minimizing premature stop-outs.

  • Condition-based exits (not “one-size-fits-all”) — the system aims to exit efficiently when momentum fades or the market becomes unfavorable.

What to expect

  • Focused on short-duration trades with strict risk controls.

  • Best performance typically occurs during high-liquidity periods with cleaner spreads and execution (varies by instrument: major FX sessions, peak index hours, active crypto periods, and liquid metals sessions).


No reviews
2026.01.12 15:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 13:58
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.12 09:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 08:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 03:17
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 03:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 03:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 07:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 07:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 07:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.08 07:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 07:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
