- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|DE40
|4
|US30
|3
|BTCUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|DE40
|3
|US30
|-5
|BTCUSD
|0
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|DE40
|19K
|US30
|-54K
|BTCUSD
|1.9K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 34
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 64
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 30
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.56 × 50
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|7.50 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|8.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live
|21.79 × 18118
|
TickmillUK-Live
|22.43 × 239
This signal is built for fast, precise scalping across currency pairs, indices, crypto, and metals, using a High/Low breakout entry model. Trades trigger only when price breaks key intraday high/low levels, aiming to capture short bursts of momentum with disciplined risk control.
Core logic
-
Entry method: High/Low breakout calculations designed to react to real momentum instead of random noise.
-
Market coverage: Designed to operate across FX pairs, indices, crypto, and metals, adapting to different volatility profiles and session behavior.
Risk & execution protection
-
Strict Stop Loss on every trade — no exceptions.
-
Built-in spread filter to avoid trading during widened spreads (news spikes, rollover, low-liquidity moments).
-
Slippage control algorithms to reduce poor fills and skip entries when execution quality is not acceptable.
Advanced exit & SL management (where the edge is)
This signal’s strength is its advanced exit algorithms and smart stop-loss management, designed to protect capital and lock profits in fast-moving scalping conditions:
-
Dynamic SL adjustments as the trade develops (helps defend against sudden reversals).
-
Breakeven logic when conditions are favorable, reducing exposure after initial movement.
-
Adaptive trailing behavior to follow momentum while minimizing premature stop-outs.
-
Condition-based exits (not “one-size-fits-all”) — the system aims to exit efficiently when momentum fades or the market becomes unfavorable.
What to expect
-
Focused on short-duration trades with strict risk controls.
-
Best performance typically occurs during high-liquidity periods with cleaner spreads and execution (varies by instrument: major FX sessions, peak index hours, active crypto periods, and liquid metals sessions).
USD
USD
USD