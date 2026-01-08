This signal is built for fast, precise scalping across currency pairs, indices, crypto, and metals, using a High/Low breakout entry model. Trades trigger only when price breaks key intraday high/low levels, aiming to capture short bursts of momentum with disciplined risk control.

Core logic

Entry method: High/Low breakout calculations designed to react to real momentum instead of random noise.

Market coverage: Designed to operate across FX pairs, indices, crypto, and metals, adapting to different volatility profiles and session behavior.

Risk & execution protection

Strict Stop Loss on every trade — no exceptions.

Built-in spread filter to avoid trading during widened spreads (news spikes, rollover, low-liquidity moments).

Slippage control algorithms to reduce poor fills and skip entries when execution quality is not acceptable.

Advanced exit & SL management (where the edge is)

This signal’s strength is its advanced exit algorithms and smart stop-loss management, designed to protect capital and lock profits in fast-moving scalping conditions:

Dynamic SL adjustments as the trade develops (helps defend against sudden reversals).

Breakeven logic when conditions are favorable, reducing exposure after initial movement.

Adaptive trailing behavior to follow momentum while minimizing premature stop-outs.

Condition-based exits (not “one-size-fits-all”) — the system aims to exit efficiently when momentum fades or the market becomes unfavorable.

What to expect

Focused on short-duration trades with strict risk controls.

Best performance typically occurs during high-liquidity periods with cleaner spreads and execution (varies by instrument: major FX sessions, peak index hours, active crypto periods, and liquid metals sessions).



