Ting Wei Loo

Precision Scalper

Ting Wei Loo
0 리뷰
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 -0%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
9
이익 거래:
5 (55.55%)
손실 거래:
4 (44.44%)
최고의 거래:
2.42 USD
최악의 거래:
-2.21 USD
총 수익:
4.15 USD (25 452 pips)
총 손실:
-5.92 USD (58 420 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
4 (4.06 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
4.06 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
-0.14
거래 활동:
9.91%
최대 입금량:
1.47%
최근 거래:
15 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
9
평균 유지 시간:
1 시간
회복 요인:
-0.33
롱(주식매수):
4 (44.44%)
숏(주식차입매도):
5 (55.56%)
수익 요인:
0.70
기대수익:
-0.20 USD
평균 이익:
0.83 USD
평균 손실:
-1.48 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-5.43 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-5.43 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
-0.35%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1.77 USD
최대한의:
5.43 USD (1.08%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.08% (5.43 USD)
자본금별:
0.32% (1.60 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
DE40 4
US30 3
BTCUSD 2
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
DE40 3
US30 -5
BTCUSD 0
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
DE40 19K
US30 -54K
BTCUSD 1.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +2.42 USD
최악의 거래: -2 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +4.06 USD
연속 최대 손실: -5.43 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Tickmill-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 34
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 64
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 30
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 4
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 12
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.56 × 50
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
7.50 × 22
ICMarketsSC-MT5
8.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live
21.79 × 18118
TickmillUK-Live
22.43 × 239
This signal is built for fast, precise scalping across currency pairs, indices, crypto, and metals, using a High/Low breakout entry model. Trades trigger only when price breaks key intraday high/low levels, aiming to capture short bursts of momentum with disciplined risk control.

Core logic

  • Entry method: High/Low breakout calculations designed to react to real momentum instead of random noise.

  • Market coverage: Designed to operate across FX pairs, indices, crypto, and metals, adapting to different volatility profiles and session behavior.

Risk & execution protection

  • Strict Stop Loss on every trade — no exceptions.

  • Built-in spread filter to avoid trading during widened spreads (news spikes, rollover, low-liquidity moments).

  • Slippage control algorithms to reduce poor fills and skip entries when execution quality is not acceptable.

Advanced exit & SL management (where the edge is)
This signal’s strength is its advanced exit algorithms and smart stop-loss management, designed to protect capital and lock profits in fast-moving scalping conditions:

  • Dynamic SL adjustments as the trade develops (helps defend against sudden reversals).

  • Breakeven logic when conditions are favorable, reducing exposure after initial movement.

  • Adaptive trailing behavior to follow momentum while minimizing premature stop-outs.

  • Condition-based exits (not “one-size-fits-all”) — the system aims to exit efficiently when momentum fades or the market becomes unfavorable.

What to expect

  • Focused on short-duration trades with strict risk controls.

  • Best performance typically occurs during high-liquidity periods with cleaner spreads and execution (varies by instrument: major FX sessions, peak index hours, active crypto periods, and liquid metals sessions).


2026.01.12 15:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 13:58
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.12 09:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 08:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 03:17
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 03:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 03:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 07:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 07:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 07:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.08 07:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 07:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Precision Scalper
월별 30 USD
-0%
0
0
USD
498
USD
1
100%
9
55%
10%
0.70
-0.20
USD
1%
1:500
