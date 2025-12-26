SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / IMPRA
Oleksii Lishchenko

IMPRA

Oleksii Lishchenko
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -6%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
10
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 (20.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
8 (80.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.48 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1.14 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.53 USD (89 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4.75 USD (658 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1 (0.48 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.48 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.87
Alım-satım etkinliği:
10.36%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
12.18%
En son işlem:
5 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
10
Ort. tutma süresi:
30 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.90
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
10 (100.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.11
Beklenen getiri:
-0.42 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.27 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.59 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-4.06 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-4.06 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
-6.03%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
4.70 USD
Maksimum:
4.70 USD (6.71%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.71% (4.70 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.44% (1.71 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY 8
EURUSD 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY -4
EURUSD -1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY -527
EURUSD -42
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.48 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.48 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -4.06 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.12 × 26
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.15 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.15 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.18 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.27 × 15
TitanFX-04
0.27 × 22
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
XMTrading-Real 34
0.36 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.37 × 51
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.40 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
TitanFX-01
0.44 × 16
Tickmill-Live08
0.45 × 22
DooPrime-Live 2
0.50 × 10
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.50 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.51 × 271
102 daha fazla...
I.M.P.R.A. = Impulse Market Precision & Risk Automation

I.M.P.R.A. is an automated trading system focused on identifying high-quality market impulses and executing trades with precision under strict, fully automated risk control.

The system reacts to confirmed price movements rather than attempting to predict the market, ensuring disciplined and consistent execution. All trades are generated based on structured impulse detection logic combined with predefined risk parameters.

Risk management is an integral part of I.M.P.R.A.’s architecture. Position sizing, exposure limits, and protective mechanisms are handled automatically to maintain capital discipline and reduce emotional influence.

I.M.P.R.A. is designed for stability and long-term consistency, making it suitable for signal-based trading environments where transparency, structure, and risk control are essential.

Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)

RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account


Advantages

Money Management module

High spread protection 

Time filter

News protection filter

Recommendations

Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.

ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.30 08:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 09:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 09:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.29 08:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 08:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 22:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 22:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 22:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 22:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 22:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
IMPRA
Ayda 30 USD
-6%
0
0
USD
66
USD
1
100%
10
20%
10%
0.11
-0.42
USD
7%
1:500
