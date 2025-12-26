SegnaliSezioni
Oleksii Lishchenko

IMPRA

Oleksii Lishchenko
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -6%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
10
Profit Trade:
2 (20.00%)
Loss Trade:
8 (80.00%)
Best Trade:
0.48 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.14 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.53 USD (89 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4.75 USD (658 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (0.48 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.48 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.87
Attività di trading:
10.36%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.18%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
30 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.90
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
10 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.11
Profitto previsto:
-0.42 USD
Profitto medio:
0.27 USD
Perdita media:
-0.59 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-4.06 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4.06 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
-6.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4.70 USD
Massimale:
4.70 USD (6.71%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.71% (4.70 USD)
Per equità:
2.44% (1.71 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 8
EURUSD 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY -4
EURUSD -1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY -527
EURUSD -42
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.48 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.48 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4.06 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.12 × 26
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.15 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.15 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.18 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.27 × 15
TitanFX-04
0.27 × 22
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
XMTrading-Real 34
0.36 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.37 × 51
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.40 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
TitanFX-01
0.44 × 16
Tickmill-Live08
0.45 × 22
DooPrime-Live 2
0.50 × 10
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.50 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.51 × 271
102 più
I.M.P.R.A. = Impulse Market Precision & Risk Automation

I.M.P.R.A. is an automated trading system focused on identifying high-quality market impulses and executing trades with precision under strict, fully automated risk control.

The system reacts to confirmed price movements rather than attempting to predict the market, ensuring disciplined and consistent execution. All trades are generated based on structured impulse detection logic combined with predefined risk parameters.

Risk management is an integral part of I.M.P.R.A.’s architecture. Position sizing, exposure limits, and protective mechanisms are handled automatically to maintain capital discipline and reduce emotional influence.

I.M.P.R.A. is designed for stability and long-term consistency, making it suitable for signal-based trading environments where transparency, structure, and risk control are essential.

Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)

RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account


Advantages

Money Management module

High spread protection 

Time filter

News protection filter

Recommendations

Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.

ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.30 08:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 09:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 09:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.29 08:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 08:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 22:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 22:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 22:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 22:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 22:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
