IMPRA
Oleksii Lishchenko

IMPRA

Oleksii Lishchenko
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -6%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
10
Bénéfice trades:
2 (20.00%)
Perte trades:
8 (80.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.48 USD
Pire transaction:
-1.14 USD
Bénéfice brut:
0.53 USD (89 pips)
Perte brute:
-4.75 USD (658 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (0.48 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.48 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.87
Activité de trading:
10.36%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
12.18%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
30 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.90
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
10 (100.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.11
Rendement attendu:
-0.42 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.27 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.59 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-4.06 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4.06 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-6.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4.70 USD
Maximal:
4.70 USD (6.71%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.71% (4.70 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.44% (1.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 8
EURUSD 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -4
EURUSD -1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -527
EURUSD -42
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.48 USD
Pire transaction: -1 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.48 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4.06 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.12 × 26
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.15 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.15 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.18 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.27 × 15
TitanFX-04
0.27 × 22
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
XMTrading-Real 34
0.36 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.37 × 51
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.40 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
TitanFX-01
0.44 × 16
Tickmill-Live08
0.45 × 22
DooPrime-Live 2
0.50 × 10
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.50 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.51 × 271
102 plus...
I.M.P.R.A. = Impulse Market Precision & Risk Automation

I.M.P.R.A. is an automated trading system focused on identifying high-quality market impulses and executing trades with precision under strict, fully automated risk control.

The system reacts to confirmed price movements rather than attempting to predict the market, ensuring disciplined and consistent execution. All trades are generated based on structured impulse detection logic combined with predefined risk parameters.

Risk management is an integral part of I.M.P.R.A.’s architecture. Position sizing, exposure limits, and protective mechanisms are handled automatically to maintain capital discipline and reduce emotional influence.

I.M.P.R.A. is designed for stability and long-term consistency, making it suitable for signal-based trading environments where transparency, structure, and risk control are essential.

Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)

RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account


Advantages

Money Management module

High spread protection 

Time filter

News protection filter

Recommendations

Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.

ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Aucun avis
2025.12.30 08:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 09:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 09:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.29 08:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 08:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 22:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 22:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 22:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 22:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 22:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
IMPRA
30 USD par mois
-6%
0
0
USD
66
USD
1
100%
10
20%
10%
0.11
-0.42
USD
7%
1:500
