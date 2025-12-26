- 成长
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|8
|EURUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|USDJPY
|-4
|EURUSD
|-1
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|USDJPY
|-527
|EURUSD
|-42
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.12 × 26
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.15 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.15 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.18 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.27 × 15
|
TitanFX-04
|0.27 × 22
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.33 × 36
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.36 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.37 × 51
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|0.40 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.40 × 10
|
TitanFX-01
|0.44 × 16
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.45 × 22
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.50 × 10
|
GoMarkets-Real 1
|0.50 × 217
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.51 × 271
I.M.P.R.A. = Impulse Market Precision & Risk Automation
I.M.P.R.A. is an automated trading system focused on identifying high-quality market impulses and executing trades with precision under strict, fully automated risk control.
The system reacts to confirmed price movements rather than attempting to predict the market, ensuring disciplined and consistent execution. All trades are generated based on structured impulse detection logic combined with predefined risk parameters.
Risk management is an integral part of I.M.P.R.A.’s architecture. Position sizing, exposure limits, and protective mechanisms are handled automatically to maintain capital discipline and reduce emotional influence.
I.M.P.R.A. is designed for stability and long-term consistency, making it suitable for signal-based trading environments where transparency, structure, and risk control are essential.
Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)
RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account
Advantages
• Money Management module
• High spread protection
• Time filter
• News protection filter
Recommendations
Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.
ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.
