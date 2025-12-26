I.M.P.R.A. = Impulse Market Precision & Risk Automation

I.M.P.R.A. is an automated trading system focused on identifying high-quality market impulses and executing trades with precision under strict, fully automated risk control.

The system reacts to confirmed price movements rather than attempting to predict the market, ensuring disciplined and consistent execution. All trades are generated based on structured impulse detection logic combined with predefined risk parameters.

Risk management is an integral part of I.M.P.R.A.’s architecture. Position sizing, exposure limits, and protective mechanisms are handled automatically to maintain capital discipline and reduce emotional influence.

I.M.P.R.A. is designed for stability and long-term consistency, making it suitable for signal-based trading environments where transparency, structure, and risk control are essential.

Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)

RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account





Advantages

• Money Management module

• High spread protection

• Time filter

• News protection filter

Recommendations

Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.

ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS





How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773





NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.



