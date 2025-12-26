시그널섹션
Oleksii Lishchenko

IMPRA

Oleksii Lishchenko
0 리뷰
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -1%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
20
이익 거래:
10 (50.00%)
손실 거래:
10 (50.00%)
최고의 거래:
1.27 USD
최악의 거래:
-1.14 USD
총 수익:
4.20 USD (695 pips)
총 손실:
-4.90 USD (667 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
5 (2.91 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
2.91 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
-0.05
거래 활동:
7.17%
최대 입금량:
12.26%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
18
평균 유지 시간:
39 분
회복 요인:
-0.15
롱(주식매수):
8 (40.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
12 (60.00%)
수익 요인:
0.86
기대수익:
-0.04 USD
평균 이익:
0.42 USD
평균 손실:
-0.49 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-4.06 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-4.06 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
-1.00%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
4.70 USD
최대한의:
4.70 USD (6.71%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
6.71% (4.70 USD)
자본금별:
2.44% (1.71 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
USDJPY 16
EURUSD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
USDJPY 0
EURUSD 0
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
USDJPY 45
EURUSD -17
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +1.27 USD
최악의 거래: -1 USD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +2.91 USD
연속 최대 손실: -4.06 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.12 × 26
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.15 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.15 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.18 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.27 × 15
TitanFX-04
0.27 × 22
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
XMTrading-Real 34
0.36 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.37 × 51
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.40 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
TitanFX-01
0.44 × 16
Tickmill-Live08
0.45 × 22
DooPrime-Live 2
0.50 × 10
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.50 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.51 × 271
102 더...
I.M.P.R.A. = Impulse Market Precision & Risk Automation

I.M.P.R.A. is an automated trading system focused on identifying high-quality market impulses and executing trades with precision under strict, fully automated risk control.

The system reacts to confirmed price movements rather than attempting to predict the market, ensuring disciplined and consistent execution. All trades are generated based on structured impulse detection logic combined with predefined risk parameters.

Risk management is an integral part of I.M.P.R.A.’s architecture. Position sizing, exposure limits, and protective mechanisms are handled automatically to maintain capital discipline and reduce emotional influence.

I.M.P.R.A. is designed for stability and long-term consistency, making it suitable for signal-based trading environments where transparency, structure, and risk control are essential.

Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)

RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account


Advantages

Money Management module

High spread protection 

Time filter

News protection filter

Recommendations

Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.

ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.30 08:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 09:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 09:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.29 08:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 08:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 22:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 22:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 22:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 22:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 22:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
