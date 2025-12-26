SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / IMPRA
Oleksii Lishchenko

IMPRA

Oleksii Lishchenko
0 comentários
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 -6%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
10
Negociações com lucro:
2 (20.00%)
Negociações com perda:
8 (80.00%)
Melhor negociação:
0.48 USD
Pior negociação:
-1.14 USD
Lucro bruto:
0.53 USD (89 pips)
Perda bruta:
-4.75 USD (658 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
1 (0.48 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
0.48 USD (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.87
Atividade de negociação:
10.36%
Depósito máximo carregado:
12.18%
Último negócio:
4 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
10
Tempo médio de espera:
30 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
-0.90
Negociações longas:
0 (0.00%)
Negociações curtas:
10 (100.00%)
Fator de lucro:
0.11
Valor esperado:
-0.42 USD
Lucro médio:
0.27 USD
Perda média:
-0.59 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-4.06 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-4.06 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
-6.03%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
4.70 USD
Máximo:
4.70 USD (6.71%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
6.71% (4.70 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.44% (1.71 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USDJPY 8
EURUSD 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USDJPY -4
EURUSD -1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USDJPY -527
EURUSD -42
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +0.48 USD
Pior negociação: -1 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +0.48 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -4.06 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.12 × 26
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.15 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.15 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.18 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.27 × 15
TitanFX-04
0.27 × 22
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
XMTrading-Real 34
0.36 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.37 × 51
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.40 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
TitanFX-01
0.44 × 16
Tickmill-Live08
0.45 × 22
DooPrime-Live 2
0.50 × 10
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.50 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.51 × 271
102 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

I.M.P.R.A. = Impulse Market Precision & Risk Automation

I.M.P.R.A. is an automated trading system focused on identifying high-quality market impulses and executing trades with precision under strict, fully automated risk control.

The system reacts to confirmed price movements rather than attempting to predict the market, ensuring disciplined and consistent execution. All trades are generated based on structured impulse detection logic combined with predefined risk parameters.

Risk management is an integral part of I.M.P.R.A.’s architecture. Position sizing, exposure limits, and protective mechanisms are handled automatically to maintain capital discipline and reduce emotional influence.

I.M.P.R.A. is designed for stability and long-term consistency, making it suitable for signal-based trading environments where transparency, structure, and risk control are essential.

Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)

RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account


Advantages

Money Management module

High spread protection 

Time filter

News protection filter

Recommendations

Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.

ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sem comentários
2025.12.30 08:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 09:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 09:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.29 08:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 08:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 22:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 22:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 22:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 22:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 22:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
IMPRA
30 USD por mês
-6%
0
0
USD
66
USD
1
100%
10
20%
10%
0.11
-0.42
USD
7%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.