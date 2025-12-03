- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURGBP
|43
|EURCHF
|11
|AUDNZD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURGBP
|43
|EURCHF
|6
|AUDNZD
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURGBP
|566
|EURCHF
|120
|AUDNZD
|48
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 7
|
BCS5-Real
|0.17 × 24
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.25 × 16
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.34 × 38
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.73 × 107
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.75 × 177
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.44 × 12436
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.78 × 18
|
OANDA-Live-1
|3.02 × 43
|
OctaFX-Real2
|4.27 × 11
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|4.98 × 85
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.50 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|5.52 × 123
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|6.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.00 × 1
|
BabilFinancial-LIVE
|6.00 × 1
Controlled Range Strategy on Forex
This signal is based on a single, robust range-trading robot running on multiple Forex pairs and timeframes.
There is no martingale, no grid and no averaging. Each trade is independent and has a predefined stop loss and take profit.
Risk and Money Management
-
The strategy is traded with a fixed lot size on a 200 USD provider account.
-
The robot does not automatically increase or decrease lot size when the balance changes – there is no automatic money management inside the EA.
-
The lot size is chosen based on an estimated worst-case drawdown per trade, not on balance growth or aggressive compounding.
Historical testing shows a maximum drawdown of around 15%, which makes this signal suitable for traders who accept normal market risk but do not want extremely aggressive “all-in” behavior.
(Subscribers can scale the risk up or down using their own account size and signal settings in MetaTrader.)
Strategy Logic
-
Portfolio-style approach – the same range-trading logic is applied to multiple Forex pairs and timeframes to smooth the equity curve.
-
Controlled, moderate risk – the system focuses on stable performance rather than trying to capture every market move.
-
Trend and volatility filters – the robot is designed to avoid trading during strong one-directional trends and periods of abnormal volatility as much as possible.
-
Equity curve control – includes additional logic to reduce trading activity when the equity curve enters a drawdown phase.
-
Stops and targets – each position has a fixed stop loss and take profit with tralling; robot has multiple mechnics to preserve profits and early exit.