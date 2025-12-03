SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Midline Basket FX
Sergii Taraban

Midline Basket FX

Sergii Taraban
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
7 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 30%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
55
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
37 (67.27%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
18 (32.73%)
En iyi işlem:
5.84 USD
En kötü işlem:
-6.65 USD
Brüt kâr:
87.95 USD (1 134 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-36.86 USD (400 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (26.58 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
31.82 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.46
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
21 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
38 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.63
Alış işlemleri:
36 (65.45%)
Satış işlemleri:
19 (34.55%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.39
Beklenen getiri:
0.93 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.38 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.05 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-18.64 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-18.64 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
18.12%
Yıllık tahmin:
219.89%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.57 USD
Maksimum:
19.42 USD (14.91%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
8.35% (19.24 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURGBP 43
EURCHF 11
AUDNZD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURGBP 43
EURCHF 6
AUDNZD 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURGBP 566
EURCHF 120
AUDNZD 48
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +5.84 USD
En kötü işlem: -7 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +26.58 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -18.64 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 7
BCS5-Real
0.17 × 24
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.25 × 16
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.34 × 38
FXCC1-Trade
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.73 × 107
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.75 × 177
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
1.44 × 12436
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.78 × 18
OANDA-Live-1
3.02 × 43
OctaFX-Real2
4.27 × 11
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 8
4.98 × 85
Exness-MT5Real6
5.50 × 2
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.52 × 123
STARTRADERINTL-Live
6.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real
6.00 × 1
BabilFinancial-LIVE
6.00 × 1
19 daha fazla...
Controlled Range Strategy on Forex

This signal is based on a single, robust range-trading robot running on multiple Forex pairs and timeframes.

There is no martingale, no grid and no averaging. Each trade is independent and has a predefined stop loss and take profit.


Risk and Money Management

  • The strategy is traded with a fixed lot size on a 200 USD provider account.

  • The robot does not automatically increase or decrease lot size when the balance changes – there is no automatic money management inside the EA.

  • The lot size is chosen based on an estimated worst-case drawdown per trade, not on balance growth or aggressive compounding.

Historical testing shows a maximum drawdown of around 15%, which makes this signal suitable for traders who accept normal market risk but do not want extremely aggressive “all-in” behavior.

(Subscribers can scale the risk up or down using their own account size and signal settings in MetaTrader.)


Strategy Logic

  • Portfolio-style approach – the same range-trading logic is applied to multiple Forex pairs and timeframes to smooth the equity curve.

  • Controlled, moderate risk – the system focuses on stable performance rather than trying to capture every market move.

  • Trend and volatility filters – the robot is designed to avoid trading during strong one-directional trends and periods of abnormal volatility as much as possible.

  • Equity curve control – includes additional logic to reduce trading activity when the equity curve enters a drawdown phase.

  • Stops and targets – each position has a fixed stop loss and take profit with tralling; robot has multiple mechnics to preserve profits and early exit. 


İnceleme yok
2025.12.03 14:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
