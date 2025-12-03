Controlled Range Strategy on Forex

This signal is based on a single, robust range-trading robot running on multiple Forex pairs and timeframes.

There is no martingale, no grid and no averaging. Each trade is independent and has a predefined stop loss and take profit.





Risk and Money Management

The strategy is traded with a fixed lot size on a 200 USD provider account .

The robot does not automatically increase or decrease lot size when the balance changes – there is no automatic money management inside the EA.

The lot size is chosen based on an estimated worst-case drawdown per trade, not on balance growth or aggressive compounding.

Historical testing shows a maximum drawdown of around 15%, which makes this signal suitable for traders who accept normal market risk but do not want extremely aggressive “all-in” behavior.

(Subscribers can scale the risk up or down using their own account size and signal settings in MetaTrader.)





Strategy Logic

Portfolio-style approach – the same range-trading logic is applied to multiple Forex pairs and timeframes to smooth the equity curve.

Controlled, moderate risk – the system focuses on stable performance rather than trying to capture every market move.

Trend and volatility filters – the robot is designed to avoid trading during strong one-directional trends and periods of abnormal volatility as much as possible.

Equity curve control – includes additional logic to reduce trading activity when the equity curve enters a drawdown phase.

Stops and targets – each position has a fixed stop loss and take profit with tralling; robot has multiple mechnics to preserve profits and early exit.



