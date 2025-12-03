シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Midline Basket FX
Sergii Taraban

Midline Basket FX

Sergii Taraban
レビュー0件
信頼性
9週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 21%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
103
利益トレード:
57 (55.33%)
損失トレード:
46 (44.66%)
ベストトレード:
5.84 USD
最悪のトレード:
-9.11 USD
総利益:
129.59 USD (1 660 pips)
総損失:
-95.70 USD (871 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
15 (26.58 USD)
最大連続利益:
31.82 USD (11)
シャープレシオ:
0.21
取引アクティビティ:
9.54%
最大入金額:
44.99%
最近のトレード:
11 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
22
平均保有時間:
48 分
リカバリーファクター:
0.74
長いトレード:
59 (57.28%)
短いトレード:
44 (42.72%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.35
期待されたペイオフ:
0.33 USD
平均利益:
2.27 USD
平均損失:
-2.08 USD
最大連続の負け:
11 (-21.03 USD)
最大連続損失:
-21.49 USD (3)
月間成長:
2.01%
年間予想:
24.34%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.57 USD
最大の:
45.54 USD (26.52%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
16.60% (45.45 USD)
エクイティによる:
7.81% (21.16 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURGBP 73
EURCHF 27
AUDNZD 2
EURAUD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURGBP 30
EURCHF 2
AUDNZD 1
EURAUD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURGBP 562
EURCHF 139
AUDNZD 47
EURAUD 41
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +5.84 USD
最悪のトレード: -9 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 11
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +26.58 USD
最大連続損失: -21.03 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 2
BCS5-Real
0.17 × 24
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.25 × 16
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.34 × 38
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.67 × 119
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.75 × 177
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
1.44 × 12488
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.78 × 18
FXCC1-Trade
3.00 × 3
OANDA-Live-1
3.46 × 57
OctaFX-Real2
4.27 × 11
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 8
4.98 × 85
Exness-MT5Real6
5.50 × 2
BabilFinancial-LIVE
5.50 × 2
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.57 × 124
StriforLLC-Live
6.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
6.00 × 3
21 より多く...
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

Thank you for choosing to follow me.

The minimum balance is 200 USD with 1:500 leverage and a minimum lot size of 0.01 for all common forex pairs. Under these conditions, the expected return is about 2–5% per month with moderate risks and deposit load.

However, it makes sense to start with at least 1600 USD and 1:500 leverage to make this signal profitable for you. In this case, you can expect to earn around 50–70 USD per month on average. 

NOTE: To avoid problems, please do not subscribe if your Meta Trader 5 account is not fit with parameters mentioned above.

This is explained in more detail in the article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?

Please be aware that returns are not guaranteed and Forex trading involves a high level of risk.

About strategy

This signal is based on a single, robust, fully self-designed trading robot running on multiple Forex pairs and timeframes.

There is no martingale, no grid and no averaging. Each trade is independent and has a predefined stop loss and take profit.


Risk and Money Management

  • The strategy is traded with a fixed lot size on a 200 USD provider account (1:500 leverage)

  • The robot does not automatically increase or decrease the lot size when the balance changes. It is designed to trade on a fixed-balance account where all income is withdrawn (no reinvestment).

  • The lot size is chosen based on an estimated worst-case drawdown per trade, not on balance growth or aggressive compounding.

Historical testing shows a maximum drawdown of around 18%, which makes this signal suitable for traders who accept normal market risk but do not want extremely aggressive “all-in” behavior.

(Subscribers can scale the risk up or down using their own account size and signal settings in MetaTrader.)


Strategy Logic

  • Portfolio-style approach – the same range-trading logic is applied to multiple Forex pairs and timeframes to smooth the equity curve.

  • Controlled, moderate risk – the system focuses on stable performance rather than trying to capture every market move.

  • Trend and volatility filters – the robot is designed to avoid trading during strong one-directional trends and periods of abnormal volatility as much as possible.

  • Equity curve control – includes additional logic to reduce trading activity when the equity curve enters a drawdown phase.

  • Stops and targets – each position has a fixed stop loss and take profit with tralling; robot has multiple mechnics to preserve profits and early exit. 


レビューなし
2025.12.23 08:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.21 22:35 2025.12.21 22:35:20  

Identified and fixed an indicator bug that led to a recent EURGBP loss, plus a moderate issue that could increase risk in certain cases. Because volatility remains elevated, the EA is paused and will resume in the second week of January.

2025.12.09 08:37 2025.12.09 08:37:44  

Last week I added more sets and slightly tightened risk control on the existing ones. With a larger number of sets, the signal will be more active: there will be more trades and a smoother equity curve. I am continuing optimization on other currency pairs and gradually increasing the number of robust, low-correlated sets.

На прошлой неделе я добавил больше сетов и немного ужесточил контроль риска по уже существующим сетам. За счёт большего количества сетов сигнал станет более активным: будет больше сделок и более ровная кривая доходности. Я продолжаю оптимизацию на других валютных парах и постепенно наращиваю число качественных, слабо коррелирующих между собой сетов.

2025.12.03 14:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Midline Basket FX
30 USD/月
21%
0
0
USD
236
USD
9
100%
103
55%
10%
1.35
0.33
USD
17%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください