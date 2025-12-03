SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Midline Basket FX
Sergii Taraban

Midline Basket FX

Sergii Taraban
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
9 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 21%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
103
Gewinntrades:
57 (55.33%)
Verlusttrades:
46 (44.66%)
Bester Trade:
5.84 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-9.11 USD
Bruttoprofit:
129.59 USD (1 660 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-95.70 USD (871 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (26.58 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
31.82 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading-Aktivität:
9.54%
Max deposit load:
44.99%
Letzter Trade:
12 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
22
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
48 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.74
Long-Positionen:
59 (57.28%)
Short-Positionen:
44 (42.72%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.35
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.33 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.27 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.08 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
11 (-21.03 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-21.49 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.01%
Jahresprognose:
24.34%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.57 USD
Maximaler:
45.54 USD (26.52%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
16.60% (45.45 USD)
Kapital:
7.81% (21.16 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURGBP 73
EURCHF 27
AUDNZD 2
EURAUD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURGBP 30
EURCHF 2
AUDNZD 1
EURAUD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURGBP 562
EURCHF 139
AUDNZD 47
EURAUD 41
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +5.84 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -9 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 11
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +26.58 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -21.03 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 2
BCS5-Real
0.17 × 24
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.25 × 16
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.34 × 38
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.67 × 119
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.75 × 177
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
1.44 × 12488
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.78 × 18
FXCC1-Trade
3.00 × 3
OANDA-Live-1
3.46 × 57
OctaFX-Real2
4.27 × 11
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 8
4.98 × 85
Exness-MT5Real6
5.50 × 2
BabilFinancial-LIVE
5.50 × 2
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.57 × 124
StriforLLC-Live
6.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
6.00 × 3
noch 21 ...
Thank you for choosing to follow me.

The minimum balance is 200 USD with 1:500 leverage and a minimum lot size of 0.01 for all common forex pairs. Under these conditions, the expected return is about 2–5% per month with moderate risks and deposit load.

However, it makes sense to start with at least 1600 USD and 1:500 leverage to make this signal profitable for you. In this case, you can expect to earn around 50–70 USD per month on average. 

NOTE: To avoid problems, please do not subscribe if your Meta Trader 5 account is not fit with parameters mentioned above.

This is explained in more detail in the article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?

Please be aware that returns are not guaranteed and Forex trading involves a high level of risk.

About strategy

This signal is based on a single, robust, fully self-designed trading robot running on multiple Forex pairs and timeframes.

There is no martingale, no grid and no averaging. Each trade is independent and has a predefined stop loss and take profit.


Risk and Money Management

  • The strategy is traded with a fixed lot size on a 200 USD provider account (1:500 leverage)

  • The robot does not automatically increase or decrease the lot size when the balance changes. It is designed to trade on a fixed-balance account where all income is withdrawn (no reinvestment).

  • The lot size is chosen based on an estimated worst-case drawdown per trade, not on balance growth or aggressive compounding.

Historical testing shows a maximum drawdown of around 18%, which makes this signal suitable for traders who accept normal market risk but do not want extremely aggressive “all-in” behavior.

(Subscribers can scale the risk up or down using their own account size and signal settings in MetaTrader.)


Strategy Logic

  • Portfolio-style approach – the same range-trading logic is applied to multiple Forex pairs and timeframes to smooth the equity curve.

  • Controlled, moderate risk – the system focuses on stable performance rather than trying to capture every market move.

  • Trend and volatility filters – the robot is designed to avoid trading during strong one-directional trends and periods of abnormal volatility as much as possible.

  • Equity curve control – includes additional logic to reduce trading activity when the equity curve enters a drawdown phase.

  • Stops and targets – each position has a fixed stop loss and take profit with tralling; robot has multiple mechnics to preserve profits and early exit. 


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.23 08:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.21 22:35 2025.12.21 22:35:20  

Identified and fixed an indicator bug that led to a recent EURGBP loss, plus a moderate issue that could increase risk in certain cases. Because volatility remains elevated, the EA is paused and will resume in the second week of January.

2025.12.09 08:37 2025.12.09 08:37:44  

Last week I added more sets and slightly tightened risk control on the existing ones. With a larger number of sets, the signal will be more active: there will be more trades and a smoother equity curve. I am continuing optimization on other currency pairs and gradually increasing the number of robust, low-correlated sets.

На прошлой неделе я добавил больше сетов и немного ужесточил контроль риска по уже существующим сетам. За счёт большего количества сетов сигнал станет более активным: будет больше сделок и более ровная кривая доходности. Я продолжаю оптимизацию на других валютных парах и постепенно наращиваю число качественных, слабо коррелирующих между собой сетов.

2025.12.03 14:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
