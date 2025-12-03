Thank you for choosing to follow me.

The minimum balance is 200 USD with 1:500 leverage and a minimum lot size of 0.01 for all common forex pairs. Under these conditions, the expected return is about 2–5% per month with moderate risks and deposit load.

However, it makes sense to start with at least 1600 USD and 1:500 leverage to make this signal profitable for you. In this case, you can expect to earn around 50–70 USD per month on average.

NOTE: To avoid problems, please do not subscribe if your Meta Trader 5 account is not fit with parameters mentioned above.

This is explained in more detail in the article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?

Please be aware that returns are not guaranteed and Forex trading involves a high level of risk.





About strategy

This signal is based on a single, robust, fully self-designed trading robot running on multiple Forex pairs and timeframes.

There is no martingale, no grid and no averaging. Each trade is independent and has a predefined stop loss and take profit.





Risk and Money Management

The strategy is traded with a fixed lot size on a 200 USD provider account ( 1:500 leverage ) .

The robot does not automatically increase or decrease the lot size when the balance changes . It is designed to trade on a fixed-balance account where all income is withdrawn (no reinvestment).

The lot size is chosen based on an estimated worst-case drawdown per trade, not on balance growth or aggressive compounding.

Historical testing shows a maximum drawdown of around 18%, which makes this signal suitable for traders who accept normal market risk but do not want extremely aggressive “all-in” behavior.

(Subscribers can scale the risk up or down using their own account size and signal settings in MetaTrader.)





Strategy Logic

Portfolio-style approach – the same range-trading logic is applied to multiple Forex pairs and timeframes to smooth the equity curve.

Controlled, moderate risk – the system focuses on stable performance rather than trying to capture every market move.

Trend and volatility filters – the robot is designed to avoid trading during strong one-directional trends and periods of abnormal volatility as much as possible.

Equity curve control – includes additional logic to reduce trading activity when the equity curve enters a drawdown phase.

Stops and targets – each position has a fixed stop loss and take profit with tralling; robot has multiple mechnics to preserve profits and early exit.



