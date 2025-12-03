시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Midline Basket FX
Sergii Taraban

Midline Basket FX

Sergii Taraban
0 리뷰
안정성
9
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 21%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
103
이익 거래:
57 (55.33%)
손실 거래:
46 (44.66%)
최고의 거래:
5.84 USD
최악의 거래:
-9.11 USD
총 수익:
129.59 USD (1 660 pips)
총 손실:
-95.70 USD (871 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
15 (26.58 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
31.82 USD (11)
샤프 비율:
0.21
거래 활동:
4.40%
최대 입금량:
44.99%
최근 거래:
21 일 전
주별 거래 수:
0
평균 유지 시간:
48 분
회복 요인:
0.74
롱(주식매수):
59 (57.28%)
숏(주식차입매도):
44 (42.72%)
수익 요인:
1.35
기대수익:
0.33 USD
평균 이익:
2.27 USD
평균 손실:
-2.08 USD
연속 최대 손실:
11 (-21.03 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-21.49 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
-9.92%
연간 예측:
-100.00%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.57 USD
최대한의:
45.54 USD (26.52%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
16.60% (45.45 USD)
자본금별:
7.81% (21.16 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURGBP 73
EURCHF 27
AUDNZD 2
EURAUD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURGBP 30
EURCHF 2
AUDNZD 1
EURAUD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURGBP 562
EURCHF 139
AUDNZD 47
EURAUD 41
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +5.84 USD
최악의 거래: -9 USD
연속 최대 이익: 11
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +26.58 USD
연속 최대 손실: -21.03 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 2
BCS5-Real
0.17 × 24
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.25 × 16
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.34 × 38
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.67 × 119
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.75 × 177
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
1.44 × 12488
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.78 × 18
FXCC1-Trade
3.00 × 3
OANDA-Live-1
3.46 × 57
OctaFX-Real2
4.27 × 11
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 8
4.98 × 85
Exness-MT5Real6
5.50 × 2
BabilFinancial-LIVE
5.50 × 2
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.57 × 124
StriforLLC-Live
6.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
6.00 × 3
21 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

Thank you for choosing to follow me.

The minimum balance is 200 USD with 1:500 leverage and a minimum lot size of 0.01 for all common forex pairs. Under these conditions, the expected return is about 2–5% per month with moderate risks and deposit load.

However, it makes sense to start with at least 1600 USD and 1:500 leverage to make this signal profitable for you. In this case, you can expect to earn around 50–70 USD per month on average. 

NOTE: To avoid problems, please do not subscribe if your Meta Trader 5 account is not fit with parameters mentioned above.

This is explained in more detail in the article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?

Please be aware that returns are not guaranteed and Forex trading involves a high level of risk.

About strategy

This signal is based on a single, robust, fully self-designed trading robot running on multiple Forex pairs and timeframes.

There is no martingale, no grid and no averaging. Each trade is independent and has a predefined stop loss and take profit.


Risk and Money Management

  • The strategy is traded with a fixed lot size on a 200 USD provider account (1:500 leverage)

  • The robot does not automatically increase or decrease the lot size when the balance changes. It is designed to trade on a fixed-balance account where all income is withdrawn (no reinvestment).

  • The lot size is chosen based on an estimated worst-case drawdown per trade, not on balance growth or aggressive compounding.

Historical testing shows a maximum drawdown of around 18%, which makes this signal suitable for traders who accept normal market risk but do not want extremely aggressive “all-in” behavior.

(Subscribers can scale the risk up or down using their own account size and signal settings in MetaTrader.)


Strategy Logic

  • Portfolio-style approach – the same range-trading logic is applied to multiple Forex pairs and timeframes to smooth the equity curve.

  • Controlled, moderate risk – the system focuses on stable performance rather than trying to capture every market move.

  • Trend and volatility filters – the robot is designed to avoid trading during strong one-directional trends and periods of abnormal volatility as much as possible.

  • Equity curve control – includes additional logic to reduce trading activity when the equity curve enters a drawdown phase.

  • Stops and targets – each position has a fixed stop loss and take profit with tralling; robot has multiple mechnics to preserve profits and early exit. 


리뷰 없음
2025.12.30 18:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 08:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.21 22:35 2025.12.21 22:35:20  

Identified and fixed an indicator bug that led to a recent EURGBP loss, plus a moderate issue that could increase risk in certain cases. Because volatility remains elevated, the EA is paused and will resume in the second week of January.

2025.12.09 08:37 2025.12.09 08:37:44  

Last week I added more sets and slightly tightened risk control on the existing ones. With a larger number of sets, the signal will be more active: there will be more trades and a smoother equity curve. I am continuing optimization on other currency pairs and gradually increasing the number of robust, low-correlated sets.

На прошлой неделе я добавил больше сетов и немного ужесточил контроль риска по уже существующим сетам. За счёт большего количества сетов сигнал станет более активным: будет больше сделок и более ровная кривая доходности. Я продолжаю оптимизацию на других валютных парах и постепенно наращиваю число качественных, слабо коррелирующих между собой сетов.

2025.12.03 14:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Midline Basket FX
월별 30 USD
21%
0
0
USD
236
USD
9
100%
103
55%
4%
1.35
0.33
USD
17%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.