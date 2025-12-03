- 자본
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
BCS5-Real
|0.17 × 24
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.25 × 16
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.34 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.67 × 119
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.75 × 177
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.44 × 12488
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|2.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.78 × 18
|
FXCC1-Trade
|3.00 × 3
|
OANDA-Live-1
|3.46 × 57
|
OctaFX-Real2
|4.27 × 11
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|4.98 × 85
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.50 × 2
|
BabilFinancial-LIVE
|5.50 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|5.57 × 124
|
StriforLLC-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|6.00 × 3
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
The minimum balance is 200 USD with 1:500 leverage and a minimum lot size of 0.01 for all common forex pairs. Under these conditions, the expected return is about 2–5% per month with moderate risks and deposit load.
However, it makes sense to start with at least 1600 USD and 1:500 leverage to make this signal profitable for you. In this case, you can expect to earn around 50–70 USD per month on average.
NOTE: To avoid problems, please do not subscribe if your Meta Trader 5 account is not fit with parameters mentioned above.
This is explained in more detail in the article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?
Please be aware that returns are not guaranteed and Forex trading involves a high level of risk.
About strategy
This signal is based on a single, robust, fully self-designed trading robot running on multiple Forex pairs and timeframes.
There is no martingale, no grid and no averaging. Each trade is independent and has a predefined stop loss and take profit.
Risk and Money Management
-
The strategy is traded with a fixed lot size on a 200 USD provider account (1:500 leverage).
-
The robot does not automatically increase or decrease the lot size when the balance changes. It is designed to trade on a fixed-balance account where all income is withdrawn (no reinvestment).
-
The lot size is chosen based on an estimated worst-case drawdown per trade, not on balance growth or aggressive compounding.
Historical testing shows a maximum drawdown of around 18%, which makes this signal suitable for traders who accept normal market risk but do not want extremely aggressive “all-in” behavior.
(Subscribers can scale the risk up or down using their own account size and signal settings in MetaTrader.)
Strategy Logic
-
Portfolio-style approach – the same range-trading logic is applied to multiple Forex pairs and timeframes to smooth the equity curve.
-
Controlled, moderate risk – the system focuses on stable performance rather than trying to capture every market move.
-
Trend and volatility filters – the robot is designed to avoid trading during strong one-directional trends and periods of abnormal volatility as much as possible.
-
Equity curve control – includes additional logic to reduce trading activity when the equity curve enters a drawdown phase.
-
Stops and targets – each position has a fixed stop loss and take profit with tralling; robot has multiple mechnics to preserve profits and early exit.
Identified and fixed an indicator bug that led to a recent EURGBP loss, plus a moderate issue that could increase risk in certain cases. Because volatility remains elevated, the EA is paused and will resume in the second week of January.
Last week I added more sets and slightly tightened risk control on the existing ones. With a larger number of sets, the signal will be more active: there will be more trades and a smoother equity curve. I am continuing optimization on other currency pairs and gradually increasing the number of robust, low-correlated sets.
На прошлой неделе я добавил больше сетов и немного ужесточил контроль риска по уже существующим сетам. За счёт большего количества сетов сигнал станет более активным: будет больше сделок и более ровная кривая доходности. Я продолжаю оптимизацию на других валютных парах и постепенно наращиваю число качественных, слабо коррелирующих между собой сетов.
