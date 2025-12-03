SegnaliSezioni
Sergii Taraban

Midline Basket FX

0 recensioni
Affidabilità
7 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 30%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
55
Profit Trade:
37 (67.27%)
Loss Trade:
18 (32.73%)
Best Trade:
5.84 USD
Worst Trade:
-6.65 USD
Profitto lordo:
87.95 USD (1 134 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-36.86 USD (400 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (26.58 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
31.82 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.46
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
38 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.63
Long Trade:
36 (65.45%)
Short Trade:
19 (34.55%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.39
Profitto previsto:
0.93 USD
Profitto medio:
2.38 USD
Perdita media:
-2.05 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-18.64 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-18.64 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
18.12%
Previsione annuale:
219.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.57 USD
Massimale:
19.42 USD (14.91%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.35% (19.24 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURGBP 43
EURCHF 11
AUDNZD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURGBP 43
EURCHF 6
AUDNZD 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURGBP 566
EURCHF 120
AUDNZD 48
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +5.84 USD
Worst Trade: -7 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +26.58 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -18.64 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 7
BCS5-Real
0.17 × 24
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.25 × 16
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.34 × 38
FXCC1-Trade
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.73 × 107
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.75 × 177
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
1.44 × 12436
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.78 × 18
OANDA-Live-1
3.02 × 43
OctaFX-Real2
4.27 × 11
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 8
4.98 × 85
Exness-MT5Real6
5.50 × 2
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.52 × 123
STARTRADERINTL-Live
6.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real
6.00 × 1
BabilFinancial-LIVE
6.00 × 1
19 più
Controlled Range Strategy on Forex

This signal is based on a single, robust range-trading robot running on multiple Forex pairs and timeframes.

There is no martingale, no grid and no averaging. Each trade is independent and has a predefined stop loss and take profit.


Risk and Money Management

  • The strategy is traded with a fixed lot size on a 200 USD provider account.

  • The robot does not automatically increase or decrease lot size when the balance changes – there is no automatic money management inside the EA.

  • The lot size is chosen based on an estimated worst-case drawdown per trade, not on balance growth or aggressive compounding.

Historical testing shows a maximum drawdown of around 15%, which makes this signal suitable for traders who accept normal market risk but do not want extremely aggressive “all-in” behavior.

(Subscribers can scale the risk up or down using their own account size and signal settings in MetaTrader.)


Strategy Logic

  • Portfolio-style approach – the same range-trading logic is applied to multiple Forex pairs and timeframes to smooth the equity curve.

  • Controlled, moderate risk – the system focuses on stable performance rather than trying to capture every market move.

  • Trend and volatility filters – the robot is designed to avoid trading during strong one-directional trends and periods of abnormal volatility as much as possible.

  • Equity curve control – includes additional logic to reduce trading activity when the equity curve enters a drawdown phase.

  • Stops and targets – each position has a fixed stop loss and take profit with tralling; robot has multiple mechnics to preserve profits and early exit. 


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.03 14:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
