- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURGBP
|43
|EURCHF
|11
|AUDNZD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURGBP
|43
|EURCHF
|6
|AUDNZD
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURGBP
|566
|EURCHF
|120
|AUDNZD
|48
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 7
|
BCS5-Real
|0.17 × 24
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.25 × 16
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.34 × 38
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.73 × 107
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.75 × 177
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.44 × 12436
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.78 × 18
|
OANDA-Live-1
|3.02 × 43
|
OctaFX-Real2
|4.27 × 11
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|4.98 × 85
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.50 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|5.52 × 123
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|6.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.00 × 1
|
BabilFinancial-LIVE
|6.00 × 1
Controlled Range Strategy on Forex
This signal is based on a single, robust range-trading robot running on multiple Forex pairs and timeframes.
There is no martingale, no grid and no averaging. Each trade is independent and has a predefined stop loss and take profit.
Risk and Money Management
-
The strategy is traded with a fixed lot size on a 200 USD provider account.
-
The robot does not automatically increase or decrease lot size when the balance changes – there is no automatic money management inside the EA.
-
The lot size is chosen based on an estimated worst-case drawdown per trade, not on balance growth or aggressive compounding.
Historical testing shows a maximum drawdown of around 15%, which makes this signal suitable for traders who accept normal market risk but do not want extremely aggressive “all-in” behavior.
(Subscribers can scale the risk up or down using their own account size and signal settings in MetaTrader.)
Strategy Logic
-
Portfolio-style approach – the same range-trading logic is applied to multiple Forex pairs and timeframes to smooth the equity curve.
-
Controlled, moderate risk – the system focuses on stable performance rather than trying to capture every market move.
-
Trend and volatility filters – the robot is designed to avoid trading during strong one-directional trends and periods of abnormal volatility as much as possible.
-
Equity curve control – includes additional logic to reduce trading activity when the equity curve enters a drawdown phase.
-
Stops and targets – each position has a fixed stop loss and take profit with tralling; robot has multiple mechnics to preserve profits and early exit.