Valentin Luca

Easy strategy safe pro

Valentin Luca
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 45 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 0%
Axi-US05-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 (50.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (50.00%)
En iyi işlem:
1.07 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-0.13 EUR
Brüt kâr:
1.07 EUR (66 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.13 EUR (11 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1 (1.07 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1.07 EUR (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.78
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.27%
En son işlem:
32 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
7.23
Alış işlemleri:
2 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
8.23
Beklenen getiri:
0.47 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.07 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-0.13 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-0.13 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.13 EUR (1)
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.13 EUR
Maksimum:
0.13 EUR (0.01%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.53% (6.96 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD.pro 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD.pro 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD.pro 55
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1.07 EUR
En kötü işlem: -0 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1.07 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.13 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Axi-US05-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Easy Strategy Safe Pro is a conservative Forex trading approach designed to prioritize capital preservation over aggressive gains. It offers a very risk-aware system, with strict rules for entry, exit, and position sizing to minimize drawdowns and preserve equity. According to its copy-trading profile, it uses:

  1. Very protective risk management — built-in automatic stop-losses for every trade, with very tight risk limits to avoid large losses.

  2. Micro-lot scaling — it opens trades starting from tiny sizes (e.g. 0.01 lots), making the strategy accessible even for small accounts, while keeping exposure very low. 

  3. Conservative account growth — the strategy is not focused on explosive returns; rather, it aims for very stable, steady growth.

  4. Quantitative, non-discretionary rules — its trading decisions are based on strict, predefined algorithms or metrics rather than subjective judgement, reducing emotional risk. 

  5. Low drawdown tolerance — it is explicitly designed to tolerate only small drawdowns, reinforcing the goal of capital protection over high-risk trades.

  6. Minimum capital recommendation — to reproduce its safety measures reliably, a minimum balance (for example, $1,000) is suggested by its providers.

Key Benefits:

  • Very disciplined and rule-based, reducing emotional and behavioral risk.

  • Low risk per trade thanks to micro-lot sizing and strict stop-losses.

  • Aims for long-term compounding rather than short-term high profits.

  • Well-suited for risk-averse traders or those who want to build capital steadily.

Potential Trade-offs:

  • Growth may be slower compared to high-risk/high-reward strategies.

  • Requires patience and discipline — gains aren’t explosive.

  • Performance depends heavily on consistent risk management; deviating from the rules can undermine safety.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.14 12:22
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.14 12:22
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.14 10:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 10:13
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 10:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 10:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 10:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
