- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCHF.pro
|2568
|AUDCAD.pro
|1183
|EURUSD.pro
|1093
|EURCHF.pro
|776
|EURGBP.pro
|674
|NZDCAD.pro
|310
|AUDNZD.pro
|259
|XAUUSD.pro
|7
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCHF.pro
|-1.7K
|AUDCAD.pro
|597
|EURUSD.pro
|737
|EURCHF.pro
|558
|EURGBP.pro
|520
|NZDCAD.pro
|145
|AUDNZD.pro
|108
|XAUUSD.pro
|56
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCHF.pro
|-32K
|AUDCAD.pro
|8.5K
|EURUSD.pro
|19K
|EURCHF.pro
|9.2K
|EURGBP.pro
|11K
|NZDCAD.pro
|-3.7K
|AUDNZD.pro
|1.6K
|XAUUSD.pro
|2.1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US05-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Easy Strategy Safe Pro is a conservative Forex trading approach designed to prioritize capital preservation over aggressive gains. It offers a very risk-aware system, with strict rules for entry, exit, and position sizing to minimize drawdowns and preserve equity. According to its copy-trading profile, it uses:
-
Very protective risk management — built-in automatic stop-losses for every trade, with very tight risk limits to avoid large losses.
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Micro-lot scaling — it opens trades starting from tiny sizes (e.g. 0.01 lots), making the strategy accessible even for small accounts, while keeping exposure very low.
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Conservative account growth — the strategy is not focused on explosive returns; rather, it aims for very stable, steady growth.
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Quantitative, non-discretionary rules — its trading decisions are based on strict, predefined algorithms or metrics rather than subjective judgement, reducing emotional risk.
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Low drawdown tolerance — it is explicitly designed to tolerate only small drawdowns, reinforcing the goal of capital protection over high-risk trades.
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Minimum capital recommendation — to reproduce its safety measures reliably, a minimum balance (for example, $1,000) is suggested by its providers.
Key Benefits:
-
Very disciplined and rule-based, reducing emotional and behavioral risk.
-
Low risk per trade thanks to micro-lot sizing and strict stop-losses.
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Aims for long-term compounding rather than short-term high profits.
-
Well-suited for risk-averse traders or those who want to build capital steadily.
Potential Trade-offs:
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Growth may be slower compared to high-risk/high-reward strategies.
-
Requires patience and discipline — gains aren’t explosive.
-
Performance depends heavily on consistent risk management; deviating from the rules can undermine safety.
USD
EUR
EUR