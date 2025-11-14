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Valentin Luca

Easy strategy safe pro

Valentin Luca
Valentin Luca

Valentin Luca

0 reviews
39 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -70%
Axi-US05-Live
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 870
Profit Trades:
4 830 (70.30%)
Loss Trades:
2 040 (29.69%)
Best trade:
69.76 EUR
Worst trade:
-73.02 EUR
Gross Profit:
8 879.77 EUR (278 038 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 014.02 EUR (262 476 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (25.67 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
183.24 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
80.52%
Max deposit load:
479.08%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
125
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.32
Long Trades:
3 635 (52.91%)
Short Trades:
3 235 (47.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.13 EUR
Average Profit:
1.84 EUR
Average Loss:
-3.93 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
53 (-1 564.49 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 564.49 EUR (53)
Monthly growth:
68.96%
Annual Forecast:
836.66%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.13 EUR
Maximal:
2 706.29 EUR (64.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
97.57% (2 703.65 EUR)
By Equity:
91.58% (1 114.05 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPCHF.pro 2568
AUDCAD.pro 1183
EURUSD.pro 1093
EURCHF.pro 776
EURGBP.pro 674
NZDCAD.pro 310
AUDNZD.pro 259
XAUUSD.pro 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCHF.pro -1.7K
AUDCAD.pro 597
EURUSD.pro 737
EURCHF.pro 558
EURGBP.pro 520
NZDCAD.pro 145
AUDNZD.pro 108
XAUUSD.pro 56
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCHF.pro -32K
AUDCAD.pro 8.5K
EURUSD.pro 19K
EURCHF.pro 9.2K
EURGBP.pro 11K
NZDCAD.pro -3.7K
AUDNZD.pro 1.6K
XAUUSD.pro 2.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +69.76 EUR
Worst trade: -73 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 53
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.67 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 564.49 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US05-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Easy Strategy Safe Pro is a conservative Forex trading approach designed to prioritize capital preservation over aggressive gains. It offers a very risk-aware system, with strict rules for entry, exit, and position sizing to minimize drawdowns and preserve equity. According to its copy-trading profile, it uses:

  1. Very protective risk management — built-in automatic stop-losses for every trade, with very tight risk limits to avoid large losses.

  2. Micro-lot scaling — it opens trades starting from tiny sizes (e.g. 0.01 lots), making the strategy accessible even for small accounts, while keeping exposure very low. 

  3. Conservative account growth — the strategy is not focused on explosive returns; rather, it aims for very stable, steady growth.

  4. Quantitative, non-discretionary rules — its trading decisions are based on strict, predefined algorithms or metrics rather than subjective judgement, reducing emotional risk. 

  5. Low drawdown tolerance — it is explicitly designed to tolerate only small drawdowns, reinforcing the goal of capital protection over high-risk trades.

  6. Minimum capital recommendation — to reproduce its safety measures reliably, a minimum balance (for example, $1,000) is suggested by its providers.

Key Benefits:

  • Very disciplined and rule-based, reducing emotional and behavioral risk.

  • Low risk per trade thanks to micro-lot sizing and strict stop-losses.

  • Aims for long-term compounding rather than short-term high profits.

  • Well-suited for risk-averse traders or those who want to build capital steadily.

Potential Trade-offs:

  • Growth may be slower compared to high-risk/high-reward strategies.

  • Requires patience and discipline — gains aren’t explosive.

  • Performance depends heavily on consistent risk management; deviating from the rules can undermine safety.


No reviews
2026.07.22 09:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 19:52
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 17:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 16:50
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 15:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 13:48
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 11:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 10:46
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 08:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 06:42
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 04:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 03:40
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 02:40
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 01:40
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 00:38
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 23:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 22:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 20:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 08:51
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Easy strategy safe pro
30 USD per month
-70%
0
0
USD
774
EUR
39
99%
6 870
70%
81%
1.10
0.13
EUR
98%
1:500
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