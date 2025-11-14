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Valentin Luca

Easy strategy safe pro

Valentin Luca
Valentin Luca

Valentin Luca

0 отзывов
39 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 -70%
Axi-US05-Live
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
6 881
Прибыльных трейдов:
4 838 (70.30%)
Убыточных трейдов:
2 043 (29.69%)
Лучший трейд:
69.76 EUR
Худший трейд:
-73.02 EUR
Общая прибыль:
8 888.48 EUR (278 450 pips)
Общий убыток:
-8 016.64 EUR (262 660 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
33 (25.67 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
183.24 EUR (3)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.03
Торговая активность:
80.52%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
479.08%
Последний трейд:
7 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
133
Ср. время удержания:
8 часов
Фактор восстановления:
0.32
Длинных трейдов:
3 642 (52.93%)
Коротких трейдов:
3 239 (47.07%)
Профит фактор:
1.11
Мат. ожидание:
0.13 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
1.84 EUR
Средний убыток:
-3.92 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
53 (-1 564.49 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1 564.49 EUR (53)
Прирост в месяц:
66.94%
Годовой прогноз:
812.17%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.13 EUR
Максимальная:
2 706.29 EUR (64.49%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
97.57% (2 703.65 EUR)
По эквити:
91.58% (1 114.05 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GBPCHF.pro 2571
AUDCAD.pro 1185
EURUSD.pro 1094
EURCHF.pro 781
EURGBP.pro 674
NZDCAD.pro 310
AUDNZD.pro 259
XAUUSD.pro 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GBPCHF.pro -1.7K
AUDCAD.pro 597
EURUSD.pro 737
EURCHF.pro 562
EURGBP.pro 520
NZDCAD.pro 145
AUDNZD.pro 108
XAUUSD.pro 56
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GBPCHF.pro -32K
AUDCAD.pro 8.5K
EURUSD.pro 20K
EURCHF.pro 9.2K
EURGBP.pro 11K
NZDCAD.pro -3.7K
AUDNZD.pro 1.6K
XAUUSD.pro 2.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +69.76 EUR
Худший трейд: -73 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 3
Макс. серия проигрышей: 53
Макс. прибыль в серии: +25.67 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -1 564.49 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Axi-US05-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Easy Strategy Safe Pro is a conservative Forex trading approach designed to prioritize capital preservation over aggressive gains. It offers a very risk-aware system, with strict rules for entry, exit, and position sizing to minimize drawdowns and preserve equity. According to its copy-trading profile, it uses:

  1. Very protective risk management — built-in automatic stop-losses for every trade, with very tight risk limits to avoid large losses.

  2. Micro-lot scaling — it opens trades starting from tiny sizes (e.g. 0.01 lots), making the strategy accessible even for small accounts, while keeping exposure very low. 

  3. Conservative account growth — the strategy is not focused on explosive returns; rather, it aims for very stable, steady growth.

  4. Quantitative, non-discretionary rules — its trading decisions are based on strict, predefined algorithms or metrics rather than subjective judgement, reducing emotional risk. 

  5. Low drawdown tolerance — it is explicitly designed to tolerate only small drawdowns, reinforcing the goal of capital protection over high-risk trades.

  6. Minimum capital recommendation — to reproduce its safety measures reliably, a minimum balance (for example, $1,000) is suggested by its providers.

Key Benefits:

  • Very disciplined and rule-based, reducing emotional and behavioral risk.

  • Low risk per trade thanks to micro-lot sizing and strict stop-losses.

  • Aims for long-term compounding rather than short-term high profits.

  • Well-suited for risk-averse traders or those who want to build capital steadily.

Potential Trade-offs:

  • Growth may be slower compared to high-risk/high-reward strategies.

  • Requires patience and discipline — gains aren’t explosive.

  • Performance depends heavily on consistent risk management; deviating from the rules can undermine safety.


Нет отзывов
2026.07.22 09:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 19:52
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 17:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 16:50
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 15:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 13:48
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 11:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 10:46
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 08:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 06:42
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 04:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 03:40
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 02:40
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 01:40
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 00:38
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 23:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 22:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 20:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 08:51
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
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Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
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Торговые роботы
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Активность
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Мат. ожидание
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Easy strategy safe pro
30 USD в месяц
-70%
0
0
USD
780
EUR
39
99%
6 881
70%
81%
1.10
0.13
EUR
98%
1:500
Копировать

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