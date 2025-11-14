SegnaliSezioni
Valentin Luca

Easy strategy safe pro

Valentin Luca
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 0%
Axi-US05-Live
1:500
Trade:
2
Profit Trade:
1 (50.00%)
Loss Trade:
1 (50.00%)
Best Trade:
1.07 EUR
Worst Trade:
-0.13 EUR
Profitto lordo:
1.07 EUR (66 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.13 EUR (11 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (1.07 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1.07 EUR (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.78
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.27%
Ultimo trade:
26 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
7.23
Long Trade:
2 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
8.23
Profitto previsto:
0.47 EUR
Profitto medio:
1.07 EUR
Perdita media:
-0.13 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.13 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.13 EUR (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.13 EUR
Massimale:
0.13 EUR (0.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
0.53% (6.96 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD.pro 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD.pro 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD.pro 55
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Axi-US05-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Easy Strategy Safe Pro is a conservative Forex trading approach designed to prioritize capital preservation over aggressive gains. It offers a very risk-aware system, with strict rules for entry, exit, and position sizing to minimize drawdowns and preserve equity. According to its copy-trading profile, it uses:

  1. Very protective risk management — built-in automatic stop-losses for every trade, with very tight risk limits to avoid large losses.

  2. Micro-lot scaling — it opens trades starting from tiny sizes (e.g. 0.01 lots), making the strategy accessible even for small accounts, while keeping exposure very low. 

  3. Conservative account growth — the strategy is not focused on explosive returns; rather, it aims for very stable, steady growth.

  4. Quantitative, non-discretionary rules — its trading decisions are based on strict, predefined algorithms or metrics rather than subjective judgement, reducing emotional risk. 

  5. Low drawdown tolerance — it is explicitly designed to tolerate only small drawdowns, reinforcing the goal of capital protection over high-risk trades.

  6. Minimum capital recommendation — to reproduce its safety measures reliably, a minimum balance (for example, $1,000) is suggested by its providers.

Key Benefits:

  • Very disciplined and rule-based, reducing emotional and behavioral risk.

  • Low risk per trade thanks to micro-lot sizing and strict stop-losses.

  • Aims for long-term compounding rather than short-term high profits.

  • Well-suited for risk-averse traders or those who want to build capital steadily.

Potential Trade-offs:

  • Growth may be slower compared to high-risk/high-reward strategies.

  • Requires patience and discipline — gains aren’t explosive.

  • Performance depends heavily on consistent risk management; deviating from the rules can undermine safety.


2025.11.14 12:22
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.14 12:22
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.14 10:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 10:13
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 10:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 10:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 10:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
