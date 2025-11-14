SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Easy strategy safe pro
Valentin Luca

Easy strategy safe pro

Valentin Luca
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 45 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 0%
Axi-US05-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2
Bénéfice trades:
1 (50.00%)
Perte trades:
1 (50.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
1.07 EUR
Pire transaction:
-0.13 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
1.07 EUR (66 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.13 EUR (11 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (1.07 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1.07 EUR (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.78
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.27%
Dernier trade:
24 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
7.23
Longs trades:
2 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
8.23
Rendement attendu:
0.47 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
1.07 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-0.13 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-0.13 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.13 EUR (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.13 EUR
Maximal:
0.13 EUR (0.01%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.53% (6.96 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD.pro 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.pro 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.pro 55
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1.07 EUR
Pire transaction: -0 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1.07 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.13 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Axi-US05-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Easy Strategy Safe Pro is a conservative Forex trading approach designed to prioritize capital preservation over aggressive gains. It offers a very risk-aware system, with strict rules for entry, exit, and position sizing to minimize drawdowns and preserve equity. According to its copy-trading profile, it uses:

  1. Very protective risk management — built-in automatic stop-losses for every trade, with very tight risk limits to avoid large losses.

  2. Micro-lot scaling — it opens trades starting from tiny sizes (e.g. 0.01 lots), making the strategy accessible even for small accounts, while keeping exposure very low. 

  3. Conservative account growth — the strategy is not focused on explosive returns; rather, it aims for very stable, steady growth.

  4. Quantitative, non-discretionary rules — its trading decisions are based on strict, predefined algorithms or metrics rather than subjective judgement, reducing emotional risk. 

  5. Low drawdown tolerance — it is explicitly designed to tolerate only small drawdowns, reinforcing the goal of capital protection over high-risk trades.

  6. Minimum capital recommendation — to reproduce its safety measures reliably, a minimum balance (for example, $1,000) is suggested by its providers.

Key Benefits:

  • Very disciplined and rule-based, reducing emotional and behavioral risk.

  • Low risk per trade thanks to micro-lot sizing and strict stop-losses.

  • Aims for long-term compounding rather than short-term high profits.

  • Well-suited for risk-averse traders or those who want to build capital steadily.

Potential Trade-offs:

  • Growth may be slower compared to high-risk/high-reward strategies.

  • Requires patience and discipline — gains aren’t explosive.

  • Performance depends heavily on consistent risk management; deviating from the rules can undermine safety.


Aucun avis
2025.11.14 12:22
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.14 12:22
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.14 10:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 10:13
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 10:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 10:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 10:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copier

