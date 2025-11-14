- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.pro
|2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD.pro
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD.pro
|55
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Axi-US05-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Easy Strategy Safe Pro is a conservative Forex trading approach designed to prioritize capital preservation over aggressive gains. It offers a very risk-aware system, with strict rules for entry, exit, and position sizing to minimize drawdowns and preserve equity. According to its copy-trading profile, it uses:
-
Very protective risk management — built-in automatic stop-losses for every trade, with very tight risk limits to avoid large losses.
-
Micro-lot scaling — it opens trades starting from tiny sizes (e.g. 0.01 lots), making the strategy accessible even for small accounts, while keeping exposure very low.
-
Conservative account growth — the strategy is not focused on explosive returns; rather, it aims for very stable, steady growth.
-
Quantitative, non-discretionary rules — its trading decisions are based on strict, predefined algorithms or metrics rather than subjective judgement, reducing emotional risk.
-
Low drawdown tolerance — it is explicitly designed to tolerate only small drawdowns, reinforcing the goal of capital protection over high-risk trades.
-
Minimum capital recommendation — to reproduce its safety measures reliably, a minimum balance (for example, $1,000) is suggested by its providers.
Key Benefits:
-
Very disciplined and rule-based, reducing emotional and behavioral risk.
-
Low risk per trade thanks to micro-lot sizing and strict stop-losses.
-
Aims for long-term compounding rather than short-term high profits.
-
Well-suited for risk-averse traders or those who want to build capital steadily.
Potential Trade-offs:
-
Growth may be slower compared to high-risk/high-reward strategies.
-
Requires patience and discipline — gains aren’t explosive.
-
Performance depends heavily on consistent risk management; deviating from the rules can undermine safety.
USD
EUR
EUR