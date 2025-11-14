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Valentin Luca

Easy strategy safe pro

Valentin Luca
Valentin Luca

Valentin Luca

0条评论
39
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 -69%
Axi-US05-Live
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
6 908
盈利交易:
4 860 (70.35%)
亏损交易:
2 048 (29.65%)
最好交易:
69.76 EUR
最差交易:
-73.02 EUR
毛利:
8 907.51 EUR (279 666 pips)
毛利亏损:
-8 020.91 EUR (263 045 pips)
最大连续赢利:
33 (25.67 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
183.24 EUR (3)
夏普比率:
0.03
交易活动:
80.52%
最大入金加载:
479.08%
最近交易:
9 几小时前
每周交易:
94
平均持有时间:
8 小时
采收率:
0.33
长期交易:
3 652 (52.87%)
短期交易:
3 256 (47.13%)
利润因子:
1.11
预期回报:
0.13 EUR
平均利润:
1.83 EUR
平均损失:
-3.92 EUR
最大连续失误:
53 (-1 564.49 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-1 564.49 EUR (53)
每月增长:
67.86%
年度预测:
823.40%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.13 EUR
最大值:
2 706.29 EUR (64.49%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
97.57% (2 703.65 EUR)
净值:
91.58% (1 114.05 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPCHF.pro 2578
AUDCAD.pro 1194
EURUSD.pro 1099
EURCHF.pro 785
EURGBP.pro 676
NZDCAD.pro 310
AUDNZD.pro 259
XAUUSD.pro 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPCHF.pro -1.7K
AUDCAD.pro 603
EURUSD.pro 740
EURCHF.pro 563
EURGBP.pro 522
NZDCAD.pro 145
AUDNZD.pro 108
XAUUSD.pro 56
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPCHF.pro -32K
AUDCAD.pro 8.6K
EURUSD.pro 20K
EURCHF.pro 9.4K
EURGBP.pro 11K
NZDCAD.pro -3.7K
AUDNZD.pro 1.6K
XAUUSD.pro 2.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +69.76 EUR
最差交易: -73 EUR
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 53
最大连续盈利: +25.67 EUR
最大连续亏损: -1 564.49 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Axi-US05-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Easy Strategy Safe Pro is a conservative Forex trading approach designed to prioritize capital preservation over aggressive gains. It offers a very risk-aware system, with strict rules for entry, exit, and position sizing to minimize drawdowns and preserve equity. According to its copy-trading profile, it uses:

  1. Very protective risk management — built-in automatic stop-losses for every trade, with very tight risk limits to avoid large losses.

  2. Micro-lot scaling — it opens trades starting from tiny sizes (e.g. 0.01 lots), making the strategy accessible even for small accounts, while keeping exposure very low. 

  3. Conservative account growth — the strategy is not focused on explosive returns; rather, it aims for very stable, steady growth.

  4. Quantitative, non-discretionary rules — its trading decisions are based on strict, predefined algorithms or metrics rather than subjective judgement, reducing emotional risk. 

  5. Low drawdown tolerance — it is explicitly designed to tolerate only small drawdowns, reinforcing the goal of capital protection over high-risk trades.

  6. Minimum capital recommendation — to reproduce its safety measures reliably, a minimum balance (for example, $1,000) is suggested by its providers.

Key Benefits:

  • Very disciplined and rule-based, reducing emotional and behavioral risk.

  • Low risk per trade thanks to micro-lot sizing and strict stop-losses.

  • Aims for long-term compounding rather than short-term high profits.

  • Well-suited for risk-averse traders or those who want to build capital steadily.

Potential Trade-offs:

  • Growth may be slower compared to high-risk/high-reward strategies.

  • Requires patience and discipline — gains aren’t explosive.

  • Performance depends heavily on consistent risk management; deviating from the rules can undermine safety.


没有评论
2026.07.22 09:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 19:52
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 17:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 16:50
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 15:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 13:48
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 11:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 10:46
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 08:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 06:42
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 04:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 03:40
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 02:40
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 01:40
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 00:38
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 23:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 22:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 20:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 08:51
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Easy strategy safe pro
每月30 USD
-69%
0
0
USD
795
EUR
39
99%
6 908
70%
81%
1.11
0.13
EUR
98%
1:500
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