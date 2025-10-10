SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Forex Classico AI
Alan Gilberto Pirovino

Forex Classico AI

Alan Gilberto Pirovino
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
24 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 10%
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
477
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
366 (76.72%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
111 (23.27%)
En iyi işlem:
3.88 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-10.58 EUR
Brüt kâr:
241.48 EUR (53 488 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-133.40 EUR (17 521 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
17 (10.52 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
10.52 EUR (17)
Sharpe oranı:
0.19
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.42%
En son işlem:
5 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
32
Ort. tutma süresi:
11 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
5.91
Alış işlemleri:
239 (50.10%)
Satış işlemleri:
238 (49.90%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.81
Beklenen getiri:
0.23 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
0.66 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-1.20 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-10.90 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-10.90 EUR (6)
Aylık büyüme:
1.04%
Yıllık tahmin:
12.57%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.31 EUR
Maksimum:
18.28 EUR (2.13%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.38% (18.28 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
1.36% (30.62 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 146
USDCAD 98
USDCHF 87
NZDUSD 44
EURNZD 44
AUDUSD 39
EURAUD 9
AUDCAD 9
BTCUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 77
USDCAD 16
USDCHF 11
NZDUSD 25
EURNZD -21
AUDUSD 9
EURAUD 4
AUDCAD 1
BTCUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 8.7K
USDCAD 3.1K
USDCHF 1.4K
NZDUSD 2.9K
EURNZD -3K
AUDUSD 1.1K
EURAUD 778
AUDCAD 171
BTCUSD 21K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3.88 EUR
En kötü işlem: -11 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 17
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +10.52 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -10.90 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

📌 Overview
The signal “Forex Classico AI” operates on major currency pairs using volatility and trend filters. The focus is on the quality of setups, not the number of trades. SL and TP are always applied, with risk management as the top priority.

🔧 Operating Parameters
Timeframe: M15
Pairs: EURUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURAUD, AUDCAD, EURNZD, NZDUSD, EURUSD
Trades per week: Variable (no overtrading)
No martingale, no aggressive grid systems

🧠 Risk Management
Risk per trade: 0.3–0.8%
Maximum planned DD: < 15%
Trading suspended during major macroeconomic events

💡 Subscriber Recommendations
– Keep the subscription active for at least 4–8 weeks to properly assess performance

💼 Recommended Requirements:

Capital: from 200 USD

Leverage: recommended 1:500

⚠️ Disclaimer
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves the risk of losing capital. You copy at your own responsibility.


İnceleme yok
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Forex Classico AI
Ayda 30 USD
10%
0
0
USD
2.2K
EUR
24
100%
477
76%
100%
1.81
0.23
EUR
1%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.