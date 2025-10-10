- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|146
|USDCAD
|98
|USDCHF
|87
|NZDUSD
|44
|EURNZD
|44
|AUDUSD
|39
|EURAUD
|9
|AUDCAD
|9
|BTCUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|77
|USDCAD
|16
|USDCHF
|11
|NZDUSD
|25
|EURNZD
|-21
|AUDUSD
|9
|EURAUD
|4
|AUDCAD
|1
|BTCUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|8.7K
|USDCAD
|3.1K
|USDCHF
|1.4K
|NZDUSD
|2.9K
|EURNZD
|-3K
|AUDUSD
|1.1K
|EURAUD
|778
|AUDCAD
|171
|BTCUSD
|21K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
📌 Overview
The signal “Forex Classico AI” operates on major currency pairs using volatility and trend filters. The focus is on the quality of setups, not the number of trades. SL and TP are always applied, with risk management as the top priority.
🔧 Operating Parameters
– Timeframe: M15
– Pairs: EURUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURAUD, AUDCAD, EURNZD, NZDUSD, EURUSD
– Trades per week: Variable (no overtrading)
– No martingale, no aggressive grid systems
🧠 Risk Management
– Risk per trade: 0.3–0.8%
– Maximum planned DD: < 15%
– Trading suspended during major macroeconomic events
💡 Subscriber Recommendations
– Keep the subscription active for at least 4–8 weeks to properly assess performance
💼 Recommended Requirements:
Capital: from 200 USD
Leverage: recommended 1:500
⚠️ Disclaimer
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves the risk of losing capital. You copy at your own responsibility.
USD
EUR
EUR