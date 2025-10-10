📌 Overview

The signal “Forex Classico AI” operates on major currency pairs using volatility and trend filters. The focus is on the quality of setups, not the number of trades. SL and TP are always applied, with risk management as the top priority.

🔧 Operating Parameters

– Timeframe: M15

– Pairs: EURUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURAUD, AUDCAD, EURNZD, NZDUSD, EURUSD

– Trades per week: Variable (no overtrading)

– No martingale, no aggressive grid systems

🧠 Risk Management

– Risk per trade: 0.3–0.8%

– Maximum planned DD: < 15%

– Trading suspended during major macroeconomic events

💡 Subscriber Recommendations

– Keep the subscription active for at least 4–8 weeks to properly assess performance

💼 Recommended Requirements:

Capital: from 200 USD

Leverage: recommended 1:500

⚠️ Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves the risk of losing capital. You copy at your own responsibility.