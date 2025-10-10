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Alan Gilberto Pirovino

Forex Classico AI

Alan Gilberto Pirovino
Alan Gilberto Pirovino

Alan Gilberto Pirovino

I specialize in VPS configuration, EA installation, and MT4/MT5 environment optimization.
I help traders set up their automated systems securely and ensure stable 24/7 operation.
I help optimize your EA environment for stability and resource efficiency on VPS.
2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
67 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 23%
FPTradingLLC-Live4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
857
Profit Trades:
665 (77.59%)
Loss Trades:
192 (22.40%)
Best trade:
25.32 EUR
Worst trade:
-22.58 EUR
Gross Profit:
608.47 EUR (86 777 pips)
Gross Loss:
-310.35 EUR (29 653 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (49.99 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
49.99 EUR (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
44.48%
Max deposit load:
1.68%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.50
Long Trades:
425 (49.59%)
Short Trades:
432 (50.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.96
Expected Payoff:
0.35 EUR
Average Profit:
0.91 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.62 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-10.90 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-39.74 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
2.24%
Annual Forecast:
27.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.31 EUR
Maximal:
39.74 EUR (3.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.83% (37.25 EUR)
By Equity:
12.18% (160.23 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 222
USDCAD 143
USDCHF 131
NZDUSD 72
AUDUSD 62
EURNZD 60
EURGBP 35
AUDCAD 29
AUDCHF 23
GBPUSD 20
EURAUD 17
EURCHF 11
USDJPY 7
EURCAD 5
GBPCHF 3
GBPJPY 3
EURJPY 3
AUDJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
CADCHF 2
CHFJPY 2
BTCUSD 1
GBPAUD 1
CADJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 114
USDCAD 26
USDCHF 43
NZDUSD 49
AUDUSD 23
EURNZD -17
EURGBP -19
AUDCAD 6
AUDCHF 23
GBPUSD 26
EURAUD 11
EURCHF 11
USDJPY 7
EURCAD 6
GBPCHF 5
GBPJPY 8
EURJPY 6
AUDJPY 3
NZDJPY 3
CADCHF 1
CHFJPY 1
BTCUSD 2
GBPAUD 0
CADJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 12K
USDCAD 4.9K
USDCHF 3.4K
NZDUSD 4.5K
AUDUSD 2.5K
EURNZD -2.3K
EURGBP 676
AUDCAD 1.2K
AUDCHF 1.5K
GBPUSD 2.1K
EURAUD 1.5K
EURCHF 741
USDJPY 592
EURCAD 505
GBPCHF 280
GBPJPY 679
EURJPY 553
AUDJPY 149
NZDJPY 283
CADCHF 108
CHFJPY 88
BTCUSD 21K
GBPAUD 28
CADJPY 128
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +25.32 EUR
Worst trade: -23 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +49.99 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.90 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live4
0.60 × 426
Axi-US12-Live
1.38 × 207
ICMarketsEU-Live28
1.50 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
1.77 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.99 × 151
Pepperstone-Edge01
2.07 × 69
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.09 × 464
VantageInternational-Live 22
2.20 × 332
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.90 × 123
GoMarkets-Real 10
2.96 × 317
RoboForex-ECN
3.28 × 57
Axi-US02-Live
3.71 × 128
EGlobalTrade-Classic1
5.13 × 83
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
5.21 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live17
5.77 × 197
RoboForex-ProCent-2
8.23 × 71
OctaFX-Real3
8.37 × 46
Fyntura-Live
10.65 × 529
Swissquote-Live2
12.30 × 40
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

🇬🇧 💼 Classic Forex (AI) – Multi-Strategy Artificial Intelligence Trading System

✨ Welcome to Classic Forex (AI)

Classic Forex (AI) is one of the flagship systems of SFG Trading Academy – Forex & Gold, designed to trade the Forex market using an advanced Artificial Intelligence engine that continuously adapts to changing market conditions.

Rather than being a conventional Expert Advisor, it is a sophisticated multi-strategy trading system where several automated trading logics work together to identify high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

Its primary objective is to achieve consistent long-term growth while placing capital preservation at the core of every trading decision.

📌 General Information

Platform: MT4

Market: Forex

Recommended Minimum Deposit: €500

Markets Monitored: 28 Forex Currency Pairs

Current Version: 3.5

Risk Profiles Available:

• Conservative

• Moderate

• Dynamic

• Aggressive

🌍 Market Coverage

Classic Forex (AI) continuously monitors 28 major Forex currency pairs, providing significantly broader market coverage than previous generations.

The Artificial Intelligence does not trade every pair simultaneously. Instead, it intelligently selects only those pairs that currently offer the most favorable market conditions.

This selective approach helps maximize trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management.

🧠 Multi-Strategy AI Engine

The system integrates multiple independent trading strategies that work together as a coordinated ecosystem.

Each strategy is designed to recognize specific market conditions, allowing the software to adapt to trending, ranging, and changing market environments without relying on a single trading methodology.

This architecture provides greater flexibility, stability, and resilience compared to traditional Expert Advisors.

📊 Adaptive Artificial Intelligence

The AI engine continuously analyzes multiple market variables, including:

• Relative currency strength

• Market volatility

• Correlations between currency pairs

• Market liquidity

• Short-term and long-term trends

• Historical market behavior and statistical conditions

Based on these analyses, the system automatically determines:

• Which currency pairs to trade

• The optimal timing for market entries

• When to avoid opening new positions

• How to manage existing trades throughout their lifecycle

⚙️ Intelligent Trade Management

Classic Forex (AI) features fully automated trade management.

Every open position is continuously monitored and dynamically managed according to evolving market conditions.

Rather than relying solely on fixed Take Profit or Stop Loss levels, the system focuses on continuously optimizing the balance between profitability and risk.

🛡️ Risk Management

Capital protection is one of the fundamental principles behind Classic Forex (AI).

Key features include:

✅ Dynamic exposure management

✅ Intelligent trade selection

✅ Advanced volatility and market condition filters

✅ Fully automated position management

✅ Continuous Drawdown monitoring

✅ Additional protection mechanisms during exceptional market events

The system is designed to prioritize long-term consistency over aggressive short-term returns.

📈 Continuous Development

Classic Forex (AI) is continuously improved through regular software updates.

Each new release may include:

• New trading strategies

• AI engine enhancements

• Improved entry filters

• Advanced risk management optimizations

• Greater system stability

• Overall performance improvements

🚀 Key Features

✅ Simultaneous analysis of 28 Forex currency pairs

✅ Multi-Strategy Artificial Intelligence engine

✅ Intelligent market opportunity selection

✅ Fully automated trade management

✅ Advanced risk control

✅ Continuous software improvements

✅ Optimized for ECN RAW brokers with ultra-low spreads

📌 Current Version

Classic Forex (AI) 

Default Risk Profile: Moderate

Classic Forex (AI) continues to evolve through ongoing research and development, with the goal of improving precision, reliability, and risk management while intelligently adapting to the ever-changing Forex market.


No reviews
2026.06.21 21:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.19 15:54 2026.06.19 15:54:29  

🌙 Good evening everyone, Today I’d like to share some very positive news regarding **Forex Classico AI**. 🚀 📈 The new version operating on **28 Forex pairs is now live and fully operational**. After the first days of activity, the difference is already becoming noticeable: the system is finding opportunities more frequently, and trading activity appears much more consistent compared to the previous version. ⚙️ Most importantly: ✅ the core trading logic remains unchanged ✅ risk management remains exactly the same ✅ the conservative approach is still a priority ✅ no artificial increase in risk The DNA of Forex Classico has not changed. The system has simply expanded its ability to analyze the market by covering a much broader range of currency pairs. 💡 What are we seeing so far? With 28 currency pairs being monitored simultaneously, the system has significantly more opportunities to identify favorable setups. This translates into: 👉 increased trading activity 👉 better diversification of opportunities 👉 fewer periods of inactivity 👉 near-daily market participation 👉 potentially more consistent long-term growth 📊 The initial impressions are very encouraging. While maintaining its prudent and controlled trading style, Forex Classico AI appears capable of operating much more consistently than the previous version. Of course, we will continue monitoring the results over time, but the foundations of this upgrade look extremely promising. 🚀 This represents one of the most significant milestones ever introduced in the history of Forex Classico AI. I will continue to keep you updated on future developments and performance results over the coming months. Have a great evening everyone! 🌙📈

2026.06.19 09:36
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.18 09:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.14 16:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.27 13:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.25 19:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.30 12:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.22 13:41
No swaps are charged
2026.04.22 13:41
No swaps are charged
2026.04.22 09:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.22 08:54
No swaps are charged
2026.04.22 08:54
No swaps are charged
2026.04.21 07:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.14 18:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.31 15:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.26 23:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.20 19:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.15 00:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 16:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Forex Classico AI
50 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
1.4K
EUR
67
100%
857
77%
44%
1.96
0.35
EUR
12%
1:500
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