✨ Welcome to Classic Forex (AI)

🇬🇧 💼 Classic Forex (AI) – Multi-Strategy Artificial Intelligence Trading System

Classic Forex (AI) is one of the flagship systems of SFG Trading Academy – Forex & Gold, designed to trade the Forex market using an advanced Artificial Intelligence engine that continuously adapts to changing market conditions.

Rather than being a conventional Expert Advisor, it is a sophisticated multi-strategy trading system where several automated trading logics work together to identify high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

Its primary objective is to achieve consistent long-term growth while placing capital preservation at the core of every trading decision.

📌 General Information

Platform: MT4

Market: Forex

Recommended Minimum Deposit: €500

Markets Monitored: 28 Forex Currency Pairs

Current Version: 3.5

Risk Profiles Available:

• Conservative

• Moderate

• Dynamic

• Aggressive

🌍 Market Coverage

Classic Forex (AI) continuously monitors 28 major Forex currency pairs, providing significantly broader market coverage than previous generations.

The Artificial Intelligence does not trade every pair simultaneously. Instead, it intelligently selects only those pairs that currently offer the most favorable market conditions.

This selective approach helps maximize trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management.

🧠 Multi-Strategy AI Engine

The system integrates multiple independent trading strategies that work together as a coordinated ecosystem.

Each strategy is designed to recognize specific market conditions, allowing the software to adapt to trending, ranging, and changing market environments without relying on a single trading methodology.

This architecture provides greater flexibility, stability, and resilience compared to traditional Expert Advisors.

📊 Adaptive Artificial Intelligence

The AI engine continuously analyzes multiple market variables, including:

• Relative currency strength

• Market volatility

• Correlations between currency pairs

• Market liquidity

• Short-term and long-term trends

• Historical market behavior and statistical conditions

Based on these analyses, the system automatically determines:

• Which currency pairs to trade

• The optimal timing for market entries

• When to avoid opening new positions

• How to manage existing trades throughout their lifecycle

⚙️ Intelligent Trade Management

Classic Forex (AI) features fully automated trade management.

Every open position is continuously monitored and dynamically managed according to evolving market conditions.

Rather than relying solely on fixed Take Profit or Stop Loss levels, the system focuses on continuously optimizing the balance between profitability and risk.

🛡️ Risk Management

Capital protection is one of the fundamental principles behind Classic Forex (AI).

Key features include:

✅ Dynamic exposure management

✅ Intelligent trade selection

✅ Advanced volatility and market condition filters

✅ Fully automated position management

✅ Continuous Drawdown monitoring

✅ Additional protection mechanisms during exceptional market events

The system is designed to prioritize long-term consistency over aggressive short-term returns.

📈 Continuous Development

Classic Forex (AI) is continuously improved through regular software updates.

Each new release may include:

• New trading strategies

• AI engine enhancements

• Improved entry filters

• Advanced risk management optimizations

• Greater system stability

• Overall performance improvements

🚀 Key Features

✅ Simultaneous analysis of 28 Forex currency pairs

✅ Multi-Strategy Artificial Intelligence engine

✅ Intelligent market opportunity selection

✅ Fully automated trade management

✅ Advanced risk control

✅ Continuous software improvements

✅ Optimized for ECN RAW brokers with ultra-low spreads

📌 Current Version

Classic Forex (AI)

Default Risk Profile: Moderate

Classic Forex (AI) continues to evolve through ongoing research and development, with the goal of improving precision, reliability, and risk management while intelligently adapting to the ever-changing Forex market.