- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|222
|USDCAD
|143
|USDCHF
|131
|NZDUSD
|72
|AUDUSD
|62
|EURNZD
|60
|EURGBP
|35
|AUDCAD
|29
|AUDCHF
|23
|GBPUSD
|20
|EURAUD
|17
|EURCHF
|11
|USDJPY
|7
|EURCAD
|5
|GBPCHF
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|EURJPY
|3
|AUDJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|CADCHF
|2
|CHFJPY
|2
|BTCUSD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|114
|USDCAD
|26
|USDCHF
|43
|NZDUSD
|49
|AUDUSD
|23
|EURNZD
|-17
|EURGBP
|-19
|AUDCAD
|6
|AUDCHF
|23
|GBPUSD
|26
|EURAUD
|11
|EURCHF
|11
|USDJPY
|7
|EURCAD
|6
|GBPCHF
|5
|GBPJPY
|8
|EURJPY
|6
|AUDJPY
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|CADCHF
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|BTCUSD
|2
|GBPAUD
|0
|CADJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|12K
|USDCAD
|4.9K
|USDCHF
|3.4K
|NZDUSD
|4.5K
|AUDUSD
|2.5K
|EURNZD
|-2.3K
|EURGBP
|676
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
|AUDCHF
|1.5K
|GBPUSD
|2.1K
|EURAUD
|1.5K
|EURCHF
|741
|USDJPY
|592
|EURCAD
|505
|GBPCHF
|280
|GBPJPY
|679
|EURJPY
|553
|AUDJPY
|149
|NZDJPY
|283
|CADCHF
|108
|CHFJPY
|88
|BTCUSD
|21K
|GBPAUD
|28
|CADJPY
|128
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsSC-Live4
|0.60 × 426
|
Axi-US12-Live
|1.38 × 207
|
ICMarketsEU-Live28
|1.50 × 10
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|1.77 × 71
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.99 × 151
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|2.07 × 69
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.09 × 464
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|2.20 × 332
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.90 × 123
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|2.96 × 317
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.28 × 57
|
Axi-US02-Live
|3.71 × 128
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic1
|5.13 × 83
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|5.21 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|5.77 × 197
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|8.23 × 71
|
OctaFX-Real3
|8.37 × 46
|
Fyntura-Live
|10.65 × 529
|
Swissquote-Live2
|12.30 × 40
✨ Welcome to Classic Forex (AI)
Classic Forex (AI) is one of the flagship systems of SFG Trading Academy – Forex & Gold, designed to trade the Forex market using an advanced Artificial Intelligence engine that continuously adapts to changing market conditions.
Rather than being a conventional Expert Advisor, it is a sophisticated multi-strategy trading system where several automated trading logics work together to identify high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.
Its primary objective is to achieve consistent long-term growth while placing capital preservation at the core of every trading decision.
📌 General Information
Platform: MT4
Market: Forex
Recommended Minimum Deposit: €500
Markets Monitored: 28 Forex Currency Pairs
Current Version: 3.5
Risk Profiles Available:
• Conservative
• Moderate
• Dynamic
• Aggressive
🌍 Market Coverage
Classic Forex (AI) continuously monitors 28 major Forex currency pairs, providing significantly broader market coverage than previous generations.
The Artificial Intelligence does not trade every pair simultaneously. Instead, it intelligently selects only those pairs that currently offer the most favorable market conditions.
This selective approach helps maximize trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management.
🧠 Multi-Strategy AI Engine
The system integrates multiple independent trading strategies that work together as a coordinated ecosystem.
Each strategy is designed to recognize specific market conditions, allowing the software to adapt to trending, ranging, and changing market environments without relying on a single trading methodology.
This architecture provides greater flexibility, stability, and resilience compared to traditional Expert Advisors.
📊 Adaptive Artificial Intelligence
The AI engine continuously analyzes multiple market variables, including:
• Relative currency strength
• Market volatility
• Correlations between currency pairs
• Market liquidity
• Short-term and long-term trends
• Historical market behavior and statistical conditions
Based on these analyses, the system automatically determines:
• Which currency pairs to trade
• The optimal timing for market entries
• When to avoid opening new positions
• How to manage existing trades throughout their lifecycle
⚙️ Intelligent Trade Management
Classic Forex (AI) features fully automated trade management.
Every open position is continuously monitored and dynamically managed according to evolving market conditions.
Rather than relying solely on fixed Take Profit or Stop Loss levels, the system focuses on continuously optimizing the balance between profitability and risk.
🛡️ Risk Management
Capital protection is one of the fundamental principles behind Classic Forex (AI).
Key features include:
✅ Dynamic exposure management
✅ Intelligent trade selection
✅ Advanced volatility and market condition filters
✅ Fully automated position management
✅ Continuous Drawdown monitoring
✅ Additional protection mechanisms during exceptional market events
The system is designed to prioritize long-term consistency over aggressive short-term returns.
📈 Continuous Development
Classic Forex (AI) is continuously improved through regular software updates.
Each new release may include:
• New trading strategies
• AI engine enhancements
• Improved entry filters
• Advanced risk management optimizations
• Greater system stability
• Overall performance improvements
🚀 Key Features
✅ Simultaneous analysis of 28 Forex currency pairs
✅ Multi-Strategy Artificial Intelligence engine
✅ Intelligent market opportunity selection
✅ Fully automated trade management
✅ Advanced risk control
✅ Continuous software improvements
✅ Optimized for ECN RAW brokers with ultra-low spreads
📌 Current Version
Classic Forex (AI)
Default Risk Profile: Moderate
Classic Forex (AI) continues to evolve through ongoing research and development, with the goal of improving precision, reliability, and risk management while intelligently adapting to the ever-changing Forex market.
🌙 Good evening everyone, Today I’d like to share some very positive news regarding **Forex Classico AI**. 🚀 📈 The new version operating on **28 Forex pairs is now live and fully operational**. After the first days of activity, the difference is already becoming noticeable: the system is finding opportunities more frequently, and trading activity appears much more consistent compared to the previous version. ⚙️ Most importantly: ✅ the core trading logic remains unchanged ✅ risk management remains exactly the same ✅ the conservative approach is still a priority ✅ no artificial increase in risk The DNA of Forex Classico has not changed. The system has simply expanded its ability to analyze the market by covering a much broader range of currency pairs. 💡 What are we seeing so far? With 28 currency pairs being monitored simultaneously, the system has significantly more opportunities to identify favorable setups. This translates into: 👉 increased trading activity 👉 better diversification of opportunities 👉 fewer periods of inactivity 👉 near-daily market participation 👉 potentially more consistent long-term growth 📊 The initial impressions are very encouraging. While maintaining its prudent and controlled trading style, Forex Classico AI appears capable of operating much more consistently than the previous version. Of course, we will continue monitoring the results over time, but the foundations of this upgrade look extremely promising. 🚀 This represents one of the most significant milestones ever introduced in the history of Forex Classico AI. I will continue to keep you updated on future developments and performance results over the coming months. Have a great evening everyone! 🌙📈
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EUR
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