SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa

Avalut Gold X1

Danijel Plesa
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
11 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 30%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
56
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
35 (62.50%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
21 (37.50%)
En iyi işlem:
48.39 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-26.53 EUR
Brüt kâr:
515.75 EUR (61 435 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-220.23 EUR (24 679 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (122.51 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
122.51 EUR (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.33
Alım-satım etkinliği:
12.33%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
49.69%
En son işlem:
6 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
13 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
5.22
Alış işlemleri:
41 (73.21%)
Satış işlemleri:
15 (26.79%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.34
Beklenen getiri:
5.28 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
14.74 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-10.49 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-56.14 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-56.14 EUR (3)
Aylık büyüme:
16.60%
Algo alım-satım:
71%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
37.65 EUR
Maksimum:
56.63 EUR (5.56%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.53% (56.35 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
2.36% (29.61 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 56
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 337
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 37K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +48.39 EUR
En kötü işlem: -27 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +122.51 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -56.14 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 38
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
3.21 × 57
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
Weltrade-Real
6.80 × 191
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
23.00 × 1
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Avalut Gold X1 Signal

Provides trade signals for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5, powered by the Avalut X1 multi-strategy framework. The system combines four complementary approaches to handle different market regimes. Every trade is opened with predefined stop-loss and take-profit; a trailing stop may be used where applicable. No martingale, no grids, no order-averaging.

Key facts

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold), MT5
  • Approach: four coordinated strategies designed for trend, range, and volatility phases
  • Risk management: SL/TP on every trade; optional trailing stop
  • Execution basics: strategy developed for GMT+3 with automatic broker offset handling
  • Prohibited methods: no martingale, no grid, no external DLLs or third-party installers
  • Validation before go-live: walk-forward, out-of-sample checks, Monte-Carlo resampling, parameter stability tests (methodology does not guarantee future results)
  • Operational stability: parameters are updated only when necessary; revisions since Sep 2023 have been minimal


Account & symbol notes

  • Use a low-spread account type (e.g., ECN/Raw/Razor) for Gold where available.
  • Ensure the symbol mapping is XAUUSD on your broker.
  • Maintain sufficient free margin and appropriate leverage in line with your brokerage rules.


    Learn more about the underlying EA (on MQL5)

    For details on the technology behind this signal, see the Avalut Gold X1 EA in the MQL5 Market (product ID 105080): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105080

    Support

    For questions, please contact us via MQL5 Messages on the product or signal page.

    Risk disclaimer

    Trading involves risk. Do not invest capital you cannot afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Execution, costs, and latency can materially affect outcomes.

    İnceleme yok
    2025.09.19 19:27
    Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
    2025.09.17 18:21 2025.09.17 18:21:02  

    We’re pleased to share that Avalut Gold X1 is now live as an MT5 signal on MQL5. It trades XAUUSD using a multi-strategy framework with SL/TP on every trade (no martingale/grid). Trading involves risk; past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

    2025.09.17 18:11
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
    Sinyal
    Fiyat
    Büyüme
    Aboneler
    Fonlar
    Bakiye
    Haftalar
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    İşlemler
    Kazanç yüzdesi
    Etkinlik
    PF
    Beklenen getiri
    Düşüş
    Kaldıraç
    Avalut Gold X1
    Ayda 50 USD
    30%
    0
    0
    USD
    1.3K
    EUR
    11
    71%
    56
    62%
    12%
    2.34
    5.28
    EUR
    6%
    1:200
    Kopyala

    MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

    Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

    Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.