Avalut Gold X1 Signal



Provides trade signals for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5, powered by the Avalut X1 multi-strategy framework. The system combines four complementary approaches to handle different market regimes. Every trade is opened with predefined stop-loss and take-profit; a trailing stop may be used where applicable. No martingale, no grids, no order-averaging.

Key facts

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold), MT5

XAUUSD (Gold), MT5 Approach: four coordinated strategies designed for trend, range, and volatility phases

four coordinated strategies designed for trend, range, and volatility phases Risk management: SL/TP on every trade; optional trailing stop

SL/TP on every trade; optional trailing stop Execution basics: strategy developed for GMT+3 with automatic broker offset handling

strategy developed for GMT+3 with automatic broker offset handling Prohibited methods: no martingale, no grid, no external DLLs or third-party installers

no martingale, no grid, no external DLLs or third-party installers Validation before go-live: walk-forward, out-of-sample checks, Monte-Carlo resampling, parameter stability tests (methodology does not guarantee future results)

walk-forward, out-of-sample checks, Monte-Carlo resampling, parameter stability tests (methodology does not guarantee future results) Operational stability: parameters are updated only when necessary; revisions since Sep 2023 have been minimal





Account & symbol notes

Use a low-spread account type (e.g., ECN/Raw/Razor) for Gold where available.

Ensure the symbol mapping is XAUUSD on your broker.

on your broker. Maintain sufficient free margin and appropriate leverage in line with your brokerage rules.





Learn more about the underlying EA (on MQL5)

For details on the technology behind this signal, see the Avalut Gold X1 EA in the MQL5 Market (product ID 105080): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105080

Support

For questions, please contact us via MQL5 Messages on the product or signal page.

Risk disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Do not invest capital you cannot afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Execution, costs, and latency can materially affect outcomes.