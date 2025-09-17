SegnaliSezioni
Danijel Plesa

Avalut Gold X1

Danijel Plesa
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
11 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 30%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
56
Profit Trade:
35 (62.50%)
Loss Trade:
21 (37.50%)
Best Trade:
48.39 EUR
Worst Trade:
-26.53 EUR
Profitto lordo:
515.75 EUR (61 435 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-220.23 EUR (24 679 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (122.51 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
122.51 EUR (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.33
Attività di trading:
13.53%
Massimo carico di deposito:
49.69%
Ultimo trade:
5 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
5.22
Long Trade:
41 (73.21%)
Short Trade:
15 (26.79%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.34
Profitto previsto:
5.28 EUR
Profitto medio:
14.74 EUR
Perdita media:
-10.49 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-56.14 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-56.14 EUR (3)
Crescita mensile:
18.00%
Algo trading:
71%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
37.65 EUR
Massimale:
56.63 EUR (5.56%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.53% (56.35 EUR)
Per equità:
2.36% (29.61 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 56
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 337
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 37K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +48.39 EUR
Worst Trade: -27 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +122.51 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -56.14 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 38
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
3.21 × 57
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
Weltrade-Real
6.80 × 191
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
23.00 × 1
Avalut Gold X1 Signal

Provides trade signals for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5, powered by the Avalut X1 multi-strategy framework. The system combines four complementary approaches to handle different market regimes. Every trade is opened with predefined stop-loss and take-profit; a trailing stop may be used where applicable. No martingale, no grids, no order-averaging.

Key facts

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold), MT5
  • Approach: four coordinated strategies designed for trend, range, and volatility phases
  • Risk management: SL/TP on every trade; optional trailing stop
  • Execution basics: strategy developed for GMT+3 with automatic broker offset handling
  • Prohibited methods: no martingale, no grid, no external DLLs or third-party installers
  • Validation before go-live: walk-forward, out-of-sample checks, Monte-Carlo resampling, parameter stability tests (methodology does not guarantee future results)
  • Operational stability: parameters are updated only when necessary; revisions since Sep 2023 have been minimal


Account & symbol notes

  • Use a low-spread account type (e.g., ECN/Raw/Razor) for Gold where available.
  • Ensure the symbol mapping is XAUUSD on your broker.
  • Maintain sufficient free margin and appropriate leverage in line with your brokerage rules.


    Learn more about the underlying EA (on MQL5)

    For details on the technology behind this signal, see the Avalut Gold X1 EA in the MQL5 Market (product ID 105080): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105080

    Support

    For questions, please contact us via MQL5 Messages on the product or signal page.

    Risk disclaimer

    Trading involves risk. Do not invest capital you cannot afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Execution, costs, and latency can materially affect outcomes.

    Non ci sono recensioni
    2025.09.19 19:27
    Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
    2025.09.17 18:21 2025.09.17 18:21:02  

    We’re pleased to share that Avalut Gold X1 is now live as an MT5 signal on MQL5. It trades XAUUSD using a multi-strategy framework with SL/TP on every trade (no martingale/grid). Trading involves risk; past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

    2025.09.17 18:11
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
