- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|56
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|337
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|37K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|3.21 × 57
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
|
Weltrade-Real
|6.80 × 191
|
FBS-Real
|10.00 × 1
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|23.00 × 1
Avalut Gold X1 Signal
Provides trade signals for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5, powered by the Avalut X1 multi-strategy framework. The system combines four complementary approaches to handle different market regimes. Every trade is opened with predefined stop-loss and take-profit; a trailing stop may be used where applicable. No martingale, no grids, no order-averaging.
Key facts
- Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold), MT5
- Approach: four coordinated strategies designed for trend, range, and volatility phases
- Risk management: SL/TP on every trade; optional trailing stop
- Execution basics: strategy developed for GMT+3 with automatic broker offset handling
- Prohibited methods: no martingale, no grid, no external DLLs or third-party installers
- Validation before go-live: walk-forward, out-of-sample checks, Monte-Carlo resampling, parameter stability tests (methodology does not guarantee future results)
- Operational stability: parameters are updated only when necessary; revisions since Sep 2023 have been minimal
Account & symbol notes
- Use a low-spread account type (e.g., ECN/Raw/Razor) for Gold where available.
- Ensure the symbol mapping is XAUUSD on your broker.
- Maintain sufficient free margin and appropriate leverage in line with your brokerage rules.
Learn more about the underlying EA (on MQL5)
For details on the technology behind this signal, see the Avalut Gold X1 EA in the MQL5 Market (product ID 105080): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105080
Support
For questions, please contact us via MQL5 Messages on the product or signal page.
Risk disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Do not invest capital you cannot afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Execution, costs, and latency can materially affect outcomes.
We’re pleased to share that Avalut Gold X1 is now live as an MT5 signal on MQL5. It trades XAUUSD using a multi-strategy framework with SL/TP on every trade (no martingale/grid). Trading involves risk; past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
USD
EUR
EUR