Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa

Avalut Gold X1

Danijel Plesa
0 avis
Fiabilité
11 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 30%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
56
Bénéfice trades:
35 (62.50%)
Perte trades:
21 (37.50%)
Meilleure transaction:
48.39 EUR
Pire transaction:
-26.53 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
515.75 EUR (61 435 pips)
Perte brute:
-220.23 EUR (24 679 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (122.51 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
122.51 EUR (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.33
Activité de trading:
13.53%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
49.69%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
13 heures
Facteur de récupération:
5.22
Longs trades:
41 (73.21%)
Courts trades:
15 (26.79%)
Facteur de profit:
2.34
Rendement attendu:
5.28 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
14.74 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-10.49 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-56.14 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-56.14 EUR (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
18.00%
Algo trading:
71%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
37.65 EUR
Maximal:
56.63 EUR (5.56%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.53% (56.35 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
2.36% (29.61 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 56
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 337
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 37K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +48.39 EUR
Pire transaction: -27 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +122.51 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -56.14 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 32
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Swissquote-Server
2.65 × 54
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
Weltrade-Real
6.90 × 187
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
23.00 × 1
Avalut Gold X1 Signal

Provides trade signals for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5, powered by the Avalut X1 multi-strategy framework. The system combines four complementary approaches to handle different market regimes. Every trade is opened with predefined stop-loss and take-profit; a trailing stop may be used where applicable. No martingale, no grids, no order-averaging.

Key facts

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold), MT5
  • Approach: four coordinated strategies designed for trend, range, and volatility phases
  • Risk management: SL/TP on every trade; optional trailing stop
  • Execution basics: strategy developed for GMT+3 with automatic broker offset handling
  • Prohibited methods: no martingale, no grid, no external DLLs or third-party installers
  • Validation before go-live: walk-forward, out-of-sample checks, Monte-Carlo resampling, parameter stability tests (methodology does not guarantee future results)
  • Operational stability: parameters are updated only when necessary; revisions since Sep 2023 have been minimal


Account & symbol notes

  • Use a low-spread account type (e.g., ECN/Raw/Razor) for Gold where available.
  • Ensure the symbol mapping is XAUUSD on your broker.
  • Maintain sufficient free margin and appropriate leverage in line with your brokerage rules.


    Learn more about the underlying EA (on MQL5)

    For details on the technology behind this signal, see the Avalut Gold X1 EA in the MQL5 Market (product ID 105080): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105080

    Support

    For questions, please contact us via MQL5 Messages on the product or signal page.

    Risk disclaimer

    Trading involves risk. Do not invest capital you cannot afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Execution, costs, and latency can materially affect outcomes.

    Aucun avis
    2025.09.19 19:27
    Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
    2025.09.17 18:21 2025.09.17 18:21:02  

    We’re pleased to share that Avalut Gold X1 is now live as an MT5 signal on MQL5. It trades XAUUSD using a multi-strategy framework with SL/TP on every trade (no martingale/grid). Trading involves risk; past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

    2025.09.17 18:11
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
