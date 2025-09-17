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Danijel Plesa

Avalut Gold X1

Danijel Plesa
Danijel Plesa

Danijel Plesa

5 (2)
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5 产品 1 信号 2 主题 2 评论
0条评论
可靠性
57
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2025 106%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
290
盈利交易:
166 (57.24%)
亏损交易:
124 (42.76%)
最好交易:
193.63 EUR
最差交易:
-76.77 EUR
毛利:
3 654.91 EUR (424 214 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 596.70 EUR (295 568 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (92.99 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
369.06 EUR (3)
夏普比率:
0.14
交易活动:
17.71%
最大入金加载:
97.51%
最近交易:
1 几小时前
每周交易:
11
平均持有时间:
9 小时
采收率:
2.48
长期交易:
187 (64.48%)
短期交易:
103 (35.52%)
利润因子:
1.41
预期回报:
3.65 EUR
平均利润:
22.02 EUR
平均损失:
-20.94 EUR
最大连续失误:
13 (-425.26 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-425.26 EUR (13)
每月增长:
7.69%
年度预测:
93.31%
算法交易:
67%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
37.65 EUR
最大值:
426.71 EUR (22.12%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
22.12% (426.61 EUR)
净值:
8.75% (161.32 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 289
XTIUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
XTIUSD -2
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 129K
XTIUSD -1
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +193.63 EUR
最差交易: -77 EUR
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 13
最大连续盈利: +92.99 EUR
最大连续亏损: -425.26 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

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6.06 × 33
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5 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Avalut Gold X1 Signal

Provides trade signals for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5, powered by the Avalut X1 multi-strategy framework. The system combines four complementary approaches to handle different market regimes. Every trade is opened with predefined stop-loss and take-profit; a trailing stop may be used where applicable. No martingale, no grids, no order-averaging.

Key facts

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold), MT5
  • Approach: four coordinated strategies designed for trend, range, and volatility phases
  • Risk management: SL/TP on every trade; optional trailing stop
  • Execution basics: strategy developed for GMT+3 with automatic broker offset handling
  • Prohibited methods: no martingale, no grid, no external DLLs or third-party installers
  • Validation before go-live: walk-forward, out-of-sample checks, Monte-Carlo resampling, parameter stability tests (methodology does not guarantee future results)
  • Operational stability: parameters are updated only when necessary; revisions since Sep 2023 have been minimal


Account & symbol notes

  • Use a low-spread account type (e.g., ECN/Raw/Razor) for Gold where available.
  • Ensure the symbol mapping is XAUUSD on your broker.
  • Maintain sufficient free margin and appropriate leverage in line with your brokerage rules.


    Learn more about the underlying EA (on MQL5)

    For details on the technology behind this signal, see the Avalut Gold X1 EA in the MQL5 Market (product ID 105080): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105080

    Support

    For questions, please contact us via MQL5 Messages on the product or signal page.

    Risk disclaimer

    Trading involves risk. Do not invest capital you cannot afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Execution, costs, and latency can materially affect outcomes.

    没有评论
    2026.05.27 13:08
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.05.19 14:14
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.05.05 16:37
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2026.04.28 06:09
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.04.26 01:34
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2026.04.07 22:55
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.04.07 14:51
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2026.03.27 15:06
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.03.26 23:56
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2026.03.13 16:44
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.03.12 16:08
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2026.01.12 00:15
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.01.06 09:23
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.11.24 21:31
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.11.24 10:51
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.11.18 08:35
    80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.58% of days out of 131 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.11.12 17:31
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.11.10 01:45
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.11.03 14:03
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.10.21 02:17
    80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.85% of days out of 103 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
    信号
    价格
    成长
    订阅者
    资金
    结余
    EA交易
    交易
    赢%
    活动
    PF
    预期回报
    提取
    杠杆
    Avalut Gold X1
    每月50 USD
    106%
    0
    0
    USD
    2.1K
    EUR
    57
    67%
    290
    57%
    18%
    1.40
    3.65
    EUR
    22%
    1:200
    复制

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