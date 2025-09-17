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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa

Avalut Gold X1

Danijel Plesa
Danijel Plesa

Danijel Plesa

5 (2)
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5 products 1 signal 2 topics 2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
57 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 106%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
283
Profit Trades:
163 (57.59%)
Loss Trades:
120 (42.40%)
Best trade:
193.63 EUR
Worst trade:
-76.77 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 613.57 EUR (419 287 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 552.49 EUR (290 609 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (92.99 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
369.06 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
17.71%
Max deposit load:
97.51%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.49
Long Trades:
180 (63.60%)
Short Trades:
103 (36.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
3.75 EUR
Average Profit:
22.17 EUR
Average Loss:
-21.27 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-425.26 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-425.26 EUR (13)
Monthly growth:
9.83%
Annual Forecast:
119.25%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
37.65 EUR
Maximal:
426.71 EUR (22.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.12% (426.61 EUR)
By Equity:
8.75% (161.32 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 282
XTIUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
XTIUSD -2
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 129K
XTIUSD -1
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +193.63 EUR
Worst trade: -77 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +92.99 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -425.26 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.42 × 248
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
5 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Avalut Gold X1 Signal

Provides trade signals for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5, powered by the Avalut X1 multi-strategy framework. The system combines four complementary approaches to handle different market regimes. Every trade is opened with predefined stop-loss and take-profit; a trailing stop may be used where applicable. No martingale, no grids, no order-averaging.

Key facts

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold), MT5
  • Approach: four coordinated strategies designed for trend, range, and volatility phases
  • Risk management: SL/TP on every trade; optional trailing stop
  • Execution basics: strategy developed for GMT+3 with automatic broker offset handling
  • Prohibited methods: no martingale, no grid, no external DLLs or third-party installers
  • Validation before go-live: walk-forward, out-of-sample checks, Monte-Carlo resampling, parameter stability tests (methodology does not guarantee future results)
  • Operational stability: parameters are updated only when necessary; revisions since Sep 2023 have been minimal


Account & symbol notes

  • Use a low-spread account type (e.g., ECN/Raw/Razor) for Gold where available.
  • Ensure the symbol mapping is XAUUSD on your broker.
  • Maintain sufficient free margin and appropriate leverage in line with your brokerage rules.


    Learn more about the underlying EA (on MQL5)

    For details on the technology behind this signal, see the Avalut Gold X1 EA in the MQL5 Market (product ID 105080): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105080

    Support

    For questions, please contact us via MQL5 Messages on the product or signal page.

    Risk disclaimer

    Trading involves risk. Do not invest capital you cannot afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Execution, costs, and latency can materially affect outcomes.

    No reviews
    2026.05.27 13:08
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.05.19 14:14
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.05.05 16:37
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2026.04.28 06:09
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.04.26 01:34
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2026.04.07 22:55
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.04.07 14:51
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2026.03.27 15:06
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.03.26 23:56
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2026.03.13 16:44
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.03.12 16:08
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2026.01.12 00:15
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.01.06 09:23
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.11.24 21:31
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.11.24 10:51
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.11.18 08:35
    80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.58% of days out of 131 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.11.12 17:31
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.11.10 01:45
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.11.03 14:03
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.10.21 02:17
    80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.85% of days out of 103 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
    Signal
    Price
    Growth
    Subscribers
    Funds
    Balance
    Weeks
    Expert Advisors
    Trades
    Win %
    Activity
    PF
    Expected Payoff
    Drawdown
    Leverage
    Avalut Gold X1
    50 USD per month
    106%
    0
    0
    USD
    2.1K
    EUR
    57
    67%
    283
    57%
    18%
    1.41
    3.75
    EUR
    22%
    1:200
    Copy

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