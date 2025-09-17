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Danijel Plesa

Avalut Gold X1

Danijel Plesa
Danijel Plesa

Danijel Plesa

5 (2)
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5 продуктов 1 сигнал 2 темы 2 комментария
0 отзывов
Надежность
57 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 50 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 106%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
283
Прибыльных трейдов:
163 (57.59%)
Убыточных трейдов:
120 (42.40%)
Лучший трейд:
193.63 EUR
Худший трейд:
-76.77 EUR
Общая прибыль:
3 613.57 EUR (419 287 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2 552.67 EUR (290 609 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
14 (92.99 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
369.06 EUR (3)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.14
Торговая активность:
17.71%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
97.51%
Последний трейд:
9 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
10
Ср. время удержания:
9 часов
Фактор восстановления:
2.49
Длинных трейдов:
180 (63.60%)
Коротких трейдов:
103 (36.40%)
Профит фактор:
1.42
Мат. ожидание:
3.75 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
22.17 EUR
Средний убыток:
-21.27 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
13 (-425.26 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-425.26 EUR (13)
Прирост в месяц:
7.84%
Годовой прогноз:
95.07%
Алготрейдинг:
67%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
37.65 EUR
Максимальная:
426.71 EUR (22.12%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
22.12% (426.61 EUR)
По эквити:
8.75% (161.32 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 282
XTIUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
XTIUSD -2
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 129K
XTIUSD -1
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +193.63 EUR
Худший трейд: -77 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 3
Макс. серия проигрышей: 13
Макс. прибыль в серии: +92.99 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -425.26 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Darwinex-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

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еще 5...
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Avalut Gold X1 Signal

Provides trade signals for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5, powered by the Avalut X1 multi-strategy framework. The system combines four complementary approaches to handle different market regimes. Every trade is opened with predefined stop-loss and take-profit; a trailing stop may be used where applicable. No martingale, no grids, no order-averaging.

Key facts

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold), MT5
  • Approach: four coordinated strategies designed for trend, range, and volatility phases
  • Risk management: SL/TP on every trade; optional trailing stop
  • Execution basics: strategy developed for GMT+3 with automatic broker offset handling
  • Prohibited methods: no martingale, no grid, no external DLLs or third-party installers
  • Validation before go-live: walk-forward, out-of-sample checks, Monte-Carlo resampling, parameter stability tests (methodology does not guarantee future results)
  • Operational stability: parameters are updated only when necessary; revisions since Sep 2023 have been minimal


Account & symbol notes

  • Use a low-spread account type (e.g., ECN/Raw/Razor) for Gold where available.
  • Ensure the symbol mapping is XAUUSD on your broker.
  • Maintain sufficient free margin and appropriate leverage in line with your brokerage rules.


    Learn more about the underlying EA (on MQL5)

    For details on the technology behind this signal, see the Avalut Gold X1 EA in the MQL5 Market (product ID 105080): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105080

    Support

    For questions, please contact us via MQL5 Messages on the product or signal page.

    Risk disclaimer

    Trading involves risk. Do not invest capital you cannot afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Execution, costs, and latency can materially affect outcomes.

    Нет отзывов
    2026.05.27 13:08
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.05.19 14:14
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.05.05 16:37
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2026.04.28 06:09
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.04.26 01:34
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2026.04.07 22:55
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.04.07 14:51
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2026.03.27 15:06
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.03.26 23:56
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2026.03.13 16:44
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.03.12 16:08
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2026.01.12 00:15
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.01.06 09:23
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.11.24 21:31
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.11.24 10:51
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.11.18 08:35
    80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.58% of days out of 131 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.11.12 17:31
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.11.10 01:45
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.11.03 14:03
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.10.21 02:17
    80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.85% of days out of 103 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
    Сигнал
    Цена
    Прирост
    Подписчики
    Средства
    Баланс
    Недели
    Торговые роботы
    Трейды
    В плюсе
    Активность
    PF
    Мат. ожидание
    Просадка
    Плечо
    Avalut Gold X1
    50 USD в месяц
    106%
    0
    0
    USD
    2.1K
    EUR
    57
    67%
    283
    57%
    18%
    1.41
    3.75
    EUR
    22%
    1:200
    Копировать

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