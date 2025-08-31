SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / FX Mean Reversion Portfolio
Adrian-paul Bostina

FX Mean Reversion Portfolio

Adrian-paul Bostina
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
44 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 47%
DeltaStock-Server
1:100
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
203
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
132 (65.02%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
71 (34.98%)
En iyi işlem:
18.43 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-3.34 EUR
Brüt kâr:
111.29 EUR (56 472 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-40.50 EUR (9 544 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
19 (18.05 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
30.29 EUR (16)
Sharpe oranı:
0.20
Alım-satım etkinliği:
75.40%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
74.50%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
8.75
Alış işlemleri:
88 (43.35%)
Satış işlemleri:
115 (56.65%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.75
Beklenen getiri:
0.35 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
0.84 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-0.57 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-2.87 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-5.09 EUR (2)
Aylık büyüme:
0.06%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.71%
Algo alım-satım:
19%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
8.09 EUR
Maksimum:
8.09 EUR (5.37%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.37% (8.09 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
16.03% (36.01 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 76
AUDCAD 37
USDJPY 14
CADCHF 10
XRP/USD 9
UNI/USD 8
ADA/USD 7
EOS/USD 6
EURNOK 5
DOT/USD 4
MNG/u 3
GBPJPY 2
USDSEK 2
EURRON 2
GBPNZD 1
EURGBP 1
AUDJPY 1
USDDKK 1
AUDCHF 1
QUBT 1
RIBH/at 1
TIT/it 1
TELA/at 1
TSCO/u 1
URAETF 1
SBRY/u 1
BAY/u 1
GreeceETF 1
SL/u 1
SPCE 1
AUDUSD 1
AUDNZD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD -8
AUDCAD 15
USDJPY -3
CADCHF 16
XRP/USD 1
UNI/USD 0
ADA/USD 1
EOS/USD 1
EURNOK 19
DOT/USD 1
MNG/u -1
GBPJPY 1
USDSEK 5
EURRON 30
GBPNZD 4
EURGBP -1
AUDJPY 1
USDDKK 0
AUDCHF -1
QUBT 1
RIBH/at 0
TIT/it 0
TELA/at 0
TSCO/u 0
URAETF 0
SBRY/u 0
BAY/u 0
GreeceETF 0
SL/u 0
SPCE -1
AUDUSD 0
AUDNZD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD -756
AUDCAD 3.1K
USDJPY -494
CADCHF 1.3K
XRP/USD 1.1K
UNI/USD -264
ADA/USD 5.7K
EOS/USD 1.2K
EURNOK 19K
DOT/USD 476
MNG/u -667
GBPJPY 95
USDSEK 4.5K
EURRON 13K
GBPNZD 674
EURGBP -82
AUDJPY 164
USDDKK 318
AUDCHF -53
QUBT 131
RIBH/at 14
TIT/it 20
TELA/at 144
TSCO/u 120
URAETF 17
SBRY/u 74
BAY/u 0
GreeceETF -16
SL/u -2.2K
SPCE -81
AUDUSD -9
AUDNZD 148
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +18.43 EUR
En kötü işlem: -3 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 16
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +18.05 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -2.87 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "DeltaStock-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Fully automated mean-reversion portfolio.
No martingale/grid. Max 2 positions per symbol, fixed lot.
Starts 01 Sep 2025.

Strategy
FX Mean Reversion Portfolio is a fully automated (no manual intervention) mean-reversion system. It trades around a model-based “fair value” and closes positions when price re-touches that reference level. A second entry may be added; max 2 positions per symbol, fixed lot size.

Technology
This EA was built using state-of-the-art techniques from data science, statistics, and applied mathematics to design trading algorithms and quantitative market models. Robust estimators, volatility-aware thresholds, and execution filters are used to reduce noise and slippage effects.

Execution & Risk Controls
• Timeframe: H1. Multi-currency.
No martingale, no grid. Max 2 positions per symbol.
No SL/TP; exits occur at the model “fair value”.
• VPS recommended for 24/5 connectivity.
• The signal account is traded 100% by the EA (no manual trades).

Risk Guidance
This signal is calibrated for effective per-position leverage ~1:5 to 1:10 (position notional ≈ 5–10× account equity).
As a practical proxy, aim for margin usage ~10–20% per position (varies with broker leverage).
Keep total deposit load ≤ 30%. The system can open max 2 positions per symbol.
We recommend proportional copying (no fixed lots) and avoiding extra manual trades on the subscriber account.

Instruments & Start
Live trading begins on 01 Sep 2025 and will gradually include multiple FX pairs (e.g., AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF), subject to liquidity and costs.

What to expect
Mean-reversion targets frequent, smaller trades with controlled drawdowns. Trade frequency adapts to market volatility. Results depend on broker execution (spread, slippage, swaps).

Disclaimer
This is not investment advice. Trading FX/CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. No returns are promised; drawdowns can occur. Subscribers remain solely responsible for their decisions.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.19 06:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 05:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 08:46
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 2.61% of days out of 268 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.31 08:44
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.31 08:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 10 days
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
FX Mean Reversion Portfolio
Ayda 30 USD
47%
0
0
USD
221
EUR
44
19%
203
65%
75%
2.74
0.35
EUR
16%
1:100
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.