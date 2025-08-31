シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / FX Mean Reversion Portfolio
Adrian-paul Bostina

FX Mean Reversion Portfolio

Adrian-paul Bostina
レビュー0件
信頼性
56週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 53%
DeltaStock-Server
1:100
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
218
利益トレード:
143 (65.59%)
損失トレード:
75 (34.40%)
ベストトレード:
18.43 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-6.53 EUR
総利益:
131.83 EUR (58 916 pips)
総損失:
-51.64 EUR (10 672 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
19 (18.05 EUR)
最大連続利益:
30.29 EUR (16)
シャープレシオ:
0.20
取引アクティビティ:
70.18%
最大入金額:
74.50%
最近のトレード:
6 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
1
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
9.91
長いトレード:
97 (44.50%)
短いトレード:
121 (55.50%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.55
期待されたペイオフ:
0.37 EUR
平均利益:
0.92 EUR
平均損失:
-0.69 EUR
最大連続の負け:
5 (-2.87 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-6.53 EUR (1)
月間成長:
-0.07%
年間予想:
-0.84%
アルゴリズム取引:
21%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
8.09 EUR
最大の:
8.09 EUR (5.37%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
5.37% (8.09 EUR)
エクイティによる:
16.03% (36.01 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD 79
AUDCAD 43
USDJPY 14
CADCHF 10
XRP/USD 9
UNI/USD 8
EURGBP 7
ADA/USD 7
EOS/USD 6
EURNOK 5
DOT/USD 4
MNG/u 3
GBPJPY 2
USDSEK 2
EURRON 2
GBPNZD 1
AUDJPY 1
USDDKK 1
AUDCHF 1
QUBT 1
RIBH/at 1
TIT/it 1
TELA/at 1
TSCO/u 1
URAETF 1
SBRY/u 1
BAY/u 1
GreeceETF 1
SL/u 1
SPCE 1
AUDUSD 1
AUDNZD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD -10
AUDCAD 20
USDJPY -3
CADCHF 16
XRP/USD 1
UNI/USD 0
EURGBP 7
ADA/USD 1
EOS/USD 1
EURNOK 19
DOT/USD 1
MNG/u -1
GBPJPY 1
USDSEK 5
EURRON 30
GBPNZD 4
AUDJPY 1
USDDKK 0
AUDCHF -1
QUBT 1
RIBH/at 0
TIT/it 0
TELA/at 0
TSCO/u 0
URAETF 0
SBRY/u 0
BAY/u 0
GreeceETF 0
SL/u 0
SPCE -1
AUDUSD 0
AUDNZD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD -903
AUDCAD 3.9K
USDJPY -494
CADCHF 1.3K
XRP/USD 1.1K
UNI/USD -264
EURGBP 515
ADA/USD 5.7K
EOS/USD 1.2K
EURNOK 19K
DOT/USD 476
MNG/u -667
GBPJPY 95
USDSEK 4.5K
EURRON 13K
GBPNZD 674
AUDJPY 164
USDDKK 318
AUDCHF -53
QUBT 131
RIBH/at 14
TIT/it 20
TELA/at 144
TSCO/u 120
URAETF 17
SBRY/u 74
BAY/u 0
GreeceETF -16
SL/u -2.2K
SPCE -81
AUDUSD -9
AUDNZD 148
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +18.43 EUR
最悪のトレード: -7 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 16
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +18.05 EUR
最大連続損失: -2.87 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"DeltaStock-Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Fully automated mean-reversion portfolio.
No martingale/grid. Max 2 positions per symbol, fixed lot.
Starts 01 Sep 2025.

Strategy
FX Mean Reversion Portfolio is a fully automated (no manual intervention) mean-reversion system. It trades around a model-based “fair value” and closes positions when price re-touches that reference level. A second entry may be added; max 2 positions per symbol, fixed lot size.

Technology
This EA was built using state-of-the-art techniques from data science, statistics, and applied mathematics to design trading algorithms and quantitative market models. Robust estimators, volatility-aware thresholds, and execution filters are used to reduce noise and slippage effects.

Execution & Risk Controls
• Timeframe: H1. Multi-currency.
No martingale, no grid. Max 2 positions per symbol.
No SL/TP; exits occur at the model “fair value”.
• VPS recommended for 24/5 connectivity.
• The signal account is traded 100% by the EA (no manual trades).

Risk Guidance
This signal is calibrated for effective per-position leverage ~1:5 to 1:10 (position notional ≈ 5–10× account equity).
As a practical proxy, aim for margin usage ~10–20% per position (varies with broker leverage).
Keep total deposit load ≤ 30%. The system can open max 2 positions per symbol.
We recommend proportional copying (no fixed lots) and avoiding extra manual trades on the subscriber account.

Instruments & Start
Live trading begins on 01 Sep 2025 and will gradually include multiple FX pairs (e.g., AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF), subject to liquidity and costs.

What to expect
Mean-reversion targets frequent, smaller trades with controlled drawdowns. Trade frequency adapts to market volatility. Results depend on broker execution (spread, slippage, swaps).

Disclaimer
This is not investment advice. Trading FX/CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. No returns are promised; drawdowns can occur. Subscribers remain solely responsible for their decisions.


レビューなし
2025.12.22 08:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 07:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 04:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 10:19
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 07:13
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.17 11:49 2025.10.17 11:49:54  

Starting today, October 17, 2025, only AUDCAD Dynamic MR v1.0 is trading the AUDCAD pair on this account/signal. This setup will remain unchanged for long-term live tracking and full transparency.

2025.09.19 06:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 05:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 08:46
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 2.61% of days out of 268 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.31 08:44
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.31 08:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 10 days
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
FX Mean Reversion Portfolio
30 USD/月
53%
0
0
USD
231
EUR
56
21%
218
65%
70%
2.55
0.37
EUR
16%
1:100
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください