Adrian-paul Bostina

FX Mean Reversion Portfolio

Adrian-paul Bostina
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
44 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2024 47%
DeltaStock-Server
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
203
Profit Trade:
132 (65.02%)
Loss Trade:
71 (34.98%)
Best Trade:
18.43 EUR
Worst Trade:
-3.34 EUR
Profitto lordo:
111.29 EUR (56 472 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-40.50 EUR (9 544 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (18.05 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
30.29 EUR (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
74.36%
Massimo carico di deposito:
74.50%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
8.75
Long Trade:
88 (43.35%)
Short Trade:
115 (56.65%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.75
Profitto previsto:
0.35 EUR
Profitto medio:
0.84 EUR
Perdita media:
-0.57 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-2.87 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5.09 EUR (2)
Crescita mensile:
0.06%
Previsione annuale:
0.71%
Algo trading:
19%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
8.09 EUR
Massimale:
8.09 EUR (5.37%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.37% (8.09 EUR)
Per equità:
16.03% (36.01 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 76
AUDCAD 37
USDJPY 14
CADCHF 10
XRP/USD 9
UNI/USD 8
ADA/USD 7
EOS/USD 6
EURNOK 5
DOT/USD 4
MNG/u 3
GBPJPY 2
USDSEK 2
EURRON 2
GBPNZD 1
EURGBP 1
AUDJPY 1
USDDKK 1
AUDCHF 1
QUBT 1
RIBH/at 1
TIT/it 1
TELA/at 1
TSCO/u 1
URAETF 1
SBRY/u 1
BAY/u 1
GreeceETF 1
SL/u 1
SPCE 1
AUDUSD 1
AUDNZD 1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD -8
AUDCAD 15
USDJPY -3
CADCHF 16
XRP/USD 1
UNI/USD 0
ADA/USD 1
EOS/USD 1
EURNOK 19
DOT/USD 1
MNG/u -1
GBPJPY 1
USDSEK 5
EURRON 30
GBPNZD 4
EURGBP -1
AUDJPY 1
USDDKK 0
AUDCHF -1
QUBT 1
RIBH/at 0
TIT/it 0
TELA/at 0
TSCO/u 0
URAETF 0
SBRY/u 0
BAY/u 0
GreeceETF 0
SL/u 0
SPCE -1
AUDUSD 0
AUDNZD 1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD -756
AUDCAD 3.1K
USDJPY -494
CADCHF 1.3K
XRP/USD 1.1K
UNI/USD -264
ADA/USD 5.7K
EOS/USD 1.2K
EURNOK 19K
DOT/USD 476
MNG/u -667
GBPJPY 95
USDSEK 4.5K
EURRON 13K
GBPNZD 674
EURGBP -82
AUDJPY 164
USDDKK 318
AUDCHF -53
QUBT 131
RIBH/at 14
TIT/it 20
TELA/at 144
TSCO/u 120
URAETF 17
SBRY/u 74
BAY/u 0
GreeceETF -16
SL/u -2.2K
SPCE -81
AUDUSD -9
AUDNZD 148
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +18.43 EUR
Worst Trade: -3 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +18.05 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2.87 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "DeltaStock-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Fully automated mean-reversion portfolio.
No martingale/grid. Max 2 positions per symbol, fixed lot.
Starts 01 Sep 2025.

Strategy
FX Mean Reversion Portfolio is a fully automated (no manual intervention) mean-reversion system. It trades around a model-based “fair value” and closes positions when price re-touches that reference level. A second entry may be added; max 2 positions per symbol, fixed lot size.

Technology
This EA was built using state-of-the-art techniques from data science, statistics, and applied mathematics to design trading algorithms and quantitative market models. Robust estimators, volatility-aware thresholds, and execution filters are used to reduce noise and slippage effects.

Execution & Risk Controls
• Timeframe: H1. Multi-currency.
No martingale, no grid. Max 2 positions per symbol.
No SL/TP; exits occur at the model “fair value”.
• VPS recommended for 24/5 connectivity.
• The signal account is traded 100% by the EA (no manual trades).

Risk Guidance
This signal is calibrated for effective per-position leverage ~1:5 to 1:10 (position notional ≈ 5–10× account equity).
As a practical proxy, aim for margin usage ~10–20% per position (varies with broker leverage).
Keep total deposit load ≤ 30%. The system can open max 2 positions per symbol.
We recommend proportional copying (no fixed lots) and avoiding extra manual trades on the subscriber account.

Instruments & Start
Live trading begins on 01 Sep 2025 and will gradually include multiple FX pairs (e.g., AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF), subject to liquidity and costs.

What to expect
Mean-reversion targets frequent, smaller trades with controlled drawdowns. Trade frequency adapts to market volatility. Results depend on broker execution (spread, slippage, swaps).

Disclaimer
This is not investment advice. Trading FX/CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. No returns are promised; drawdowns can occur. Subscribers remain solely responsible for their decisions.


2025.09.19 06:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 05:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 08:46
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 2.61% of days out of 268 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.31 08:44
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.31 08:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 10 days
