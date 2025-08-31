SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / FX Mean Reversion Portfolio
Adrian-paul Bostina

FX Mean Reversion Portfolio

Adrian-paul Bostina
0 avis
Fiabilité
44 semaines
0 / 0 USD
30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 47%
DeltaStock-Server
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
203
Bénéfice trades:
132 (65.02%)
Perte trades:
71 (34.98%)
Meilleure transaction:
18.43 EUR
Pire transaction:
-3.34 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
111.29 EUR (56 472 pips)
Perte brute:
-40.50 EUR (9 544 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
19 (18.05 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
30.29 EUR (16)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Activité de trading:
74.36%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
74.50%
Dernier trade:
13 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
8.75
Longs trades:
88 (43.35%)
Courts trades:
115 (56.65%)
Facteur de profit:
2.75
Rendement attendu:
0.35 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
0.84 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-0.57 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-2.87 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-5.09 EUR (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.06%
Prévision annuelle:
0.71%
Algo trading:
19%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
8.09 EUR
Maximal:
8.09 EUR (5.37%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.37% (8.09 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
16.03% (36.01 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 76
AUDCAD 37
USDJPY 14
CADCHF 10
XRP/USD 9
UNI/USD 8
ADA/USD 7
EOS/USD 6
EURNOK 5
DOT/USD 4
MNG/u 3
GBPJPY 2
USDSEK 2
EURRON 2
GBPNZD 1
EURGBP 1
AUDJPY 1
USDDKK 1
AUDCHF 1
QUBT 1
RIBH/at 1
TIT/it 1
TELA/at 1
TSCO/u 1
URAETF 1
SBRY/u 1
BAY/u 1
GreeceETF 1
SL/u 1
SPCE 1
AUDUSD 1
AUDNZD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -8
AUDCAD 15
USDJPY -3
CADCHF 16
XRP/USD 1
UNI/USD 0
ADA/USD 1
EOS/USD 1
EURNOK 19
DOT/USD 1
MNG/u -1
GBPJPY 1
USDSEK 5
EURRON 30
GBPNZD 4
EURGBP -1
AUDJPY 1
USDDKK 0
AUDCHF -1
QUBT 1
RIBH/at 0
TIT/it 0
TELA/at 0
TSCO/u 0
URAETF 0
SBRY/u 0
BAY/u 0
GreeceETF 0
SL/u 0
SPCE -1
AUDUSD 0
AUDNZD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -756
AUDCAD 3.1K
USDJPY -494
CADCHF 1.3K
XRP/USD 1.1K
UNI/USD -264
ADA/USD 5.7K
EOS/USD 1.2K
EURNOK 19K
DOT/USD 476
MNG/u -667
GBPJPY 95
USDSEK 4.5K
EURRON 13K
GBPNZD 674
EURGBP -82
AUDJPY 164
USDDKK 318
AUDCHF -53
QUBT 131
RIBH/at 14
TIT/it 20
TELA/at 144
TSCO/u 120
URAETF 17
SBRY/u 74
BAY/u 0
GreeceETF -16
SL/u -2.2K
SPCE -81
AUDUSD -9
AUDNZD 148
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +18.43 EUR
Pire transaction: -3 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 16
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +18.05 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -2.87 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "DeltaStock-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Fully automated mean-reversion portfolio.
No martingale/grid. Max 2 positions per symbol, fixed lot.
Starts 01 Sep 2025.

Strategy
FX Mean Reversion Portfolio is a fully automated (no manual intervention) mean-reversion system. It trades around a model-based “fair value” and closes positions when price re-touches that reference level. A second entry may be added; max 2 positions per symbol, fixed lot size.

Technology
This EA was built using state-of-the-art techniques from data science, statistics, and applied mathematics to design trading algorithms and quantitative market models. Robust estimators, volatility-aware thresholds, and execution filters are used to reduce noise and slippage effects.

Execution & Risk Controls
• Timeframe: H1. Multi-currency.
No martingale, no grid. Max 2 positions per symbol.
No SL/TP; exits occur at the model “fair value”.
• VPS recommended for 24/5 connectivity.
• The signal account is traded 100% by the EA (no manual trades).

Risk Guidance
This signal is calibrated for effective per-position leverage ~1:5 to 1:10 (position notional ≈ 5–10× account equity).
As a practical proxy, aim for margin usage ~10–20% per position (varies with broker leverage).
Keep total deposit load ≤ 30%. The system can open max 2 positions per symbol.
We recommend proportional copying (no fixed lots) and avoiding extra manual trades on the subscriber account.

Instruments & Start
Live trading begins on 01 Sep 2025 and will gradually include multiple FX pairs (e.g., AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF), subject to liquidity and costs.

What to expect
Mean-reversion targets frequent, smaller trades with controlled drawdowns. Trade frequency adapts to market volatility. Results depend on broker execution (spread, slippage, swaps).

Disclaimer
This is not investment advice. Trading FX/CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. No returns are promised; drawdowns can occur. Subscribers remain solely responsible for their decisions.


Aucun avis
2025.09.19 06:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 05:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 08:46
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 2.61% of days out of 268 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.31 08:44
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.31 08:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 10 days
