Fully automated mean-reversion portfolio.

No martingale/grid. Max 2 positions per symbol, fixed lot.

Starts 01 Sep 2025.

Strategy

FX Mean Reversion Portfolio is a fully automated (no manual intervention) mean-reversion system. It trades around a model-based “fair value” and closes positions when price re-touches that reference level. A second entry may be added; max 2 positions per symbol, fixed lot size.

Technology

This EA was built using state-of-the-art techniques from data science, statistics, and applied mathematics to design trading algorithms and quantitative market models. Robust estimators, volatility-aware thresholds, and execution filters are used to reduce noise and slippage effects.

Execution & Risk Controls

• Timeframe: H1. Multi-currency.

• No martingale, no grid. Max 2 positions per symbol.

• No SL/TP; exits occur at the model “fair value”.

• VPS recommended for 24/5 connectivity.

• The signal account is traded 100% by the EA (no manual trades).

Risk Guidance

This signal is calibrated for effective per-position leverage ~1:5 to 1:10 (position notional ≈ 5–10× account equity).

As a practical proxy, aim for margin usage ~10–20% per position (varies with broker leverage).

Keep total deposit load ≤ 30%. The system can open max 2 positions per symbol.

We recommend proportional copying (no fixed lots) and avoiding extra manual trades on the subscriber account.

Instruments & Start

Live trading begins on 01 Sep 2025 and will gradually include multiple FX pairs (e.g., AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF), subject to liquidity and costs.

What to expect

Mean-reversion targets frequent, smaller trades with controlled drawdowns. Trade frequency adapts to market volatility. Results depend on broker execution (spread, slippage, swaps).

Disclaimer

This is not investment advice. Trading FX/CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. No returns are promised; drawdowns can occur. Subscribers remain solely responsible for their decisions.



