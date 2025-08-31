信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / FX Mean Reversion Portfolio
Adrian-paul Bostina

FX Mean Reversion Portfolio

Adrian-paul Bostina
0条评论
可靠性
56
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2024 53%
DeltaStock-Server
1:100
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
218
盈利交易:
143 (65.59%)
亏损交易:
75 (34.40%)
最好交易:
18.43 EUR
最差交易:
-6.53 EUR
毛利:
131.83 EUR (58 916 pips)
毛利亏损:
-51.64 EUR (10 672 pips)
最大连续赢利:
19 (18.05 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
30.29 EUR (16)
夏普比率:
0.20
交易活动:
70.18%
最大入金加载:
74.50%
最近交易:
4 几天前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
9.91
长期交易:
97 (44.50%)
短期交易:
121 (55.50%)
利润因子:
2.55
预期回报:
0.37 EUR
平均利润:
0.92 EUR
平均损失:
-0.69 EUR
最大连续失误:
5 (-2.87 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-6.53 EUR (1)
每月增长:
-0.07%
年度预测:
-0.84%
算法交易:
21%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
8.09 EUR
最大值:
8.09 EUR (5.37%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.37% (8.09 EUR)
净值:
16.03% (36.01 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 79
AUDCAD 43
USDJPY 14
CADCHF 10
XRP/USD 9
UNI/USD 8
EURGBP 7
ADA/USD 7
EOS/USD 6
EURNOK 5
DOT/USD 4
MNG/u 3
GBPJPY 2
USDSEK 2
EURRON 2
GBPNZD 1
AUDJPY 1
USDDKK 1
AUDCHF 1
QUBT 1
RIBH/at 1
TIT/it 1
TELA/at 1
TSCO/u 1
URAETF 1
SBRY/u 1
BAY/u 1
GreeceETF 1
SL/u 1
SPCE 1
AUDUSD 1
AUDNZD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD -10
AUDCAD 20
USDJPY -3
CADCHF 16
XRP/USD 1
UNI/USD 0
EURGBP 7
ADA/USD 1
EOS/USD 1
EURNOK 19
DOT/USD 1
MNG/u -1
GBPJPY 1
USDSEK 5
EURRON 30
GBPNZD 4
AUDJPY 1
USDDKK 0
AUDCHF -1
QUBT 1
RIBH/at 0
TIT/it 0
TELA/at 0
TSCO/u 0
URAETF 0
SBRY/u 0
BAY/u 0
GreeceETF 0
SL/u 0
SPCE -1
AUDUSD 0
AUDNZD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD -903
AUDCAD 3.9K
USDJPY -494
CADCHF 1.3K
XRP/USD 1.1K
UNI/USD -264
EURGBP 515
ADA/USD 5.7K
EOS/USD 1.2K
EURNOK 19K
DOT/USD 476
MNG/u -667
GBPJPY 95
USDSEK 4.5K
EURRON 13K
GBPNZD 674
AUDJPY 164
USDDKK 318
AUDCHF -53
QUBT 131
RIBH/at 14
TIT/it 20
TELA/at 144
TSCO/u 120
URAETF 17
SBRY/u 74
BAY/u 0
GreeceETF -16
SL/u -2.2K
SPCE -81
AUDUSD -9
AUDNZD 148
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +18.43 EUR
最差交易: -7 EUR
最大连续赢利: 16
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +18.05 EUR
最大连续亏损: -2.87 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 DeltaStock-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Fully automated mean-reversion portfolio.
No martingale/grid. Max 2 positions per symbol, fixed lot.
Starts 01 Sep 2025.

Strategy
FX Mean Reversion Portfolio is a fully automated (no manual intervention) mean-reversion system. It trades around a model-based “fair value” and closes positions when price re-touches that reference level. A second entry may be added; max 2 positions per symbol, fixed lot size.

Technology
This EA was built using state-of-the-art techniques from data science, statistics, and applied mathematics to design trading algorithms and quantitative market models. Robust estimators, volatility-aware thresholds, and execution filters are used to reduce noise and slippage effects.

Execution & Risk Controls
• Timeframe: H1. Multi-currency.
No martingale, no grid. Max 2 positions per symbol.
No SL/TP; exits occur at the model “fair value”.
• VPS recommended for 24/5 connectivity.
• The signal account is traded 100% by the EA (no manual trades).

Risk Guidance
This signal is calibrated for effective per-position leverage ~1:5 to 1:10 (position notional ≈ 5–10× account equity).
As a practical proxy, aim for margin usage ~10–20% per position (varies with broker leverage).
Keep total deposit load ≤ 30%. The system can open max 2 positions per symbol.
We recommend proportional copying (no fixed lots) and avoiding extra manual trades on the subscriber account.

Instruments & Start
Live trading begins on 01 Sep 2025 and will gradually include multiple FX pairs (e.g., AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF), subject to liquidity and costs.

What to expect
Mean-reversion targets frequent, smaller trades with controlled drawdowns. Trade frequency adapts to market volatility. Results depend on broker execution (spread, slippage, swaps).

Disclaimer
This is not investment advice. Trading FX/CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. No returns are promised; drawdowns can occur. Subscribers remain solely responsible for their decisions.


没有评论
2025.12.22 08:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 07:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 04:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 10:19
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 07:13
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.17 11:49 2025.10.17 11:49:54  

Starting today, October 17, 2025, only AUDCAD Dynamic MR v1.0 is trading the AUDCAD pair on this account/signal. This setup will remain unchanged for long-term live tracking and full transparency.

2025.09.19 06:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 05:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 08:46
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 2.61% of days out of 268 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.31 08:44
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.31 08:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 10 days
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
FX Mean Reversion Portfolio
每月30 USD
53%
0
0
USD
231
EUR
56
21%
218
65%
70%
2.55
0.37
EUR
16%
1:100
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载