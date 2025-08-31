SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / FX Mean Reversion Portfolio
Adrian-paul Bostina

FX Mean Reversion Portfolio

Adrian-paul Bostina
Confiabilidade
56 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2024 53%
DeltaStock-Server
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
218
Negociações com lucro:
143 (65.59%)
Negociações com perda:
75 (34.40%)
Melhor negociação:
18.43 EUR
Pior negociação:
-6.53 EUR
Lucro bruto:
131.83 EUR (58 916 pips)
Perda bruta:
-51.64 EUR (10 672 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
19 (18.05 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
30.29 EUR (16)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.20
Atividade de negociação:
70.18%
Depósito máximo carregado:
74.50%
Último negócio:
6 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
1
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
9.91
Negociações longas:
97 (44.50%)
Negociações curtas:
121 (55.50%)
Fator de lucro:
2.55
Valor esperado:
0.37 EUR
Lucro médio:
0.92 EUR
Perda média:
-0.69 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-2.87 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-6.53 EUR (1)
Crescimento mensal:
-0.07%
Previsão anual:
-0.84%
Algotrading:
21%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
8.09 EUR
Máximo:
8.09 EUR (5.37%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
5.37% (8.09 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
16.03% (36.01 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 79
AUDCAD 43
USDJPY 14
CADCHF 10
XRP/USD 9
UNI/USD 8
EURGBP 7
ADA/USD 7
EOS/USD 6
EURNOK 5
DOT/USD 4
MNG/u 3
GBPJPY 2
USDSEK 2
EURRON 2
GBPNZD 1
AUDJPY 1
USDDKK 1
AUDCHF 1
QUBT 1
RIBH/at 1
TIT/it 1
TELA/at 1
TSCO/u 1
URAETF 1
SBRY/u 1
BAY/u 1
GreeceETF 1
SL/u 1
SPCE 1
AUDUSD 1
AUDNZD 1
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD -10
AUDCAD 20
USDJPY -3
CADCHF 16
XRP/USD 1
UNI/USD 0
EURGBP 7
ADA/USD 1
EOS/USD 1
EURNOK 19
DOT/USD 1
MNG/u -1
GBPJPY 1
USDSEK 5
EURRON 30
GBPNZD 4
AUDJPY 1
USDDKK 0
AUDCHF -1
QUBT 1
RIBH/at 0
TIT/it 0
TELA/at 0
TSCO/u 0
URAETF 0
SBRY/u 0
BAY/u 0
GreeceETF 0
SL/u 0
SPCE -1
AUDUSD 0
AUDNZD 1
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD -903
AUDCAD 3.9K
USDJPY -494
CADCHF 1.3K
XRP/USD 1.1K
UNI/USD -264
EURGBP 515
ADA/USD 5.7K
EOS/USD 1.2K
EURNOK 19K
DOT/USD 476
MNG/u -667
GBPJPY 95
USDSEK 4.5K
EURRON 13K
GBPNZD 674
AUDJPY 164
USDDKK 318
AUDCHF -53
QUBT 131
RIBH/at 14
TIT/it 20
TELA/at 144
TSCO/u 120
URAETF 17
SBRY/u 74
BAY/u 0
GreeceETF -16
SL/u -2.2K
SPCE -81
AUDUSD -9
AUDNZD 148
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +18.43 EUR
Pior negociação: -7 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 16
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +18.05 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -2.87 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "DeltaStock-Server" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Fully automated mean-reversion portfolio.
No martingale/grid. Max 2 positions per symbol, fixed lot.
Starts 01 Sep 2025.

Strategy
FX Mean Reversion Portfolio is a fully automated (no manual intervention) mean-reversion system. It trades around a model-based “fair value” and closes positions when price re-touches that reference level. A second entry may be added; max 2 positions per symbol, fixed lot size.

Technology
This EA was built using state-of-the-art techniques from data science, statistics, and applied mathematics to design trading algorithms and quantitative market models. Robust estimators, volatility-aware thresholds, and execution filters are used to reduce noise and slippage effects.

Execution & Risk Controls
• Timeframe: H1. Multi-currency.
No martingale, no grid. Max 2 positions per symbol.
No SL/TP; exits occur at the model “fair value”.
• VPS recommended for 24/5 connectivity.
• The signal account is traded 100% by the EA (no manual trades).

Risk Guidance
This signal is calibrated for effective per-position leverage ~1:5 to 1:10 (position notional ≈ 5–10× account equity).
As a practical proxy, aim for margin usage ~10–20% per position (varies with broker leverage).
Keep total deposit load ≤ 30%. The system can open max 2 positions per symbol.
We recommend proportional copying (no fixed lots) and avoiding extra manual trades on the subscriber account.

Instruments & Start
Live trading begins on 01 Sep 2025 and will gradually include multiple FX pairs (e.g., AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF), subject to liquidity and costs.

What to expect
Mean-reversion targets frequent, smaller trades with controlled drawdowns. Trade frequency adapts to market volatility. Results depend on broker execution (spread, slippage, swaps).

Disclaimer
This is not investment advice. Trading FX/CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. No returns are promised; drawdowns can occur. Subscribers remain solely responsible for their decisions.


2025.12.22 08:32
2025.12.22 07:32
2025.12.15 17:03
2025.11.24 21:31
2025.11.18 04:59
2025.11.10 10:19
2025.11.04 06:50
2025.10.27 07:13
2025.10.17 11:49  

Starting today, October 17, 2025, only AUDCAD Dynamic MR v1.0 is trading the AUDCAD pair on this account/signal. This setup will remain unchanged for long-term live tracking and full transparency.

2025.09.19 06:48
2025.09.18 07:12
2025.09.18 05:56
2025.09.18 04:56
2025.09.01 08:46
2025.09.01 08:46
2025.08.31 08:44
2025.08.31 08:44
