Adrian-paul Bostina

FX Mean Reversion Portfolio

Adrian-paul Bostina
0 reviews
Reliability
56 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 53%
DeltaStock-Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
218
Profit Trades:
143 (65.59%)
Loss Trades:
75 (34.40%)
Best trade:
18.43 EUR
Worst trade:
-6.53 EUR
Gross Profit:
131.83 EUR (58 916 pips)
Gross Loss:
-51.64 EUR (10 672 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (18.05 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.29 EUR (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
70.18%
Max deposit load:
74.50%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.91
Long Trades:
97 (44.50%)
Short Trades:
121 (55.50%)
Profit Factor:
2.55
Expected Payoff:
0.37 EUR
Average Profit:
0.92 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.69 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-2.87 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.53 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
-0.07%
Annual Forecast:
-0.84%
Algo trading:
21%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.09 EUR
Maximal:
8.09 EUR (5.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.37% (8.09 EUR)
By Equity:
16.03% (36.01 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 79
AUDCAD 43
USDJPY 14
CADCHF 10
XRP/USD 9
UNI/USD 8
EURGBP 7
ADA/USD 7
EOS/USD 6
EURNOK 5
DOT/USD 4
MNG/u 3
GBPJPY 2
USDSEK 2
EURRON 2
GBPNZD 1
AUDJPY 1
USDDKK 1
AUDCHF 1
QUBT 1
RIBH/at 1
TIT/it 1
TELA/at 1
TSCO/u 1
URAETF 1
SBRY/u 1
BAY/u 1
GreeceETF 1
SL/u 1
SPCE 1
AUDUSD 1
AUDNZD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -10
AUDCAD 20
USDJPY -3
CADCHF 16
XRP/USD 1
UNI/USD 0
EURGBP 7
ADA/USD 1
EOS/USD 1
EURNOK 19
DOT/USD 1
MNG/u -1
GBPJPY 1
USDSEK 5
EURRON 30
GBPNZD 4
AUDJPY 1
USDDKK 0
AUDCHF -1
QUBT 1
RIBH/at 0
TIT/it 0
TELA/at 0
TSCO/u 0
URAETF 0
SBRY/u 0
BAY/u 0
GreeceETF 0
SL/u 0
SPCE -1
AUDUSD 0
AUDNZD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -903
AUDCAD 3.9K
USDJPY -494
CADCHF 1.3K
XRP/USD 1.1K
UNI/USD -264
EURGBP 515
ADA/USD 5.7K
EOS/USD 1.2K
EURNOK 19K
DOT/USD 476
MNG/u -667
GBPJPY 95
USDSEK 4.5K
EURRON 13K
GBPNZD 674
AUDJPY 164
USDDKK 318
AUDCHF -53
QUBT 131
RIBH/at 14
TIT/it 20
TELA/at 144
TSCO/u 120
URAETF 17
SBRY/u 74
BAY/u 0
GreeceETF -16
SL/u -2.2K
SPCE -81
AUDUSD -9
AUDNZD 148
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.43 EUR
Worst trade: -7 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.05 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.87 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DeltaStock-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Fully automated mean-reversion portfolio.
No martingale/grid. Max 2 positions per symbol, fixed lot.
Starts 01 Sep 2025.

Strategy
FX Mean Reversion Portfolio is a fully automated (no manual intervention) mean-reversion system. It trades around a model-based “fair value” and closes positions when price re-touches that reference level. A second entry may be added; max 2 positions per symbol, fixed lot size.

Technology
This EA was built using state-of-the-art techniques from data science, statistics, and applied mathematics to design trading algorithms and quantitative market models. Robust estimators, volatility-aware thresholds, and execution filters are used to reduce noise and slippage effects.

Execution & Risk Controls
• Timeframe: H1. Multi-currency.
No martingale, no grid. Max 2 positions per symbol.
No SL/TP; exits occur at the model “fair value”.
• VPS recommended for 24/5 connectivity.
• The signal account is traded 100% by the EA (no manual trades).

Risk Guidance
This signal is calibrated for effective per-position leverage ~1:5 to 1:10 (position notional ≈ 5–10× account equity).
As a practical proxy, aim for margin usage ~10–20% per position (varies with broker leverage).
Keep total deposit load ≤ 30%. The system can open max 2 positions per symbol.
We recommend proportional copying (no fixed lots) and avoiding extra manual trades on the subscriber account.

Instruments & Start
Live trading begins on 01 Sep 2025 and will gradually include multiple FX pairs (e.g., AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF), subject to liquidity and costs.

What to expect
Mean-reversion targets frequent, smaller trades with controlled drawdowns. Trade frequency adapts to market volatility. Results depend on broker execution (spread, slippage, swaps).

Disclaimer
This is not investment advice. Trading FX/CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. No returns are promised; drawdowns can occur. Subscribers remain solely responsible for their decisions.


No reviews
2025.12.22 08:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 07:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 04:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 10:19
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 07:13
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.17 11:49 2025.10.17 11:49:54  

Starting today, October 17, 2025, only AUDCAD Dynamic MR v1.0 is trading the AUDCAD pair on this account/signal. This setup will remain unchanged for long-term live tracking and full transparency.

2025.09.19 06:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 05:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 08:46
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 2.61% of days out of 268 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.31 08:44
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.31 08:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 10 days
