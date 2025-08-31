시그널섹션
Adrian-paul Bostina

FX Mean Reversion Portfolio

Adrian-paul Bostina
0 리뷰
안정성
56
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 53%
DeltaStock-Server
1:100
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
218
이익 거래:
143 (65.59%)
손실 거래:
75 (34.40%)
최고의 거래:
18.43 EUR
최악의 거래:
-6.53 EUR
총 수익:
131.83 EUR (58 916 pips)
총 손실:
-51.64 EUR (10 672 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
19 (18.05 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
30.29 EUR (16)
샤프 비율:
0.20
거래 활동:
68.08%
최대 입금량:
74.50%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
1
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
9.91
롱(주식매수):
97 (44.50%)
숏(주식차입매도):
121 (55.50%)
수익 요인:
2.55
기대수익:
0.37 EUR
평균 이익:
0.92 EUR
평균 손실:
-0.69 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-2.87 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-6.53 EUR (1)
월별 성장률:
1.46%
연간 예측:
17.76%
Algo 트레이딩:
21%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
8.09 EUR
최대한의:
8.09 EUR (5.37%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
5.37% (8.09 EUR)
자본금별:
16.03% (36.01 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 79
AUDCAD 43
USDJPY 14
CADCHF 10
XRP/USD 9
UNI/USD 8
EURGBP 7
ADA/USD 7
EOS/USD 6
EURNOK 5
DOT/USD 4
MNG/u 3
GBPJPY 2
USDSEK 2
EURRON 2
GBPNZD 1
AUDJPY 1
USDDKK 1
AUDCHF 1
QUBT 1
RIBH/at 1
TIT/it 1
TELA/at 1
TSCO/u 1
URAETF 1
SBRY/u 1
BAY/u 1
GreeceETF 1
SL/u 1
SPCE 1
AUDUSD 1
AUDNZD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD -10
AUDCAD 20
USDJPY -3
CADCHF 16
XRP/USD 1
UNI/USD 0
EURGBP 7
ADA/USD 1
EOS/USD 1
EURNOK 19
DOT/USD 1
MNG/u -1
GBPJPY 1
USDSEK 5
EURRON 30
GBPNZD 4
AUDJPY 1
USDDKK 0
AUDCHF -1
QUBT 1
RIBH/at 0
TIT/it 0
TELA/at 0
TSCO/u 0
URAETF 0
SBRY/u 0
BAY/u 0
GreeceETF 0
SL/u 0
SPCE -1
AUDUSD 0
AUDNZD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD -903
AUDCAD 3.9K
USDJPY -494
CADCHF 1.3K
XRP/USD 1.1K
UNI/USD -264
EURGBP 515
ADA/USD 5.7K
EOS/USD 1.2K
EURNOK 19K
DOT/USD 476
MNG/u -667
GBPJPY 95
USDSEK 4.5K
EURRON 13K
GBPNZD 674
AUDJPY 164
USDDKK 318
AUDCHF -53
QUBT 131
RIBH/at 14
TIT/it 20
TELA/at 144
TSCO/u 120
URAETF 17
SBRY/u 74
BAY/u 0
GreeceETF -16
SL/u -2.2K
SPCE -81
AUDUSD -9
AUDNZD 148
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +18.43 EUR
최악의 거래: -7 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 16
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +18.05 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -2.87 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "DeltaStock-Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Fully automated mean-reversion portfolio.
No martingale/grid. Max 2 positions per symbol, fixed lot.
Starts 01 Sep 2025.

Strategy
FX Mean Reversion Portfolio is a fully automated (no manual intervention) mean-reversion system. It trades around a model-based “fair value” and closes positions when price re-touches that reference level. A second entry may be added; max 2 positions per symbol, fixed lot size.

Technology
This EA was built using state-of-the-art techniques from data science, statistics, and applied mathematics to design trading algorithms and quantitative market models. Robust estimators, volatility-aware thresholds, and execution filters are used to reduce noise and slippage effects.

Execution & Risk Controls
• Timeframe: H1. Multi-currency.
No martingale, no grid. Max 2 positions per symbol.
No SL/TP; exits occur at the model “fair value”.
• VPS recommended for 24/5 connectivity.
• The signal account is traded 100% by the EA (no manual trades).

Risk Guidance
This signal is calibrated for effective per-position leverage ~1:5 to 1:10 (position notional ≈ 5–10× account equity).
As a practical proxy, aim for margin usage ~10–20% per position (varies with broker leverage).
Keep total deposit load ≤ 30%. The system can open max 2 positions per symbol.
We recommend proportional copying (no fixed lots) and avoiding extra manual trades on the subscriber account.

Instruments & Start
Live trading begins on 01 Sep 2025 and will gradually include multiple FX pairs (e.g., AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF), subject to liquidity and costs.

What to expect
Mean-reversion targets frequent, smaller trades with controlled drawdowns. Trade frequency adapts to market volatility. Results depend on broker execution (spread, slippage, swaps).

Disclaimer
This is not investment advice. Trading FX/CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. No returns are promised; drawdowns can occur. Subscribers remain solely responsible for their decisions.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.30 09:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 08:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 08:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 07:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 04:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 10:19
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 07:13
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.17 11:49 2025.10.17 11:49:54  

Starting today, October 17, 2025, only AUDCAD Dynamic MR v1.0 is trading the AUDCAD pair on this account/signal. This setup will remain unchanged for long-term live tracking and full transparency.

2025.09.19 06:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 05:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 08:46
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 2.61% of days out of 268 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.31 08:44
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.31 08:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 10 days
