SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / US30
LU KUEI LIEH

US30

LU KUEI LIEH
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
15 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 300 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 197%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
344
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
171 (49.70%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
173 (50.29%)
En iyi işlem:
72.17 USD
En kötü işlem:
-53.09 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 546.79 USD (181 460 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 365.44 USD (125 128 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (187.22 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
255.54 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.20
Alım-satım etkinliği:
42.89%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
42.68%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
6.64
Alış işlemleri:
160 (46.51%)
Satış işlemleri:
184 (53.49%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.87
Beklenen getiri:
3.43 USD
Ortalama kâr:
14.89 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-7.89 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
16 (-129.16 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-129.16 USD (16)
Aylık büyüme:
45.86%
Yıllık tahmin:
556.43%
Algo alım-satım:
82%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
31.72 USD
Maksimum:
178.04 USD (11.91%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
15.84% (124.92 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.47% (54.48 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
US30 272
XAUUSD 72
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
US30 227
XAUUSD 954
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
US30 23K
XAUUSD 33K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +72.17 USD
En kötü işlem: -53 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 16
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +187.22 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -129.16 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 60
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 530
Tickmill-Live
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.85 × 8467
FusionMarkets-Live
2.30 × 2211
Exness-MT5Real5
3.48 × 3437
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.57 × 3441
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.73 × 1919
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
4.73 × 60
Exness-MT5Real
6.12 × 748
FxPro-MT5
6.38 × 84
Exness-MT5Real18
7.06 × 51
VantageFX-Live
7.33 × 3
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
7.80 × 5
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
8.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5
9.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real6
10.40 × 30
7 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Investment Philosophy

This strategy is specifically designed for investors seeking long-term, stable returns with controlled risk. The goal is to achieve steady capital appreciation in real market conditions, with a focus on long-term compound growth.

Multi-Strategy Portfolio:
Utilizes quantitatively-driven, non-correlated strategies to enhance adaptability across varying market environments.

Dynamic Position Sizing:
Adjusts position sizes based on account equity to ensure risk remains within controllable limits at all times.

No Aggressive Techniques:
Avoids the use of high-risk methods such as Martingale or high-frequency scalping.

Real-Time Market Adaptation:
Strategies are continually optimized to adapt to market changes and maintain competitiveness.

Transparency & Verification:
All strategies undergo live trading validation and rigorous backtesting (e.g., US30 backtested with 500-point spread and 100-point slippage) to ensure consistency between historical and live performance.

Risk Management & Security

Gradual Position Scaling:
Positions are scaled up only as account capital grows, effectively avoiding excessive leverage.

Strict Stop-Loss Mechanisms:
Every trade includes a hard stop-loss (e.g., $6–$9 per trade), with capital preservation prioritized over aggressive returns.

Maximum Annual Drawdown:
Annual drawdowns are controlled within a reasonable range (e.g., within 30%).

Robust Stress Testing:
Strategies are subjected to multiple stress test scenarios including Monte Carlo simulations, slippage, and extreme market conditions, ensuring resilience during periods of high volatility.

Live Environment Validation:
All strategies are run in real, live trading environments to ensure theoretical models align with real-world performance.

Capital Protection First:
Risk management always takes precedence over profit targets, with the ultimate goal being consistent compounding rather than short-term gains.

Suggested Initial Capital & Leverage

Recommended Starting Capital:
USD 1,000+

Preferred Broker:
Due to varying quotes and contract specifications for US30, Pepperstone is recommended.

Suggested Leverage:
1:200 (some strategies may go up to 1:400 with strict risk control)

Suitable For

  • Investors seeking passive income or financial independence

  • Those who value stability and controlled risk over high-risk, high-return speculation

  • Users aiming for steady asset growth through professional quantitative strategies

Note:

  • Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forex and quantitative trading involve high levels of risk. Please invest with caution.
  •  Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model

Summary

This strategy emphasizes long-term, stable, and controlled growth, with scientific risk management and diversified strategies at its core. It is ideal for investors aiming to achieve steady capital appreciation in real-world markets.


⚠️ Risk Warning:

Trading derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.


DISCLAIMER: I do not trade on a daily basis as my main focus in quality trading rather than quantity, so I ask you to be patient with me.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 08:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 13:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 14:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 16:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.25 17:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.22 14:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.19 16:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.17 20:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.14 02:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.06 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.28 08:28
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 13:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.18 15:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.18 14:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.17 14:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.11 09:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
US30
Ayda 300 USD
197%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
15
82%
344
49%
43%
1.86
3.43
USD
16%
1:200
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.