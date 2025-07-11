信号部分
US30

LU KUEI LIEH
0条评论
可靠性
28
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 999 USD per 
增长自 2025 237%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
670
盈利交易:
287 (42.83%)
亏损交易:
383 (57.16%)
最好交易:
190.40 USD
最差交易:
-79.00 USD
毛利:
6 236.27 USD (372 836 pips)
毛利亏损:
-4 814.09 USD (281 852 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (187.22 USD)
最大连续盈利:
467.89 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.11
交易活动:
42.18%
最大入金加载:
59.27%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
28
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
1.48
长期交易:
319 (47.61%)
短期交易:
351 (52.39%)
利润因子:
1.30
预期回报:
2.12 USD
平均利润:
21.73 USD
平均损失:
-12.57 USD
最大连续失误:
18 (-271.84 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-395.63 USD (15)
每月增长:
31.86%
年度预测:
386.53%
算法交易:
86%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
31.72 USD
最大值:
964.16 USD (53.17%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
50.41% (964.16 USD)
净值:
12.38% (170.68 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
US30 516
XAUUSD 154
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
US30 550
XAUUSD 872
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
US30 57K
XAUUSD 34K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +190.40 USD
最差交易: -79 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 15
最大连续盈利: +187.22 USD
最大连续亏损: -271.84 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 60
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 530
Tickmill-Live
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.87 × 8689
FusionMarkets-Live
2.30 × 2211
Exness-MT5Real5
3.48 × 3437
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.57 × 3441
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.73 × 1919
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
4.73 × 60
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
6.12 × 748
FxPro-MT5
6.38 × 84
Exness-MT5Real18
7.06 × 51
VantageFX-Live
7.33 × 3
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
7.80 × 5
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real4
8.12 × 17
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
8.29 × 7
10 更多...
Investment Philosophy

This strategy is specifically designed for investors seeking long-term, stable returns with controlled risk. The goal is to achieve steady capital appreciation in real market conditions, with a focus on long-term compound growth.

Multi-Strategy Portfolio:
Utilizes quantitatively-driven, non-correlated strategies to enhance adaptability across varying market environments.

Dynamic Position Sizing:
Adjusts position sizes based on account equity to ensure risk remains within controllable limits at all times.

No Aggressive Techniques:
Avoids the use of high-risk methods such as Martingale or high-frequency scalping.

Real-Time Market Adaptation:
Strategies are continually optimized to adapt to market changes and maintain competitiveness.

Transparency & Verification:
All strategies undergo live trading validation and rigorous backtesting (e.g., US30 backtested with 500-point spread and 100-point slippage) to ensure consistency between historical and live performance.

Risk Management & Security

Gradual Position Scaling:
Positions are scaled up only as account capital grows, effectively avoiding excessive leverage.

Strict Stop-Loss Mechanisms:
Every trade includes a hard stop-loss (e.g., $6–$9 per trade), with capital preservation prioritized over aggressive returns.

Maximum Annual Drawdown:
Annual drawdowns are controlled within a reasonable range (e.g., within 30%).

Robust Stress Testing:
Strategies are subjected to multiple stress test scenarios including Monte Carlo simulations, slippage, and extreme market conditions, ensuring resilience during periods of high volatility.

Live Environment Validation:
All strategies are run in real, live trading environments to ensure theoretical models align with real-world performance.

Capital Protection First:
Risk management always takes precedence over profit targets, with the ultimate goal being consistent compounding rather than short-term gains.

Suggested Initial Capital & Leverage

Recommended Starting Capital:
USD 1,000+

Preferred Broker:
Due to varying quotes and contract specifications for US30, Pepperstone is recommended.

Suggested Leverage:
1:200 (some strategies may go up to 1:400 with strict risk control)

Suitable For

  • Investors seeking passive income or financial independence

  • Those who value stability and controlled risk over high-risk, high-return speculation

  • Users aiming for steady asset growth through professional quantitative strategies

Note:

  • Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forex and quantitative trading involve high levels of risk. Please invest with caution.
  •  Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model

Summary

This strategy emphasizes long-term, stable, and controlled growth, with scientific risk management and diversified strategies at its core. It is ideal for investors aiming to achieve steady capital appreciation in real-world markets.


⚠️ Risk Warning:

Trading derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.


DISCLAIMER: I do not trade on a daily basis as my main focus in quality trading rather than quantity, so I ask you to be patient with me.


没有评论
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 04:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 18:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 00:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 08:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 19:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 15:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 16:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 22:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 17:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 17:43
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.03 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 20:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 01:10
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 09:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
