LU KUEI LIEH

US30

LU KUEI LIEH
0 отзывов
Надежность
28 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 999 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 271%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
666
Прибыльных трейдов:
287 (43.09%)
Убыточных трейдов:
379 (56.91%)
Лучший трейд:
190.40 USD
Худший трейд:
-79.00 USD
Общая прибыль:
6 236.27 USD (372 836 pips)
Общий убыток:
-4 610.09 USD (279 132 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
8 (187.22 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
467.89 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.11
Торговая активность:
42.18%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
59.27%
Последний трейд:
16 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
33
Ср. время удержания:
3 часа
Фактор восстановления:
1.69
Длинных трейдов:
315 (47.30%)
Коротких трейдов:
351 (52.70%)
Профит фактор:
1.35
Мат. ожидание:
2.44 USD
Средняя прибыль:
21.73 USD
Средний убыток:
-12.16 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
18 (-271.84 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-395.63 USD (15)
Прирост в месяц:
38.06%
Годовой прогноз:
461.79%
Алготрейдинг:
86%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
31.72 USD
Максимальная:
964.16 USD (53.17%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
50.41% (964.16 USD)
По эквити:
12.38% (170.68 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
US30 516
XAUUSD 150
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
US30 550
XAUUSD 1.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
US30 57K
XAUUSD 37K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +190.40 USD
Худший трейд: -79 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 15
Макс. прибыль в серии: +187.22 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -271.84 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 60
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 530
Tickmill-Live
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.87 × 8689
FusionMarkets-Live
2.30 × 2211
Exness-MT5Real5
3.48 × 3437
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.57 × 3441
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.73 × 1919
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
4.73 × 60
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
6.12 × 748
FxPro-MT5
6.38 × 84
Exness-MT5Real18
7.06 × 51
VantageFX-Live
7.33 × 3
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
7.80 × 5
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real4
8.12 × 17
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
8.29 × 7
еще 10...
Investment Philosophy

This strategy is specifically designed for investors seeking long-term, stable returns with controlled risk. The goal is to achieve steady capital appreciation in real market conditions, with a focus on long-term compound growth.

Multi-Strategy Portfolio:
Utilizes quantitatively-driven, non-correlated strategies to enhance adaptability across varying market environments.

Dynamic Position Sizing:
Adjusts position sizes based on account equity to ensure risk remains within controllable limits at all times.

No Aggressive Techniques:
Avoids the use of high-risk methods such as Martingale or high-frequency scalping.

Real-Time Market Adaptation:
Strategies are continually optimized to adapt to market changes and maintain competitiveness.

Transparency & Verification:
All strategies undergo live trading validation and rigorous backtesting (e.g., US30 backtested with 500-point spread and 100-point slippage) to ensure consistency between historical and live performance.

Risk Management & Security

Gradual Position Scaling:
Positions are scaled up only as account capital grows, effectively avoiding excessive leverage.

Strict Stop-Loss Mechanisms:
Every trade includes a hard stop-loss (e.g., $6–$9 per trade), with capital preservation prioritized over aggressive returns.

Maximum Annual Drawdown:
Annual drawdowns are controlled within a reasonable range (e.g., within 30%).

Robust Stress Testing:
Strategies are subjected to multiple stress test scenarios including Monte Carlo simulations, slippage, and extreme market conditions, ensuring resilience during periods of high volatility.

Live Environment Validation:
All strategies are run in real, live trading environments to ensure theoretical models align with real-world performance.

Capital Protection First:
Risk management always takes precedence over profit targets, with the ultimate goal being consistent compounding rather than short-term gains.

Suggested Initial Capital & Leverage

Recommended Starting Capital:
USD 1,000+

Preferred Broker:
Due to varying quotes and contract specifications for US30, Pepperstone is recommended.

Suggested Leverage:
1:200 (some strategies may go up to 1:400 with strict risk control)

Suitable For

  • Investors seeking passive income or financial independence

  • Those who value stability and controlled risk over high-risk, high-return speculation

  • Users aiming for steady asset growth through professional quantitative strategies

Note:

  • Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forex and quantitative trading involve high levels of risk. Please invest with caution.
  •  Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model

Summary

This strategy emphasizes long-term, stable, and controlled growth, with scientific risk management and diversified strategies at its core. It is ideal for investors aiming to achieve steady capital appreciation in real-world markets.


⚠️ Risk Warning:

Trading derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.


DISCLAIMER: I do not trade on a daily basis as my main focus in quality trading rather than quantity, so I ask you to be patient with me.


Нет отзывов
