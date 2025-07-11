시그널섹션
LU KUEI LIEH

US30

LU KUEI LIEH
0 리뷰
안정성
30
0 / 0 USD
월별 999 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 247%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
683
이익 거래:
291 (42.60%)
손실 거래:
392 (57.39%)
최고의 거래:
190.40 USD
최악의 거래:
-79.00 USD
총 수익:
6 356.91 USD (384 900 pips)
총 손실:
-4 877.49 USD (288 019 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
8 (187.22 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
467.89 USD (6)
샤프 비율:
0.11
거래 활동:
41.04%
최대 입금량:
59.27%
최근 거래:
1 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
12
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
1.53
롱(주식매수):
325 (47.58%)
숏(주식차입매도):
358 (52.42%)
수익 요인:
1.30
기대수익:
2.17 USD
평균 이익:
21.85 USD
평균 손실:
-12.44 USD
연속 최대 손실:
18 (-271.84 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-395.63 USD (15)
월별 성장률:
10.52%
연간 예측:
127.63%
Algo 트레이딩:
86%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
31.72 USD
최대한의:
964.16 USD (53.17%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
50.41% (964.16 USD)
자본금별:
12.38% (170.68 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
US30 529
XAUUSD 154
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
US30 607
XAUUSD 872
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
US30 63K
XAUUSD 34K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +190.40 USD
최악의 거래: -79 USD
연속 최대 이익: 6
연속 최대 손실: 15
연속 최대 이익: +187.22 USD
연속 최대 손실: -271.84 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 60
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 530
Tickmill-Live
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.87 × 8845
FusionMarkets-Live
2.30 × 2211
Exness-MT5Real5
3.48 × 3437
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.58 × 3449
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.73 × 1919
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
4.73 × 60
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
6.12 × 748
FxPro-MT5
6.38 × 84
Exness-MT5Real18
7.06 × 51
VantageFX-Live
7.33 × 3
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
7.80 × 5
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
8.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
8.29 × 7
XMGlobal-MT5
9.00 × 4
11 더...
Investment Philosophy

This strategy is specifically designed for investors seeking long-term, stable returns with controlled risk. The goal is to achieve steady capital appreciation in real market conditions, with a focus on long-term compound growth.

Multi-Strategy Portfolio:
Utilizes quantitatively-driven, non-correlated strategies to enhance adaptability across varying market environments.

Dynamic Position Sizing:
Adjusts position sizes based on account equity to ensure risk remains within controllable limits at all times.

No Aggressive Techniques:
Avoids the use of high-risk methods such as Martingale or high-frequency scalping.

Real-Time Market Adaptation:
Strategies are continually optimized to adapt to market changes and maintain competitiveness.

Transparency & Verification:
All strategies undergo live trading validation and rigorous backtesting (e.g., US30 backtested with 500-point spread and 100-point slippage) to ensure consistency between historical and live performance.

Risk Management & Security

Gradual Position Scaling:
Positions are scaled up only as account capital grows, effectively avoiding excessive leverage.

Strict Stop-Loss Mechanisms:
Every trade includes a hard stop-loss (e.g., $6–$9 per trade), with capital preservation prioritized over aggressive returns.

Maximum Annual Drawdown:
Annual drawdowns are controlled within a reasonable range (e.g., within 30%).

Robust Stress Testing:
Strategies are subjected to multiple stress test scenarios including Monte Carlo simulations, slippage, and extreme market conditions, ensuring resilience during periods of high volatility.

Live Environment Validation:
All strategies are run in real, live trading environments to ensure theoretical models align with real-world performance.

Capital Protection First:
Risk management always takes precedence over profit targets, with the ultimate goal being consistent compounding rather than short-term gains.

Suggested Initial Capital & Leverage

Recommended Starting Capital:
USD 1,000+

Preferred Broker:
Due to varying quotes and contract specifications for US30, Pepperstone is recommended.

Suggested Leverage:
1:200 (some strategies may go up to 1:400 with strict risk control)

Suitable For

  • Investors seeking passive income or financial independence

  • Those who value stability and controlled risk over high-risk, high-return speculation

  • Users aiming for steady asset growth through professional quantitative strategies

Note:

  • Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forex and quantitative trading involve high levels of risk. Please invest with caution.
  •  Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model

Summary

This strategy emphasizes long-term, stable, and controlled growth, with scientific risk management and diversified strategies at its core. It is ideal for investors aiming to achieve steady capital appreciation in real-world markets.


⚠️ Risk Warning:

Trading derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.


DISCLAIMER: I do not trade on a daily basis as my main focus in quality trading rather than quantity, so I ask you to be patient with me.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.02 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.01 10:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 04:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 18:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 00:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 08:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 19:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 15:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 16:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 22:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 17:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 17:43
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.03 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 20:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
US30
월별 999 USD
247%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
30
86%
683
42%
41%
1.30
2.17
USD
50%
1:200
