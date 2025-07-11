- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|518
|XAUUSD
|154
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|541
|XAUUSD
|872
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|56K
|XAUUSD
|34K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 8
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.06 × 530
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.42 × 389
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.87 × 8689
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.30 × 2211
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.48 × 3437
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.57 × 3441
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|3.73 × 1919
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.73 × 60
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.12 × 748
|
FxPro-MT5
|6.38 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|7.06 × 51
|
VantageFX-Live
|7.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|7.80 × 5
|
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real4
|8.12 × 17
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|8.29 × 7
Investment Philosophy
This strategy is specifically designed for investors seeking long-term, stable returns with controlled risk. The goal is to achieve steady capital appreciation in real market conditions, with a focus on long-term compound growth.
Multi-Strategy Portfolio:
Utilizes quantitatively-driven, non-correlated strategies to enhance adaptability across varying market environments.
Dynamic Position Sizing:
Adjusts position sizes based on account equity to ensure risk remains within controllable limits at all times.
No Aggressive Techniques:
Avoids the use of high-risk methods such as Martingale or high-frequency scalping.
Real-Time Market Adaptation:
Strategies are continually optimized to adapt to market changes and maintain competitiveness.
Transparency & Verification:
All strategies undergo live trading validation and rigorous backtesting (e.g., US30 backtested with 500-point spread and 100-point slippage) to ensure consistency between historical and live performance.
Risk Management & Security
Gradual Position Scaling:
Positions are scaled up only as account capital grows, effectively avoiding excessive leverage.
Strict Stop-Loss Mechanisms:
Every trade includes a hard stop-loss (e.g., $6–$9 per trade), with capital preservation prioritized over aggressive returns.
Maximum Annual Drawdown:
Annual drawdowns are controlled within a reasonable range (e.g., within 30%).
Robust Stress Testing:
Strategies are subjected to multiple stress test scenarios including Monte Carlo simulations, slippage, and extreme market conditions, ensuring resilience during periods of high volatility.
Live Environment Validation:
All strategies are run in real, live trading environments to ensure theoretical models align with real-world performance.
Capital Protection First:
Risk management always takes precedence over profit targets, with the ultimate goal being consistent compounding rather than short-term gains.
Suggested Initial Capital & Leverage
Recommended Starting Capital:
USD 1,000+
Preferred Broker:
Due to varying quotes and contract specifications for US30, Pepperstone is recommended.
Suggested Leverage:
1:200 (some strategies may go up to 1:400 with strict risk control)
Suitable For
-
Investors seeking passive income or financial independence
-
Those who value stability and controlled risk over high-risk, high-return speculation
-
Users aiming for steady asset growth through professional quantitative strategies
Note:
- Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forex and quantitative trading involve high levels of risk. Please invest with caution.
- Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model
Summary
This strategy emphasizes long-term, stable, and controlled growth, with scientific risk management and diversified strategies at its core. It is ideal for investors aiming to achieve steady capital appreciation in real-world markets.
⚠️ Risk Warning:
Trading derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.
DISCLAIMER: I do not trade on a daily basis as my main focus in quality trading rather than quantity, so I ask you to be patient with me.
