LU KUEI LIEH

US30

LU KUEI LIEH
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
28 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 999 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 236%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
672
Gewinntrades:
287 (42.70%)
Verlusttrades:
385 (57.29%)
Bester Trade:
190.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-79.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
6 236.27 USD (372 836 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-4 823.03 USD (282 578 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (187.22 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
467.89 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
42.18%
Max deposit load:
59.27%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
28
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.47
Long-Positionen:
321 (47.77%)
Short-Positionen:
351 (52.23%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.29
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.10 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
21.73 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-12.53 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
18 (-271.84 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-395.63 USD (15)
Wachstum pro Monat :
30.83%
Jahresprognose:
374.12%
Algo-Trading:
86%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
31.72 USD
Maximaler:
964.16 USD (53.17%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
50.41% (964.16 USD)
Kapital:
12.38% (170.68 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
US30 518
XAUUSD 154
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 541
XAUUSD 872
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 56K
XAUUSD 34K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +190.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -79 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 15
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +187.22 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -271.84 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 60
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 530
Tickmill-Live
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.87 × 8689
FusionMarkets-Live
2.30 × 2211
Exness-MT5Real5
3.48 × 3437
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.57 × 3441
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.73 × 1919
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
4.73 × 60
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
6.12 × 748
FxPro-MT5
6.38 × 84
Exness-MT5Real18
7.06 × 51
VantageFX-Live
7.33 × 3
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
7.80 × 5
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real4
8.12 × 17
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
8.29 × 7
noch 10 ...
Investment Philosophy

This strategy is specifically designed for investors seeking long-term, stable returns with controlled risk. The goal is to achieve steady capital appreciation in real market conditions, with a focus on long-term compound growth.

Multi-Strategy Portfolio:
Utilizes quantitatively-driven, non-correlated strategies to enhance adaptability across varying market environments.

Dynamic Position Sizing:
Adjusts position sizes based on account equity to ensure risk remains within controllable limits at all times.

No Aggressive Techniques:
Avoids the use of high-risk methods such as Martingale or high-frequency scalping.

Real-Time Market Adaptation:
Strategies are continually optimized to adapt to market changes and maintain competitiveness.

Transparency & Verification:
All strategies undergo live trading validation and rigorous backtesting (e.g., US30 backtested with 500-point spread and 100-point slippage) to ensure consistency between historical and live performance.

Risk Management & Security

Gradual Position Scaling:
Positions are scaled up only as account capital grows, effectively avoiding excessive leverage.

Strict Stop-Loss Mechanisms:
Every trade includes a hard stop-loss (e.g., $6–$9 per trade), with capital preservation prioritized over aggressive returns.

Maximum Annual Drawdown:
Annual drawdowns are controlled within a reasonable range (e.g., within 30%).

Robust Stress Testing:
Strategies are subjected to multiple stress test scenarios including Monte Carlo simulations, slippage, and extreme market conditions, ensuring resilience during periods of high volatility.

Live Environment Validation:
All strategies are run in real, live trading environments to ensure theoretical models align with real-world performance.

Capital Protection First:
Risk management always takes precedence over profit targets, with the ultimate goal being consistent compounding rather than short-term gains.

Suggested Initial Capital & Leverage

Recommended Starting Capital:
USD 1,000+

Preferred Broker:
Due to varying quotes and contract specifications for US30, Pepperstone is recommended.

Suggested Leverage:
1:200 (some strategies may go up to 1:400 with strict risk control)

Suitable For

  • Investors seeking passive income or financial independence

  • Those who value stability and controlled risk over high-risk, high-return speculation

  • Users aiming for steady asset growth through professional quantitative strategies

Note:

  • Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forex and quantitative trading involve high levels of risk. Please invest with caution.
  •  Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model

Summary

This strategy emphasizes long-term, stable, and controlled growth, with scientific risk management and diversified strategies at its core. It is ideal for investors aiming to achieve steady capital appreciation in real-world markets.


⚠️ Risk Warning:

Trading derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.


DISCLAIMER: I do not trade on a daily basis as my main focus in quality trading rather than quantity, so I ask you to be patient with me.


Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
US30
999 USD pro Monat
236%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
28
86%
672
42%
42%
1.29
2.10
USD
50%
1:200
Kopieren

