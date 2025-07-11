SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / US30
LU KUEI LIEH

US30

LU KUEI LIEH
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 271%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
664
Profit Trades:
286 (43.07%)
Loss Trades:
378 (56.93%)
Best trade:
190.40 USD
Worst trade:
-79.00 USD
Gross Profit:
6 233.32 USD (372 558 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 605.85 USD (278 792 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (187.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
467.89 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
42.18%
Max deposit load:
59.27%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.69
Long Trades:
314 (47.29%)
Short Trades:
350 (52.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
2.45 USD
Average Profit:
21.79 USD
Average Loss:
-12.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-271.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-395.63 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
36.50%
Annual Forecast:
442.87%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
31.72 USD
Maximal:
964.16 USD (53.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.41% (964.16 USD)
By Equity:
12.38% (170.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 514
XAUUSD 150
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 551
XAUUSD 1.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 57K
XAUUSD 37K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +190.40 USD
Worst trade: -79 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +187.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -271.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 60
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 530
Tickmill-Live
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.87 × 8689
FusionMarkets-Live
2.30 × 2211
Exness-MT5Real5
3.48 × 3437
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.57 × 3441
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.73 × 1919
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
4.73 × 60
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
6.12 × 748
FxPro-MT5
6.38 × 84
Exness-MT5Real18
7.06 × 51
VantageFX-Live
7.33 × 3
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
7.80 × 5
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real4
8.12 × 17
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
8.29 × 7
10 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Investment Philosophy

This strategy is specifically designed for investors seeking long-term, stable returns with controlled risk. The goal is to achieve steady capital appreciation in real market conditions, with a focus on long-term compound growth.

Multi-Strategy Portfolio:
Utilizes quantitatively-driven, non-correlated strategies to enhance adaptability across varying market environments.

Dynamic Position Sizing:
Adjusts position sizes based on account equity to ensure risk remains within controllable limits at all times.

No Aggressive Techniques:
Avoids the use of high-risk methods such as Martingale or high-frequency scalping.

Real-Time Market Adaptation:
Strategies are continually optimized to adapt to market changes and maintain competitiveness.

Transparency & Verification:
All strategies undergo live trading validation and rigorous backtesting (e.g., US30 backtested with 500-point spread and 100-point slippage) to ensure consistency between historical and live performance.

Risk Management & Security

Gradual Position Scaling:
Positions are scaled up only as account capital grows, effectively avoiding excessive leverage.

Strict Stop-Loss Mechanisms:
Every trade includes a hard stop-loss (e.g., $6–$9 per trade), with capital preservation prioritized over aggressive returns.

Maximum Annual Drawdown:
Annual drawdowns are controlled within a reasonable range (e.g., within 30%).

Robust Stress Testing:
Strategies are subjected to multiple stress test scenarios including Monte Carlo simulations, slippage, and extreme market conditions, ensuring resilience during periods of high volatility.

Live Environment Validation:
All strategies are run in real, live trading environments to ensure theoretical models align with real-world performance.

Capital Protection First:
Risk management always takes precedence over profit targets, with the ultimate goal being consistent compounding rather than short-term gains.

Suggested Initial Capital & Leverage

Recommended Starting Capital:
USD 1,000+

Preferred Broker:
Due to varying quotes and contract specifications for US30, Pepperstone is recommended.

Suggested Leverage:
1:200 (some strategies may go up to 1:400 with strict risk control)

Suitable For

  • Investors seeking passive income or financial independence

  • Those who value stability and controlled risk over high-risk, high-return speculation

  • Users aiming for steady asset growth through professional quantitative strategies

Note:

  • Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forex and quantitative trading involve high levels of risk. Please invest with caution.
  •  Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model

Summary

This strategy emphasizes long-term, stable, and controlled growth, with scientific risk management and diversified strategies at its core. It is ideal for investors aiming to achieve steady capital appreciation in real-world markets.


⚠️ Risk Warning:

Trading derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.


DISCLAIMER: I do not trade on a daily basis as my main focus in quality trading rather than quantity, so I ask you to be patient with me.


No reviews
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 04:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 18:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 00:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 08:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 19:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 15:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 16:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 22:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 17:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 17:43
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.03 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 20:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 01:10
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 09:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
US30
999 USD per month
271%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
28
86%
664
43%
42%
1.35
2.45
USD
50%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.