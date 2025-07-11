Investment Philosophy

This strategy is specifically designed for investors seeking long-term, stable returns with controlled risk. The goal is to achieve steady capital appreciation in real market conditions, with a focus on long-term compound growth.

Multi-Strategy Portfolio:

Utilizes quantitatively-driven, non-correlated strategies to enhance adaptability across varying market environments.

Dynamic Position Sizing:

Adjusts position sizes based on account equity to ensure risk remains within controllable limits at all times.

No Aggressive Techniques:

Avoids the use of high-risk methods such as Martingale or high-frequency scalping.

Real-Time Market Adaptation:

Strategies are continually optimized to adapt to market changes and maintain competitiveness.

Transparency & Verification:

All strategies undergo live trading validation and rigorous backtesting (e.g., US30 backtested with 500-point spread and 100-point slippage) to ensure consistency between historical and live performance.

Risk Management & Security

Gradual Position Scaling:

Positions are scaled up only as account capital grows, effectively avoiding excessive leverage.

Strict Stop-Loss Mechanisms:

Every trade includes a hard stop-loss (e.g., $6–$9 per trade), with capital preservation prioritized over aggressive returns.

Maximum Annual Drawdown:

Annual drawdowns are controlled within a reasonable range (e.g., within 30%).

Robust Stress Testing:

Strategies are subjected to multiple stress test scenarios including Monte Carlo simulations, slippage, and extreme market conditions, ensuring resilience during periods of high volatility.

Live Environment Validation:

All strategies are run in real, live trading environments to ensure theoretical models align with real-world performance.

Capital Protection First:

Risk management always takes precedence over profit targets, with the ultimate goal being consistent compounding rather than short-term gains.

Suggested Initial Capital & Leverage

Recommended Starting Capital:

USD 1,000+

Preferred Broker:

Due to varying quotes and contract specifications for US30, Pepperstone is recommended.

Suggested Leverage:

1:200 (some strategies may go up to 1:400 with strict risk control)

Suitable For

Investors seeking passive income or financial independence

Those who value stability and controlled risk over high-risk, high-return speculation

Users aiming for steady asset growth through professional quantitative strategies

Note:

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forex and quantitative trading involve high levels of risk. Please invest with caution.

Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model



Summary

This strategy emphasizes long-term, stable, and controlled growth, with scientific risk management and diversified strategies at its core. It is ideal for investors aiming to achieve steady capital appreciation in real-world markets.





⚠️ Risk Warning: Trading derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.





DISCLAIMER: I do not trade on a daily basis as my main focus in quality trading rather than quantity, so I ask you to be patient with me.



