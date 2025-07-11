- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|267
|XAUUSD
|72
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|261
|XAUUSD
|954
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|27K
|XAUUSD
|33K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Investment Philosophy
This strategy is specifically designed for investors seeking long-term, stable returns with controlled risk. The goal is to achieve steady capital appreciation in real market conditions, with a focus on long-term compound growth.
Multi-Strategy Portfolio:
Utilizes quantitatively-driven, non-correlated strategies to enhance adaptability across varying market environments.
Dynamic Position Sizing:
Adjusts position sizes based on account equity to ensure risk remains within controllable limits at all times.
No Aggressive Techniques:
Avoids the use of high-risk methods such as Martingale or high-frequency scalping.
Real-Time Market Adaptation:
Strategies are continually optimized to adapt to market changes and maintain competitiveness.
Transparency & Verification:
All strategies undergo live trading validation and rigorous backtesting (e.g., US30 backtested with 500-point spread and 100-point slippage) to ensure consistency between historical and live performance.
Risk Management & Security
Gradual Position Scaling:
Positions are scaled up only as account capital grows, effectively avoiding excessive leverage.
Strict Stop-Loss Mechanisms:
Every trade includes a hard stop-loss (e.g., $6–$9 per trade), with capital preservation prioritized over aggressive returns.
Maximum Annual Drawdown:
Annual drawdowns are controlled within a reasonable range (e.g., within 30%).
Robust Stress Testing:
Strategies are subjected to multiple stress test scenarios including Monte Carlo simulations, slippage, and extreme market conditions, ensuring resilience during periods of high volatility.
Live Environment Validation:
All strategies are run in real, live trading environments to ensure theoretical models align with real-world performance.
Capital Protection First:
Risk management always takes precedence over profit targets, with the ultimate goal being consistent compounding rather than short-term gains.
Suggested Initial Capital & Leverage
Recommended Starting Capital:
USD 1,000+
Preferred Broker:
Due to varying quotes and contract specifications for US30, Pepperstone is recommended.
Suggested Leverage:
1:200 (some strategies may go up to 1:400 with strict risk control)
Suitable For
-
Investors seeking passive income or financial independence
-
Those who value stability and controlled risk over high-risk, high-return speculation
-
Users aiming for steady asset growth through professional quantitative strategies
Note:
- Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forex and quantitative trading involve high levels of risk. Please invest with caution.
- Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model
Summary
This strategy emphasizes long-term, stable, and controlled growth, with scientific risk management and diversified strategies at its core. It is ideal for investors aiming to achieve steady capital appreciation in real-world markets.
⚠️ Risk Warning:
Trading derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.
DISCLAIMER: I do not trade on a daily basis as my main focus in quality trading rather than quantity, so I ask you to be patient with me.
