Guilherme Costa De Barros

Global Grid Engine

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
52 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 278%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
826
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
684 (82.80%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
142 (17.19%)
En iyi işlem:
3 438.98 USD
En kötü işlem:
-4 535.47 USD
Brüt kâr:
94 136.83 USD (310 990 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-44 065.96 USD (121 769 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
24 (1 869.66 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
5 293.25 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
95.65%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
23.20%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
17
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
6.51
Alış işlemleri:
742 (89.83%)
Satış işlemleri:
84 (10.17%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.14
Beklenen getiri:
60.62 USD
Ortalama kâr:
137.63 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-310.32 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-6 269.11 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-6 269.11 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
8.02%
Yıllık tahmin:
98.64%
Algo alım-satım:
96%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
300.69 USD
Maksimum:
7 687.00 USD (33.32%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
15.85% (7 687.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
35.19% (14 237.76 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLD 175
Brent 88
Bra50Apr25 68
Bra50Dec24 63
Bra50Aug25 63
Bra50Jun25 61
Coffee 60
Bra50Oct25 45
Bra50Feb25 33
Ger40Sep25 32
Ger40Jun25 22
Bra50Oct24 18
UK100Mar25 16
MinDolOct25 16
MinDolSep25 12
UK100Jun25 11
UK100Dec24 10
Euro50Mar25 9
Ger40Mar25 6
Usa500 5
Ger40Dec24 5
Fra40Jul25 5
Usa500Dec24 2
Ger40 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLD 5.8K
Brent 2.1K
Bra50Apr25 4.9K
Bra50Dec24 894
Bra50Aug25 4.3K
Bra50Jun25 5.8K
Coffee 3.3K
Bra50Oct25 3.7K
Bra50Feb25 2.1K
Ger40Sep25 4.9K
Ger40Jun25 3K
Bra50Oct24 12
UK100Mar25 5.5K
MinDolOct25 537
MinDolSep25 3
UK100Jun25 1.2K
UK100Dec24 -1.7K
Euro50Mar25 1.5K
Ger40Mar25 1.2K
Usa500 59
Ger40Dec24 167
Fra40Jul25 580
Usa500Dec24 30
Ger40 121
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLD 33K
Brent 4.4K
Bra50Apr25 11K
Bra50Dec24 5.4K
Bra50Aug25 7.6K
Bra50Jun25 9.1K
Coffee 9.7K
Bra50Oct25 6.3K
Bra50Feb25 5.1K
Ger40Sep25 20K
Ger40Jun25 18K
Bra50Oct24 1.6K
UK100Mar25 3.7K
MinDolOct25 23K
MinDolSep25 869
UK100Jun25 1K
UK100Dec24 -900
Euro50Mar25 206
Ger40Mar25 8.5K
Usa500 3.9K
Ger40Dec24 4.6K
Fra40Jul25 1.3K
Usa500Dec24 1K
Ger40 12K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3 438.98 USD
En kötü işlem: -4 535 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 869.66 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -6 269.11 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ActivTradesCorp-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.97 × 5474
Global Grid Engine is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on global indices and commodities using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The original account works with a balance of 40k. The recommended minimum balance is 5k.

İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 20:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.16 16:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 15:14
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 03:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.28 10:20
No swaps are charged
2025.07.28 10:20
No swaps are charged
2025.07.16 23:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Global Grid Engine
Ayda 30 USD
278%
0
0
USD
38K
USD
52
96%
826
82%
96%
2.13
60.62
USD
35%
1:200
